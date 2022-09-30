ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

Related
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Medical Group’s annual ‘Bridge the Gap to Health’ raises more than $50,000 for YWCA Quincy

Pictured with a check representing the amount raised by the Bridge to Gap Health event are Jennifer Wingerter, QMG benevolence specialist; Maria Rench, YWCA Quincy executive director; Morgan Parker, QMG director of community relations; Angela Reed, QMG Foundation Board president; Bobbette Wand, QMG Foundation Board vice president; and Leah Murfin, QMG community engagement specialist. | Photo courtesy of Quincy Medical Group.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Kroc Center offering fall activities for toddlers and young children starting Tuesday

QUINCY — The Kroc Center is offering Toddler Time: Mommy and Me in the gymnasium from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays from Oct. 4-Dec. 20. This special drop-in playtime is just for guardians and toddlers (age 5 and under). Participants will enjoy social time while little ones play in the gymnasium. All toddlers must be accompanied by an adult the entire time. Organized activities will be available as well as equipment for open play.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Sentimental Journey Dance Band, an 18-piece band from St. Louis, to perform Saturday in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Moonlight Ball Committee, in cooperation with the Hannibal Arts Council, will be the host a special evening of big band, ballroom and swing with the 18-piece Sentimental Journey Dance Band from St. Louis from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Quality Inn and Suites, 120 Lindsey Drive. Requested attire is formal wear or dressy casual.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampshire, IL
State
Maine State
Local
Illinois Society
Quincy, IL
Society
City
Quincy, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Washington Park, IL
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Affordable housing in Quincy

Ashley Conrad talks to Janet Conover with the Safe and Livable Housing Committee about their upcoming workshops. Frankie Murphy Giesing then weighs in from a landlord’s perspective. The Safe and Livable Housing Committee will host five free tenant workshops, with the first one being “Healthy Homes”, at 5 p.m....
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

City planner says Planet Fitness going into former County Market; aldermen OK spending tax dollars on three-bay development at 30th, Broadway

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to enter into a Mid-Town Business District redevelopment agreement with the Charles & Kathie Marx Trust to put $200,000 toward the construction of 6,000 square feet of retail space for three businesses on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Sept. 25-29, 2022

A boy was born to Blake and Madison Hetzler of Maywood, Mo., at 9:41 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022. A girl was born to Andrew and Mackenzie Haines of Quincy at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022. A boy was born to Joshua and Rhylee Warning of LaGrange, Mo., at 8:01 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022.
QUINCY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pass It On#The Walk#Quincy Registration#Mercantile Bank#The Silhoutte Shop#Krazy Cakes#Wtad Star Radio
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 3, 2022

Rebecca D Borrowman (58) Barry Il for Failure to Yield Right Turn at 48th & Broadway PTC 147. Jermaine Q Harper (22) 631 Lind for Criminal Trespass to State Supported Land at 527 Broadway NTA 126. Daniel D Williams (55) of Quincy, arrested for Peace Disturbance at 5101 Broadway on...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

MRN THIS WEEK: Debbie Johnson, QPS Director of Music

Bob Gough talks with the new director of music for the Quincy Public Schools, who is no stranger to the district. Debbie Johnson has been with QPS for 25 years and now she takes over for Todd Pettit, who was promoted to superintendent. Muddy River News This Week is furnished...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Richard Niemann Sr., 1931-2022: Regional grocery chain prospered for more than 50 years under his guidance

QUINCY — Rich Niemann Jr. summarized his father’s life as a family man and as a businessman by calling him a “guardian of truth and honesty.”. Richard Henry Niemann, Sr., who spent more than 50 years with the Niemann Foods regional grocery chain as president, chairman, CEO and chairman emeritus, died Sept. 25, 2022 in his home. He was 91 years old.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Rokusek pleads not guilty at arraignment; case placed on January jury docket

QUINCY — A Quincy man who allegedly recorded more than 200 videos of people in a locker room/restroom area without their permission while they were showering or changing clothes pled not guilty Tuesday morning. John Rokusek, 60, was arraigned in Adams County Circuit Court by Judge Amy Lannerd. He...
QUINCY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County joins lawsuit challenging “SAFE-T Act”

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Brown County’s law enforcement officials have joined several of their colleagues from across the state to sue and challenge the legality of what is commonly known as the “SAFE-T Act.”. On Monday, Brown County State’s Attorney Mike Hill and Sheriff Justin Oliver joined...
BROWN COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

First-degree murder trial for Quincy man placed on December jury docket

QUINCY — The trial for a Quincy man facing attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges has been set for the December jury docket. Donte M. Clausell, 34, is in federal custody on a separate firearms-related charge. However, he appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday morning with public defender Christopher Pratt before Judge Amy Lannerd.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two face felony charges after traffic stop conducted in Kinderhook

KINDERHOOK, Ill. — Two people are lodged in the Pike County Jail and face felony charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Illinois 106 in Kinderhook. An investigation was conducted at 10:24 p.m. Sept. 9 on a silver 2007 Ford. After an investigation,...
KINDERHOOK, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Trial for Quincy man facing three counts of first-degree murder set for January docket

QUINCY — The trial for a Quincy man facing three counts of first-degree murder has been set for the January jury docket. Devere S. Gholston, 27, made a brief appearance for a status hearing in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon with public defender John Citro before Judge Debra Wellborn. Another status hearing was set for Nov. 28, and a pre-trial hearing was set for Dec. 19.
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy