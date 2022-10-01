ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cream Crepes

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cream Crepes – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. This refreshing recipe will become a family favorite for brunch!. 1 – 10 oz. package frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed and drained. 1/2 cup strawberry glaze. Directions. -In a large bowl, combine the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Prince Gallitzin State Park hosts 42nd Apple Cider Festival

The Apple Cider Festival happened on Sunday at the Prince Gallitzin State Park. This was the 42nd edition of the festival which began back in the 1980's. It's known as one of the biggest fundraisers for the park with between 10 to 20 thousand people showing up each year to get their fill of apple cider and other fall attractions.
GALLITZIN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 3...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YourErie

18-year-old driver dies after McKean County rollover

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 18-year-old driver has died following an accident overnight in McKean County. His teenaged passenger was seriously injured. At about 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 3, Donovan Smith was driving north on Forest Road 173 (Fire Road). A Pennsylvania State Police report said the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when Smith […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Chain-Reaction Crash in Big Run Borough

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a chain-reaction crash that occurred in Big Run Borough on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, September 30, on East Main Street, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
BIG RUN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Traveling Too Fast for Conditions Crashes into Utility Pole

PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a driver was traveling too fast for conditions and crashed into utility pole over the weekend. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on October 2 around 9:08 a.m., on Fuller Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide- Evenings

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is calling all Behavioral Health Technicians, Community Care Workers, Intervention Specialists. Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients in the mental health program, teach activities of daily living and responsible life skills, and support the treatment team while helping BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
MARIENVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE

A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
HOMER CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

AAA: Gas Prices Lower in PA; National Average Increases

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.887 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.887. Average price during the week of September 26, 2022: $3.902. Average price...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Bradford Township on Thursday morning. On Thursday, September 29 around 11:11 a.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to the crash on US 322, Woodland Bigler Highway, at its intersection with Shiloh Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance

Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Motorcyclist Accused of DUI, Fleeing Police

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to a suspended registration near Empire Road and Hardscrabble Road, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Police say the motorcycle then attempted to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Pleasant Gap Man Facing More Jail Time

A Pleasant Gap man, who police say was helping to take care of three kids in a home that was described as having deplorable and dangerous living conditions, is facing more jail time. Ryan Diricco was sentenced in Centre County court Monday from an incident earlier this year where police...
PLEASANT GAP, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT NEWS: Two DuBois Men Charged in Robbery, Assault

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Two DuBois men are facing robbery charges for allegedly assaulting and stealing money from a DuBois man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, and Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, are both charged with two felony counts of robbery,...
DUBOIS, PA

