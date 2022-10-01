ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is for sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon may soon have a new owner.It has been listed without an asking price on a commercial real estate website. It went up late last week.The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is smaller than most malls in the area, but it has an occupancy of nearly 86 percent.It was last renovated in 2003.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Clairton, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
PhillyBite

Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
OAKMONT, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon student wins award

Sofia Vujevich of Mt. Lebanon received an award by the National Hispanic Recognition Program. The program identifies talented and ambitious Hispanic students. A senior at Mt. Lebanon High School, she takes several AP classes and maintains a high GPA. She is the daughter of Dr. Justin and Lisa Vujevich.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington High School dedicates scoreboard in memory of student that died in motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - On Friday night, a local homecoming game held a special dedication. Washington High School dedicated a scoreboard in memory of Caleb Jackson.Jackson died last year in a motorcycle accident. He was a standout football and basketball player at Washington High School during his time there.Jackson then worked at 84 Lumber and they donated the new scoreboard. Those who knew him said he was a positive light in so many people's lives.
WASHINGTON, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Recovering After Butler Twp. Accident

Two people are recovering after a crash this weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened Sunday evening around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and South Eberhart Road. Police say 70-year-old Margaret Slye of Saxonburg ran a red light at the intersection and collided into a car...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fire burns through North Huntingdon home

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire burned through a home in Westmoreland County Sunday evening. Westmoreland County dispatchers said first responders were called to Scotch Hill Road #2 in North Huntingdon. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke pouring from the top of the house. William Hardy, chief...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Dump truck goes airborne in deadly Indiana County crash

State police are investigating a deadly dump truck crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Indiana County. The crash happened along State Route 119 in White Township around 4:30 a.m. State police said the driver of the unloaded dump truck lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail. The...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

