Carbondale, IL

Hamilton County, Marion make moves in latest Volleyball Coaches Poll

The Hamilton County Lady Foxes moved into the top 5 and the Marion Lady Wildcats joined the top 10 for the first time this season in the latest Section618.com Volleyball Coaches Poll. After a 5-1 week, the Lady Foxes moved up three spots to No. 4. Marion went 4-2 last week, including a win at Centralia to tie for ninth.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

SEMO and SIU move up in rankings

(KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukis are moving up in the world. The Redhawks jumped from 24th to 21st in this week’s FCS poll, while the Salukis went from Number 19 to Number 17. SEMO defeated Lindenwood in the first-ever Game Ball Brawl...
CARBONDALE, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Edward Thilenius – Perryville Miller

Many folks around here, especially in Perryville, might think of a beer distributing company when they hear the name, Thilenius. Several years ago, our museum was gifted with a 1930’s vintage truck that was once used by the Thilenius Distributing Company in Perryville. We normally bring that truck out to become part of our Christmas display each year.
PERRYVILLE, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia issues building permit for new Scooters Coffee Drive Thru

The City of Centralia has issued a $600,000 building permit for a new Scooters Coffee Drive Thru. The permit was issued to the owner of the new business, Rachel Wallace, for 280 North Brookside Avenue at McCord Street. She earlier indicated the business would be open by the end of the year. The building will have 660 square feet. Wallace anticipates 20 to 25 employees.
CENTRALIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Illinois Duck Hunting May be a Little More Challenging This Year

Duck hunting may be a little more challenging this year. Drought conditions in the Canadian Prairies, where most Illinois ducks breed, have been the worst in decades. That’s led to a decline in the duck population says State Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:. “There are still...
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Dix man injured after losing control of car on Walnut Hill Road

A 24-year-old Dix man was injured after his car went for a wild ride after running off the 1500 block of Walnut Hill Road southeast of Centralia early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say David Ashleman of North Main Street was traveling eastbound when he ran off the road, entered the roadside ditch, ran over a mailbox, came back across both lanes, left the north side of the road into the roadside ditch, continued through a yard, struck a driveway embankment, and then overturned end over end. The vehicle ended up coming to stop on its wheels.
DIX, IL
timesnewspapers.com

“It’s Going To Be Incredible”

Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
KIRKWOOD, MO
kttn.com

New Missouri Corn officers elected for 2022-2023

With the start of a new fiscal year, the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council and the Missouri Corn Growers Association announced a new slate of officers, the appointment of recently elected board members, and national committee assignments. The election of the 2022-23 MCMC officer team took place during an August board...
FOX 2

Ameren Illinois’ prices up 126% compared to last year

ST. LOUIS – The Citizens Utility Board said Ameren Illinois‘ said electricity price has gone up 126 percent compared to one year ago on Saturday, October 1. CUB is now saying Illinois could see one of the most expensive winters in history. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said Ameren’s non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) price to compare […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
aclu-il.org

Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois

Two suburban residents today forcefully rejected threats of lawsuits from the group Awake Illinois if they continue to express their opposition to the organization and its agenda. Maggie Romanovich of Wheaton and Kylie Spahn of Downers Grove received letters from leaders of Awake Illinois in early September suggesting that Awake would file a defamation lawsuit against them if they did not “cease and desist” from such criticism and remove existing online posts.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL

