Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Golden Eagles Fall to California in Homecoming Clash
CLARION, Pa. – A strong first quarter by the Golden Eagle football team gave way to a challenging California (PA) team in the final three frames, as Clarion fell by a final score of 59-14 to the Vulcans at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Playing without a couple of key...
WFMJ.com
Football: Two area games cancelled this Friday
Two area high school football games will not be played Friday due to a lack of players. Warren JFK's game at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas is canceled Friday due to a lack of Aquinas players. 21 Sports has learned Aquinas has only 14 healthy players and were forced to cancel...
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett
Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett, a resident of Pinoak Circle in Cranberry Twp., PA, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022 surrounded by his family. Tim was born August 19, 1941 in Oil City, PA, son of the late Russell P. & Helen Sincerney Haslett. He graduated from St. Joseph...
explore venango
David M. Bechtel “DMB”
David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three year journey. Born on February 22, 1971 in Clarion, PA, he was the...
explore venango
Central Electric Cooperative Invites Members to Take Survey for Chance to Win Free Electric for a Year
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is dedicated to providing quality service to members. To effectively do that, they need member feedback. That’s why CEC is asking its members to take part in an important survey measuring member satisfaction. The survey will help CEC gain members’...
wtae.com
Local sportsmen's club says facility rented 'under false pretenses' for event promoting white supremacy
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A local sportsmen’s club was allegedly misled when an event held at its facility turned out to be an event promoting white supremacy and Neo-Nazism. Special Counsel for the Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club, Phil DiLucente said the club’s management understood a recent event booked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:42 PM Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born July 31, 1946 in Reno; a beloved daughter of the late: Carl D. and Maxine Weikle Sollinger. Cricket was a...
explore venango
Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham
Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham, age 84 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on November 21, 1937 in Fryburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Beatrice (Gabler) Siegel. In 1959 she married Charles D. Eltringham. He preceded her...
wtae.com
Fire tears through home in Lawrence County
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. at a home on Mud Bridge Road. There was no initial word on what caused the fire.
beavercountyradio.com
Fombell Man Suffers Minor Injuries in One Vehicle Accident in Butler County
(Muddy Creek Township, Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a one vehicle accident on Route 19, Perry Highway in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County at 5:09 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
A.R. “Art” Teeters
A.R. “Art” Teeters, 67, of Knox passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief battle with cancer. Born on May 9, 1955, Art was the son of the late Frank and Mary Settles Teeters. Art graduated from Elgin High...
Delmont group presses on through rain, welcomes many visitors to Apple 'n Arts fest
A steady rain poured on the 40th Anniversary Apple ‘n Arts Festival on Saturday in Delmont, but many still braved the soggy conditions to enjoy entertainment and sample food and browse crafts offered by about 140 vendors. “We have more vendors than last year because people are coming back...
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around...
explore venango
Police Release Details of Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle on Patchel Run Road
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Patchel Run Road last Monday afternoon. According to PSP Franklin, this accident happened on Monday, September 26, around 3:45 p.m. as a pedestrian...
explore venango
Murder Charges Filed Against Mother After 2-Year-Old Ingests Fentanyl and Dies; Grandfather Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Murder charges have been filed against a local woman after her two-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died. The child’s grandfather has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole...
explore venango
Police Identify Five Victims in Deadly Farmhouse Fire in Mercer County
MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified the victims of a September 16 structure fire in Mercer County that left five people dead. According to Mercer-based State Police, a motorist contacted Mercer County 9-1-1 around 12:18 a.m. on Friday, September 16, to report a residential structure fire at 601 District Road, in Delaware Township, Mercer County.
wccsradio.com
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Local CDL Class A Driver
Moonlight Packaging is currently seeking a CDL Class A driver for local deliveries. Full-Time, Monday through Friday. Home every day 8 to 10 hour work days. Retirement with a company match, paid vacation, paid holidays, health insurance. Please drop off a resume at 99 Darr St. Oil City, PA 16301...
Comments / 0