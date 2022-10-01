ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

State College

An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft

An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

bahsredandwhite.com

A 50th Homecoming to remember

On Friday, September 30, Bellefonte Area High School held its 50th annual Homecoming football game against Hollidaysburg. In addition to the game, activities included Raider Nation’s decade theme night, collection of Mini THON donations by NHS, the announcement of Homecoming royalty, and the honoring of this year’s grand marshal.
BELLEFONTE, PA
Onward State

Missing Person Found After State College Police Seek Assistance

Update, October 3, 6 a.m.: State College Police alerted the community on social media that the man returned on his own. Original story: The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old male. He was last seen in the Westerly Parkway and Blue Course...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores

- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
EPHRATA, PA
abc23.com

State College Rape Case Delayed

Authorities in Centre County say the trial has been delayed for a former State College psychologist accused of raping a child. Jury selection was originally scheduled for Monday for Richard Lenhart who was charged last year by the state attorney general’s office with sexually assaulting a child. The victim...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wccsradio.com

TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE

A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
HOMER CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Fire Marshal Rules Punxsutawney House Fire Accidental

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal has ruled the house fire in Punxsutawney to be accidental. According to PSP Punxsutawney Crime Unit, around 1:58 p.m. on September 27, the Punxsutawney Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 702 Sutton Street, in Punxsutawney Borough.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
State College

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Patton Township Crash

A 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being struck by a driver on Saturday night in Patton Township. The female driver of a vehicle was attempting to turn left from Clearview Avenue onto Waddle Road at about 8 p.m. when she collided with the man, who was walking in the crosswalk, Patton Township Police Chief Tyler Jolley said.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YourErie

18-year-old driver dies after McKean County rollover

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 18-year-old driver has died following an accident overnight in McKean County. His teenaged passenger was seriously injured. At about 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 3, Donovan Smith was driving north on Forest Road 173 (Fire Road). A Pennsylvania State Police report said the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when Smith […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA

