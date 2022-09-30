Read full article on original website
Deadline to buy tickets to Right to Life of Adams County’s ‘Respect Life’ dinner is Oct. 11
QUINCY — Right to Life of Adams County invites community members to a “Respect Life” dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Holiday Inn, 4821 Oak. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. This year’s speaker is Anna DeMeuse. She joined Pro-Life Wisconsin in January 2019...
Quincy Medical Group’s annual ‘Bridge the Gap to Health’ raises more than $50,000 for YWCA Quincy
Pictured with a check representing the amount raised by the Bridge to Gap Health event are Jennifer Wingerter, QMG benevolence specialist; Maria Rench, YWCA Quincy executive director; Morgan Parker, QMG director of community relations; Angela Reed, QMG Foundation Board president; Bobbette Wand, QMG Foundation Board vice president; and Leah Murfin, QMG community engagement specialist. | Photo courtesy of Quincy Medical Group.
Kroc Center offering fall activities for toddlers and young children starting Tuesday
QUINCY — The Kroc Center is offering Toddler Time: Mommy and Me in the gymnasium from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays from Oct. 4-Dec. 20. This special drop-in playtime is just for guardians and toddlers (age 5 and under). Participants will enjoy social time while little ones play in the gymnasium. All toddlers must be accompanied by an adult the entire time. Organized activities will be available as well as equipment for open play.
Sentimental Journey Dance Band, an 18-piece band from St. Louis, to perform Saturday in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Moonlight Ball Committee, in cooperation with the Hannibal Arts Council, will be the host a special evening of big band, ballroom and swing with the 18-piece Sentimental Journey Dance Band from St. Louis from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Quality Inn and Suites, 120 Lindsey Drive. Requested attire is formal wear or dressy casual.
DAILY MUDDY: Affordable housing in Quincy
Ashley Conrad talks to Janet Conover with the Safe and Livable Housing Committee about their upcoming workshops. Frankie Murphy Giesing then weighs in from a landlord’s perspective. The Safe and Livable Housing Committee will host five free tenant workshops, with the first one being “Healthy Homes”, at 5 p.m....
City planner says Planet Fitness going into former County Market; aldermen OK spending tax dollars on three-bay development at 30th, Broadway
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to enter into a Mid-Town Business District redevelopment agreement with the Charles & Kathie Marx Trust to put $200,000 toward the construction of 6,000 square feet of retail space for three businesses on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway.
Aldermen want another organization to spend $12,500 on hotel market feasibility study
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council rejected by an 11-2 vote Monday night a resolution to spend no more than $12,500 on a hotel market feasibility study. John Mast, R-5, voted against the resolution, but he isn’t against the idea. “It was not against hotels in any way,”...
Local births from Sept. 25-29, 2022
A boy was born to Blake and Madison Hetzler of Maywood, Mo., at 9:41 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022. A girl was born to Andrew and Mackenzie Haines of Quincy at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022. A boy was born to Joshua and Rhylee Warning of LaGrange, Mo., at 8:01 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022.
QPD Blotter for Oct. 3, 2022
Rebecca D Borrowman (58) Barry Il for Failure to Yield Right Turn at 48th & Broadway PTC 147. Jermaine Q Harper (22) 631 Lind for Criminal Trespass to State Supported Land at 527 Broadway NTA 126. Daniel D Williams (55) of Quincy, arrested for Peace Disturbance at 5101 Broadway on...
MRN THIS WEEK: Debbie Johnson, QPS Director of Music
Bob Gough talks with the new director of music for the Quincy Public Schools, who is no stranger to the district. Debbie Johnson has been with QPS for 25 years and now she takes over for Todd Pettit, who was promoted to superintendent. Muddy River News This Week is furnished...
Richard Niemann Sr., 1931-2022: Regional grocery chain prospered for more than 50 years under his guidance
QUINCY — Rich Niemann Jr. summarized his father’s life as a family man and as a businessman by calling him a “guardian of truth and honesty.”. Richard Henry Niemann, Sr., who spent more than 50 years with the Niemann Foods regional grocery chain as president, chairman, CEO and chairman emeritus, died Sept. 25, 2022 in his home. He was 91 years old.
Rokusek pleads not guilty at arraignment; case placed on January jury docket
QUINCY — A Quincy man who allegedly recorded more than 200 videos of people in a locker room/restroom area without their permission while they were showering or changing clothes pled not guilty Tuesday morning. John Rokusek, 60, was arraigned in Adams County Circuit Court by Judge Amy Lannerd. He...
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
Brown County joins lawsuit challenging “SAFE-T Act”
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Brown County’s law enforcement officials have joined several of their colleagues from across the state to sue and challenge the legality of what is commonly known as the “SAFE-T Act.”. On Monday, Brown County State’s Attorney Mike Hill and Sheriff Justin Oliver joined...
St. Louis man receives 20-year sentence after committing armed robbery in home of Pittsfield victim
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Judge Debra L. Wellborn sentenced Jordan R. Rahaman of St. Louis on Thursday in Pike County Circuit Court to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for an armed robbery committed on Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsfield. Wellborn also sentenced Rahaman to concurrent 5-year sentences...
First-degree murder trial for Quincy man placed on December jury docket
QUINCY — The trial for a Quincy man facing attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges has been set for the December jury docket. Donte M. Clausell, 34, is in federal custody on a separate firearms-related charge. However, he appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday morning with public defender Christopher Pratt before Judge Amy Lannerd.
Two face felony charges after traffic stop conducted in Kinderhook
KINDERHOOK, Ill. — Two people are lodged in the Pike County Jail and face felony charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Illinois 106 in Kinderhook. An investigation was conducted at 10:24 p.m. Sept. 9 on a silver 2007 Ford. After an investigation,...
Trial for Quincy man facing three counts of first-degree murder set for January docket
QUINCY — The trial for a Quincy man facing three counts of first-degree murder has been set for the January jury docket. Devere S. Gholston, 27, made a brief appearance for a status hearing in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon with public defender John Citro before Judge Debra Wellborn. Another status hearing was set for Nov. 28, and a pre-trial hearing was set for Dec. 19.
Hull man faces five counts of aggravated battery, nine counts of domestic battery
HULL, Ill. — A Hull man is facing several charges of battery after his arrest on Sept. 21. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested Kris W. Koeller, 50, and charged him with five counts of aggravated battery, nine counts of domestic battery and one count of endangering the life or health of a child.
