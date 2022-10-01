Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
AAA: Gas Prices Lower in PA; National Average Increases
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.887 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.887. Average price during the week of September 26, 2022: $3.902. Average price...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Traveling Too Fast for Conditions Crashes into Utility Pole
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a driver was traveling too fast for conditions and crashed into utility pole over the weekend. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on October 2 around 9:08 a.m., on Fuller Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Bicyclist Rushed to Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Falls Creek
FALLS CREEK, Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured after a vehicle struck a bicycle in Falls Creek on Sunday. DuBois-based State Police responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle crash on October 2 around 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Street and Apple Lane in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Bradford Township on Thursday morning. On Thursday, September 29 around 11:11 a.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to the crash on US 322, Woodland Bigler Highway, at its intersection with Shiloh Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Chain-Reaction Crash in Big Run Borough
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a chain-reaction crash that occurred in Big Run Borough on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, September 30, on East Main Street, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cream Crepes
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cream Crepes – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. This refreshing recipe will become a family favorite for brunch!. 1 – 10 oz. package frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed and drained. 1/2 cup strawberry glaze. Directions. -In a large bowl, combine the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Motorcyclist Accused of DUI, Fleeing Police
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to a suspended registration near Empire Road and Hardscrabble Road, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Police say the motorcycle then attempted to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide- Evenings
Abraxas Youth & Family Services is calling all Behavioral Health Technicians, Community Care Workers, Intervention Specialists. Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients in the mental health program, teach activities of daily living and responsible life skills, and support the treatment team while helping BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
Comments / 0