Tyler Perry responds again to Spike Lee’s harsh criticism of Madea character
For years, Tyler Perry has made people laugh and giggle with his Madea character, but not everybody thinks that it’s funny, including those in the entertainment industry. In an interview with Chris Wallace on his show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” Perry talked about his inspiration for creating Madea, and responded to comments about the negative stereotypes surrounding the character. Wallace also reminded Perry about Spike Lee’s comments in 2009 calling the character “coonery buffoonery.”
Host of ‘Caresha Please’ makes puzzling comment about Oprah
Yung Miami, one-half of the City Girls rap group, recently expressed plans for her podcast, “Caresha Please.” The podcast airs on REVOLT TV, which was founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs. “I want to take it to the next level. I want to be like, I think...
Karl-Anthony Towns has most unusual birthday gift for Jordyn Woods
Karl-Anthony Towns gave his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, a most unusual birthday gift on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. For her 25th year on earth, Towns – who is most often referred to as “KAT” – announced that he is financing two of her dream business ideas. “To...
NBA・
Very timely: 50 Cent shares trailer for ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ (video)
Music icon-turned-Hollywood producer 50 Cent is dropping what can only be termed a very timely TV show titled “Hip Hop Homicides.”. The series, which will appear on WE tv beginning on Nov. 3, 2022, will hone in on the shooting deaths and unsolved killings of a score of rappers, including XXXTENTACION, King Von, Chinx and Soulja Slim and many others.
Blueface and Chrisean Rock reportedly break up
After years of being embroiled in their volatile romance, Chrisean Rock declared that she is terminating her toxic relationship with rapper Blueface. The two of them have made plenty of headlines for the past year with their public and private altercations and spats with their respective families. But for Rock,...
SZA bought out entire threater for ‘The Woman King’
Songstress SZA bought out the entire theater in New Jersey in order for moviegoers watch The Woman King for free this past weekend. The 32-year-old “All the Stars” singer, who was born in St. Louis as Solána Imani Rowe, impassionately pleaded with her fellow urbanites to get to the theater to see the film about female African warriors who defended their kingdom.
Soulja Boy shows off newborn baby (photos)
Soulja Boy and his longtime girlfriend Jackie Martinez are in a state of parental bliss after the arrival of their newborn on early Saturday, Sept. 30, 2022. The 33-year old “Kiss Me Through the Phone” spitter, who was born Deandre Cortez Way in Chicago, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his seven million followers.
Celebrities slam Kanye West for calling Black Lives Matter a ‘scam’
Ye West incited a volcanic eruption of outrage when the embattled rapper wore a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt to fashion week in Paris on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Ye, who donned the inflammatory black shirt that was stenciled with white letters, was accompanied to the event by egomaniacal conservative Candace Owens, who wore a matching shirt with opposite color patterns.
