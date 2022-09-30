QUINCY — The Kroc Center is offering Toddler Time: Mommy and Me in the gymnasium from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays from Oct. 4-Dec. 20. This special drop-in playtime is just for guardians and toddlers (age 5 and under). Participants will enjoy social time while little ones play in the gymnasium. All toddlers must be accompanied by an adult the entire time. Organized activities will be available as well as equipment for open play.

