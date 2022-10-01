Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cream Crepes
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cream Crepes – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. This refreshing recipe will become a family favorite for brunch!. 1 – 10 oz. package frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed and drained. 1/2 cup strawberry glaze. Directions. -In a large bowl, combine the...
WJAC TV
Prince Gallitzin State Park hosts 42nd Apple Cider Festival
The Apple Cider Festival happened on Sunday at the Prince Gallitzin State Park. This was the 42nd edition of the festival which began back in the 1980's. It's known as one of the biggest fundraisers for the park with between 10 to 20 thousand people showing up each year to get their fill of apple cider and other fall attractions.
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 3...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Bicyclist Rushed to Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Falls Creek
FALLS CREEK, Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured after a vehicle struck a bicycle in Falls Creek on Sunday. DuBois-based State Police responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle crash on October 2 around 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Street and Apple Lane in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
18-year-old driver dies after McKean County rollover
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 18-year-old driver has died following an accident overnight in McKean County. His teenaged passenger was seriously injured. At about 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 3, Donovan Smith was driving north on Forest Road 173 (Fire Road). A Pennsylvania State Police report said the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when Smith […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Chain-Reaction Crash in Big Run Borough
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a chain-reaction crash that occurred in Big Run Borough on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, September 30, on East Main Street, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Traveling Too Fast for Conditions Crashes into Utility Pole
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a driver was traveling too fast for conditions and crashed into utility pole over the weekend. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on October 2 around 9:08 a.m., on Fuller Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Pennsylvania man accused of killing deer, ‘I can’t afford food in Joe Biden’s America’
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man accused of shooting and killing a doe and fawn on his property reportedly claimed he was protecting his garden because he can’t afford to buy food in ‘Joe Biden’s America.’ A Pennsylvania Game Commission Warden was called Aug. 30 about complaints against 47-year-old Paul Yockey, of Driftwood. It […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide- Evenings
Abraxas Youth & Family Services is calling all Behavioral Health Technicians, Community Care Workers, Intervention Specialists. Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients in the mental health program, teach activities of daily living and responsible life skills, and support the treatment team while helping BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
wccsradio.com
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
explorejeffersonpa.com
AAA: Gas Prices Lower in PA; National Average Increases
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.887 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.887. Average price during the week of September 26, 2022: $3.902. Average price...
WJAC TV
Officials suspect gas leak caused house fire, explosion in Curwensville
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Clearfield Fire Department say investigators suspect that a gas leak is to blame for a Monday afternoon fire and explosion at a home in Curwensville. Fire officials say no injuries were reported in the incident as the residents were not home...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Bradford Township on Thursday morning. On Thursday, September 29 around 11:11 a.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to the crash on US 322, Woodland Bigler Highway, at its intersection with Shiloh Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.
wellsvillesun.com
Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance
Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Motorcyclist Accused of DUI, Fleeing Police
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to a suspended registration near Empire Road and Hardscrabble Road, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Police say the motorcycle then attempted to...
fox8tv.com
Pleasant Gap Man Facing More Jail Time
A Pleasant Gap man, who police say was helping to take care of three kids in a home that was described as having deplorable and dangerous living conditions, is facing more jail time. Ryan Diricco was sentenced in Centre County court Monday from an incident earlier this year where police...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT NEWS: Two DuBois Men Charged in Robbery, Assault
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Two DuBois men are facing robbery charges for allegedly assaulting and stealing money from a DuBois man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, and Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, are both charged with two felony counts of robbery,...
Pedestrian seriously injured by driver in State College-area crash, investigation ongoing
More than half of all serious or fatal pedestrian crashes during the past decade in Centre County were in the Centre Region.
