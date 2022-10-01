ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

westernkansasnews.com

Garden City stuns Dodge City, wins 40-7 in longtime rivalry

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – It was a confidence boosting kind of night as Garden City rolled to a dominant victory over a longtime conference foe. Ty Perry ran for a season high 123 yards and added two touchdowns through the air, Darshun Williams reeled in two interceptions including an 85-yard pick-six, and the Broncbusters annihilated Dodge City, 40-7 on Saturday night at Broncobuster Stadium. It was Garden City’s eighth consecutive victory over their rivals from the east, improving their overall mark to 2-3 and 2-1 in conference play.
GARDEN CITY, KS
livingnewdeal.org

Fort Hays State University: Larks Park Baseball Stadium – Hays KS

Project type: Parks and Recreation, Athletic Courts and Fields. Agency: Work Relief Programs, Works Progress Administration (WPA) This limestone baseball stadium, built by the Works Progress Administration in 1940, is currently owned by the city of Hays but operated by Fort Hays State University. It has been upgraded several times over the years and is now home to the Fort Hays State baseball team.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger

Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Big help needed in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
RENO COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Woman wanted out of Saline Co. found in McPherson

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who was on the Saline Co. most wanted list has been found in McPherson. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 3, Alesha Valentina Martinez-Reavis was apprehended after she was listed as one of 24 on its Most Wanted list for October.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County tax sale scheduled for Oct. 11

Two years of preparation have led up to the Barton County tax sale on Oct. 11. The sale is typically held annually on properties with delinquent taxes after three years, but COVID-19 shut down the sale last year. County treasurer Jim Jordan said the final quarter of the year is always the busiest for his office, and this year is no exception.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Hutchinson man dies in police custody at Reno County Correctional Facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate of the Reno County Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell on Saturday by staff serving breakfast. In a Facebook post the Reno County Sheriff's Office say that 36-year-old Kyle A Skeen was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday as staff were serving breakfast. Deputies and the Hutchinson Fire Department attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Four Arrested in Hutchinson Thursday in Hutchinson on Possible Drug Charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Four people arrested after community corrections officers paid a visit to a residence in the unit block of North Elm late Thursday afternoon made court appearances Friday. Two of the people arrested, Vernon Nusser and Robert Carter, are facing charges of distribution of meth within 1000 feet of Hutchinson Middle School-7. During a search of the residence, 5.2 grams of suspected meth was found in a room occupied by Nusser, while nearly nine grams of meth was allegedly found in his possession Carter’s.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Must be annexed into Great Bend, but housing development given green light

As long as Housing Opportunities, Inc. (HOI) annexes their property into the City of Great Bend, construction can get started on a housing development, just south of Walmart. The Great Bend City Council approved a motion to allow HOI to connect to the city’s sanitary sewer and potable water system following completion of all associated permitting, payment of fees and contingent that HOI applies for annexation into the city.
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kansas felon dies in custody at county jail

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County Correctional Facility inmate died Saturday. Late Friday after, deputies booked 36-year-old Kyle Allen Skeen into the Reno County Correctional Facility on charges stemming from a local warrant, according to a release from the Reno County Sheriff's Office. When jail staff came around to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Celebration of life set for longtime Hays businessman

The family of a longtime Hays businessman is having a celebration of life for him on Thursday. Friends and acquaintances of Russ Clark are invited to attend a casual reception from 9 a.m. to noon at the Strand, 1102 Main. Clark's family decided the Strand was a fitting location because...
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

Atrium owner fails to persuade mayor with latest offer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho asked for an update on the Atrium Hotel situation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. "Izzy Rivera, building inspector and myself have been in contact with Joshua Joseph with regard to the Atrium," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "Right now, he did offer the building to the city. There's been some prior discussions, I know. In this particular offer, he was offering to sell the building to the city for $2 million and then he would demolish it, if that's what we wanted, or whatever it might be."
HUTCHINSON, KS

