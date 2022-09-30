Read full article on original website
Exports continue to add value to the U.S. red meat market
U.S red meat exports continue to post solid numbers. Erin Borror, an economist with the U.S. Meat Export Federation, said exports will continue adding value to producers’ bottom lines at the Ag Outlook Forum in Kansas City. “The value story, on the beef side, our exports per head for...
NK Seeds Field Forged lineup offers a competitive advantage for producers
With a seemingly infinite number of details to consider, it can be tough to choose which seeds to go with at the beginning of each growing season. But with NK Seeds, farmers no longer have to choose between planting their tried-and-true varieties or innovative hybrids. Eric Miller, soybean product manager for NK Seeds, talked about their Field Forged soybean lineup and how it can benefit farmers.
‘Best Before’ labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
