Clarington, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cream Crepes

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cream Crepes – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. This refreshing recipe will become a family favorite for brunch!. 1 – 10 oz. package frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed and drained. 1/2 cup strawberry glaze. Directions. -In a large bowl, combine the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light northeast wind. Tuesday – Partly...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Chain-Reaction Crash in Big Run Borough

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a chain-reaction crash that occurred in Big Run Borough on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, September 30, on East Main Street, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
BIG RUN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide- Evenings

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is calling all Behavioral Health Technicians, Community Care Workers, Intervention Specialists. Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients in the mental health program, teach activities of daily living and responsible life skills, and support the treatment team while helping BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
MARIENVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Bradford Township on Thursday morning. On Thursday, September 29 around 11:11 a.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to the crash on US 322, Woodland Bigler Highway, at its intersection with Shiloh Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Traveling Too Fast for Conditions Crashes into Utility Pole

PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a driver was traveling too fast for conditions and crashed into utility pole over the weekend. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on October 2 around 9:08 a.m., on Fuller Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Motorcyclist Accused of DUI, Fleeing Police

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to a suspended registration near Empire Road and Hardscrabble Road, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Police say the motorcycle then attempted to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

