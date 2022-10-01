Read full article on original website
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
Developer aims to revive Hyde Park Plaza in Allegheny Township
Big changes are coming to the former Big Kmart and the plaza it occupies in Allegheny Township. A new owner is redeveloping the once busy plaza at 451 Hyde Park Road. Hyde Park Plaza was purchased for $3.8 million Sept. 16 by Pittsburgh-based developer Jeff Paul of Fox Chapel. The...
Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is for sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon may soon have a new owner.It has been listed without an asking price on a commercial real estate website. It went up late last week.The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is smaller than most malls in the area, but it has an occupancy of nearly 86 percent.It was last renovated in 2003.
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
Pittsburgh senior high-rise residents say they have no heat
PITTSBURGH — With temperatures in the region plummeting into the 40s overnight, seniors at Riverview Manor in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood said they have no heat — and no management to turn to for help. A resident told Channel 11 some have been turning on their ovens...
Pennsylvania man dies after fall from escalator inside Steelers Acrisure stadium; Name identified
A 27- year old man has died after he fell from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. The man identified is Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and Keane fell about 40 feet The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police […]
Mt. Lebanon student wins award
Sofia Vujevich of Mt. Lebanon received an award by the National Hispanic Recognition Program. The program identifies talented and ambitious Hispanic students. A senior at Mt. Lebanon High School, she takes several AP classes and maintains a high GPA. She is the daughter of Dr. Justin and Lisa Vujevich.
Westmoreland redevelopment agency to focus on blight prevention
Westmoreland redevelopment officials Monday announced a renewed focus on community blight prevention, hoping to nip future problems in the bud. “We want to be proactive in providing our communities with a plan. We don’t want to just be a demolition authority,” agency Executive Director Brian Lawrence said. The...
Washington High School dedicates scoreboard in memory of student that died in motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - On Friday night, a local homecoming game held a special dedication. Washington High School dedicated a scoreboard in memory of Caleb Jackson.Jackson died last year in a motorcycle accident. He was a standout football and basketball player at Washington High School during his time there.Jackson then worked at 84 Lumber and they donated the new scoreboard. Those who knew him said he was a positive light in so many people's lives.
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
New Kensington native with Pittsburgh bar in Florida helps Hurricane Ian victims
A southwestern Pennsylvania native who operates a Pittsburgh-inspired sports bar in Florida is among the many to face devastating damage following Hurricane Ian. John Nader grew up in New Kensington but has spent nearly 20 years on Sanibel, a small island in southwest Florida. Nader opened “The Great White Grill,”...
Eastern Pittsburgh suburban real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 2, 2022
Estate of Joanne Baburich sold property at 213 Wilkins Ave. to Jess Lambert for $65,000. Christopher John Watkins sold property at 1533 Williamsburg Pl to Jillian Cardwell for $139,000. Forest Hills. Todd Phillips sold property at 18 Greenwood Road to Michael Clemm Jr. and Tunisha Smith for $366,000. Monroeville. John...
New specialty convenience store in Leechburg offers late hours and homemade meals
There’s a new specialty market in Leechburg. Market on Second opened last week and sells made-from-scratch, grab-and-go meals, soup, sandwiches, sides and more. Everything is made fresh daily. “I opened this because I have a passion for cooking soups and pierogies,” said owner Jennifer Tony, who also owns the...
Two Recovering After Butler Twp. Accident
Two people are recovering after a crash this weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened Sunday evening around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and South Eberhart Road. Police say 70-year-old Margaret Slye of Saxonburg ran a red light at the intersection and collided into a car...
Fire burns through North Huntingdon home
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire burned through a home in Westmoreland County Sunday evening. Westmoreland County dispatchers said first responders were called to Scotch Hill Road #2 in North Huntingdon. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke pouring from the top of the house. William Hardy, chief...
Man killed after dump truck flies off overpass in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed in an early morning dump truck crash in Indiana County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the area of State Route 119 at Wayne Avenue at around 4:34 a.m. for a single-vehicle accident. The car, a 2016 Mack...
Dump truck goes airborne in deadly Indiana County crash
State police are investigating a deadly dump truck crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Indiana County. The crash happened along State Route 119 in White Township around 4:30 a.m. State police said the driver of the unloaded dump truck lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail. The...
Rivers Casino tops $100M in payments to SEA for PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County announced on Friday that the North Shore gaming and entertainment entity has now paid $101.5 million toward construction of PPG Paints Arena. Rivers Casino contributes $7.5 million annually to the SEA, with installments occurring...
