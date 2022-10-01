FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO