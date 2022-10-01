Read full article on original website
Related
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City stuns Dodge City, wins 40-7 in longtime rivalry
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – It was a confidence boosting kind of night as Garden City rolled to a dominant victory over a longtime conference foe. Ty Perry ran for a season high 123 yards and added two touchdowns through the air, Darshun Williams reeled in two interceptions including an 85-yard pick-six, and the Broncbusters annihilated Dodge City, 40-7 on Saturday night at Broncobuster Stadium. It was Garden City’s eighth consecutive victory over their rivals from the east, improving their overall mark to 2-3 and 2-1 in conference play.
livingnewdeal.org
Fort Hays State University: Larks Park Baseball Stadium – Hays KS
Project type: Parks and Recreation, Athletic Courts and Fields. Agency: Work Relief Programs, Works Progress Administration (WPA) This limestone baseball stadium, built by the Works Progress Administration in 1940, is currently owned by the city of Hays but operated by Fort Hays State University. It has been upgraded several times over the years and is now home to the Fort Hays State baseball team.
Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger
Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
Teens working too long and late will cost Wichita-area fast-food franchisee nearly $42K
In all, 50 teens working at three restaurants were affected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
WIBW
Woman wanted out of Saline Co. found in McPherson
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who was on the Saline Co. most wanted list has been found in McPherson. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 3, Alesha Valentina Martinez-Reavis was apprehended after she was listed as one of 24 on its Most Wanted list for October.
RELATED PEOPLE
Barton County tax sale scheduled for Oct. 11
Two years of preparation have led up to the Barton County tax sale on Oct. 11. The sale is typically held annually on properties with delinquent taxes after three years, but COVID-19 shut down the sale last year. County treasurer Jim Jordan said the final quarter of the year is always the busiest for his office, and this year is no exception.
Kansas Sonic franchise operator violates child labor laws, fined nearly $42K
A Sonic franchise operator in the Wichita-area has been fined nearly $42,000 for violating child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
KAKE TV
Hutchinson man dies in police custody at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate of the Reno County Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell on Saturday by staff serving breakfast. In a Facebook post the Reno County Sheriff's Office say that 36-year-old Kyle A Skeen was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday as staff were serving breakfast. Deputies and the Hutchinson Fire Department attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
adastraradio.com
Four Arrested in Hutchinson Thursday in Hutchinson on Possible Drug Charges
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Four people arrested after community corrections officers paid a visit to a residence in the unit block of North Elm late Thursday afternoon made court appearances Friday. Two of the people arrested, Vernon Nusser and Robert Carter, are facing charges of distribution of meth within 1000 feet of Hutchinson Middle School-7. During a search of the residence, 5.2 grams of suspected meth was found in a room occupied by Nusser, while nearly nine grams of meth was allegedly found in his possession Carter’s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Must be annexed into Great Bend, but housing development given green light
As long as Housing Opportunities, Inc. (HOI) annexes their property into the City of Great Bend, construction can get started on a housing development, just south of Walmart. The Great Bend City Council approved a motion to allow HOI to connect to the city’s sanitary sewer and potable water system following completion of all associated permitting, payment of fees and contingent that HOI applies for annexation into the city.
KWCH.com
Gun found in student’s car outside Garden City HS, investigation underway
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation at Garden City High School follows the discovery of an unloaded gun in a student’s vehicle. The Garden City Police Department reported being notified about a social media post “depicting a Garden City High School student with a firearm on campus.”
Sheriff: Kansas felon dies in custody at county jail
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County Correctional Facility inmate died Saturday. Late Friday after, deputies booked 36-year-old Kyle Allen Skeen into the Reno County Correctional Facility on charges stemming from a local warrant, according to a release from the Reno County Sheriff's Office. When jail staff came around to...
adastraradio.com
Fire Crews work Grass Fires in Reno County, Barn Fire in Harvey County Thursday Afternoon
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Two grass fires Thursday afternoon in southern Reno County burned about 180 acres. One of the fires was in the Castleton area and the other near Parallel and Yoder Roads. Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 in Pretty Prairie made the initial response about 3:30 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hirst: County should look at efficiency as they solve water situation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioner Ron Hirst said the Board of County Commissioners looked at the water and sewer situation near Yoder for a long time before deciding to raise rates. "We've known this since the tests have come up well over a year ago, that we've had...
Celebration of life set for longtime Hays businessman
The family of a longtime Hays businessman is having a celebration of life for him on Thursday. Friends and acquaintances of Russ Clark are invited to attend a casual reception from 9 a.m. to noon at the Strand, 1102 Main. Clark's family decided the Strand was a fitting location because...
Great Bend woman sentenced to life for murder of La Crosse man
LA CROSSE — A Great Bend woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the January murder of a La Crosse man, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today in a news release. Jennifer Stipe, 49, of Great Bend, was...
Atrium owner fails to persuade mayor with latest offer
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho asked for an update on the Atrium Hotel situation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. "Izzy Rivera, building inspector and myself have been in contact with Joshua Joseph with regard to the Atrium," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "Right now, he did offer the building to the city. There's been some prior discussions, I know. In this particular offer, he was offering to sell the building to the city for $2 million and then he would demolish it, if that's what we wanted, or whatever it might be."
Comments / 1