section618.com
Hamilton County, Marion make moves in latest Volleyball Coaches Poll
The Hamilton County Lady Foxes moved into the top 5 and the Marion Lady Wildcats joined the top 10 for the first time this season in the latest Section618.com Volleyball Coaches Poll. After a 5-1 week, the Lady Foxes moved up three spots to No. 4. Marion went 4-2 last week, including a win at Centralia to tie for ninth.
KFVS12
SEMO and SIU move up in rankings
(KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukis are moving up in the world. The Redhawks jumped from 24th to 21st in this week’s FCS poll, while the Salukis went from Number 19 to Number 17. SEMO defeated Lindenwood in the first-ever Game Ball Brawl...
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
This 3.3-acre estate is considered one of the most recognizable homes in Centralia.
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
kbsi23.com
Sunshine, Hot Rods, and Good Times: Marion fall festival rolls into third year
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – It was a weekend of fun… and fundraising in Marion as folks enjoyed the 3rd Annual St. Joseph Catholic Church and Marion Knights of Columbus Fall Festival. “We’re just trying to have more community because it’s important to get out and be together, especially...
lutheranmuseum.com
Edward Thilenius – Perryville Miller
Many folks around here, especially in Perryville, might think of a beer distributing company when they hear the name, Thilenius. Several years ago, our museum was gifted with a 1930’s vintage truck that was once used by the Thilenius Distributing Company in Perryville. We normally bring that truck out to become part of our Christmas display each year.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia issues building permit for new Scooters Coffee Drive Thru
The City of Centralia has issued a $600,000 building permit for a new Scooters Coffee Drive Thru. The permit was issued to the owner of the new business, Rachel Wallace, for 280 North Brookside Avenue at McCord Street. She earlier indicated the business would be open by the end of the year. The building will have 660 square feet. Wallace anticipates 20 to 25 employees.
977wmoi.com
Illinois Duck Hunting May be a Little More Challenging This Year
Duck hunting may be a little more challenging this year. Drought conditions in the Canadian Prairies, where most Illinois ducks breed, have been the worst in decades. That’s led to a decline in the duck population says State Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:. “There are still...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
southernillinoisnow.com
Dix man injured after losing control of car on Walnut Hill Road
A 24-year-old Dix man was injured after his car went for a wild ride after running off the 1500 block of Walnut Hill Road southeast of Centralia early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say David Ashleman of North Main Street was traveling eastbound when he ran off the road, entered the roadside ditch, ran over a mailbox, came back across both lanes, left the north side of the road into the roadside ditch, continued through a yard, struck a driveway embankment, and then overturned end over end. The vehicle ended up coming to stop on its wheels.
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
Mount Vernon murder leads to multiple arrests
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department arrested Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, after responding to a shooting call at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
kttn.com
New Missouri Corn officers elected for 2022-2023
With the start of a new fiscal year, the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council and the Missouri Corn Growers Association announced a new slate of officers, the appointment of recently elected board members, and national committee assignments. The election of the 2022-23 MCMC officer team took place during an August board...
Ameren Illinois’ prices up 126% compared to last year
ST. LOUIS – The Citizens Utility Board said Ameren Illinois‘ said electricity price has gone up 126 percent compared to one year ago on Saturday, October 1. CUB is now saying Illinois could see one of the most expensive winters in history. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said Ameren’s non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) price to compare […]
NBC Chicago
These 2 Bugs Could Be Invading Your Homes This Fall – Some in Large Numbers
As temperatures cool, many homes will likely be seeing some unwanted guests inside, but there are two insects in particular that could be invading Illinois homes more than others - some in "fairly large numbers," experts say. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
Decision 2022: Key dates to know about Election Day in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. Senator, nine U.S. Representatives, Secretary of State, Treasurer of State and Auditor of State as well as hundreds of state and local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school...
2022 Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates: Deadline for Form Nears
Roughly six million Illinois residents were slated to receive income and property tax rebates from the state of Illinois, but some will need to submit a form to get their checks -- and the deadline to file it is coming up this month. Those who still need to submit their...
aclu-il.org
Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois
Two suburban residents today forcefully rejected threats of lawsuits from the group Awake Illinois if they continue to express their opposition to the organization and its agenda. Maggie Romanovich of Wheaton and Kylie Spahn of Downers Grove received letters from leaders of Awake Illinois in early September suggesting that Awake would file a defamation lawsuit against them if they did not “cease and desist” from such criticism and remove existing online posts.
