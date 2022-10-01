Read full article on original website
10 Uniquely Stunning Wedding Venues in the Southern IN & Western KY Area
While spring is a busy wedding season, so is autumn. The weather is often a bit milder in the equinox months and makes for great outdoor ceremonies. While some couples may prefer winter or summer, there are plenty of options for both indoor and outdoor weddings, year-round on my list.
Take a Really Stunning Helicopter Ride Over Daviess County, Kentucky
You'll soon have a chance to experience an exhilarating flight with breathtaking views of Daviess County. All proceeds will directly help the Moseleyville Fire Department. Here's how to take your ride of a lifetime. I was blessed to see Owensboro from a Huey helicopter on various occasions and it was...
Grayson Co. woman involved in fatal accident in Meade Co.
A Grayson County woman has been involved in fatal accident in Meade County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Dixie Highway near Muldraugh. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, was traveling north...
New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County, Kentucky, couple now has a new home after losing theirs in the December tornado. A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Rickie and Bridgett Filback’s new home. After losing their previous home, the couple says they received so much support. That includes...
Two arrested after missing child report leads to discovery of human remains in Owensboro
Two people have been arrested after human remains were discovered in a storage unit in Daviess County, Kentucky on Monday, according to authorities. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began on Sept. 30, when deputies took a missing person's complaint from a 911 caller who was concerned about a juvenile female missing from a known family.
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
DCSO: Remains found in Owensboro storage facility connected to missing person’s report
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after suspected human remains were found inside of a storage container rented by a woman involved in a missing person's complaint.
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
Deputies: Driver with .215 BAC hits school bus
WEBSTER CO, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office say they were on patrol on St. Rt. 132 outside of Sebree, when they were flagged down because of a crash. It happened Tuesday afternoon. They say a car hit a school bus, but the car left...
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
I Committed: 2024 Outfielder Taylor Troutman on Playing in the SEC… “I Decided to Work for It & Now I’m Accomplishing It!”
On March 9th of this year, Extra Inning Softball did a spotlight in our The Last Inning series on then-sophomore Taylor Troutman, the 5-foot-11 power-hitting outfielder from Kentucky. In that article, we learned that she has some fun nicknames derived from her last name including “Trout” and “Troutfish,” and well...
Boo Fest returns to Diamond Lake Resort
Owensboro, KY. (WEHT) Each Saturday in October, the Boo Fest is at Diamond Lake Resort in Owensboro. Several activities are planned like pumpkin painting, pony-rides, games, a bounce house, and costume contests. Haunted hay rides are on Friday and Saturday evenings. All ghost, ghouls, goblins, and witches are welcomed for an “Unboolievable” time. For more […]
Officials Investigate Fatal Fire In McLean County
Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a structure fire that killed a Sacramento man Saturday (10/01) morning. The fire was reported to McLean County Dispatch around 8:45 a.m. The residence is located in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento in McLean County. Kentucky State Police detectives and Kentucky...
Watch: Air44 footage shows implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
Air44 caught a birds-eye view of Tuesday morning's implosion of the small truss span at the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky. The 161-foot truss span was imploded on Tuesday as the first phase of the demolition plan for the old bridge. Officials say the implosion of the larger...
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: October 7-9
This three-day festival brings dozens of artists to Owensboro from Kentucky and surrounding states to render paintings of famous local sites and community events. The paintings are entered into a competition and presented in a one-night exhibition at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art. The buffalo theme is inspired by the museum’s heroic-sized bronze buffalo statues in its sculpture park. This 15th Annual event will be held October 6-8 at the OMFA.
Western KY Man Builds a Halloween Rollercoaster in His Front Yard & You Can Ride It
My friend Daymon Ward is slightly obsessed with Halloween. Just drive by his house on Thruston Dermont Road here in Owensboro and you'll see exactly what I am talking about. The front yard is a virtual graveyard of everything you love (and possibly fear) about Halloween. There are giant skeletons!
KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
WCSO: Sebree man charged after collision with school bus
(WEHT) - A Sebree man was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants after a collision involving a school bus.
‘It’s a special moment’: Heritage Hills legends immortalized in Indiana Football Hall of Fame
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was a big day out in Spencer County as several former Tri-State stars were honored for their inductions into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, and they were all from one school. Five former players and coaches from the Heritage Hills football program will...
