TV Series

Beyoncé pays powerful tribute to Solange

Pop goddess Beyoncé heaped effusive praise on her sister Solange following her debut as a composer at the New York City Ballet over the weekend. Queen Bey and mom Tina Lawson were in the audience to enjoy Solange’s original score for “Play Time,” which premiered this week at Lincoln Center. The event was part of NYCB’s Fall Fashion Gala.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queen Latifah
Robin
Tyler Perry responds again to Spike Lee’s harsh criticism of Madea character

For years, Tyler Perry has made people laugh and giggle with his Madea character, but not everybody thinks that it’s funny, including those in the entertainment industry. In an interview with Chris Wallace on his show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” Perry talked about his inspiration for creating Madea, and responded to comments about the negative stereotypes surrounding the character. Wallace also reminded Perry about Spike Lee’s comments in 2009 calling the character “coonery buffoonery.”
CELEBRITIES
Very timely: 50 Cent shares trailer for ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ (video)

Music icon-turned-Hollywood producer 50 Cent is dropping what can only be termed a very timely TV show titled “Hip Hop Homicides.”. The series, which will appear on WE tv beginning on Nov. 3, 2022, will hone in on the shooting deaths and unsolved killings of a score of rappers, including XXXTENTACION, King Von, Chinx and Soulja Slim and many others.
HIP HOP
Blueface and Chrisean Rock reportedly break up

After years of being embroiled in their volatile romance, Chrisean Rock declared that she is terminating her toxic relationship with rapper Blueface. The two of them have made plenty of headlines for the past year with their public and private altercations and spats with their respective families. But for Rock,...
CELEBRITIES
SZA bought out entire threater for ‘The Woman King’

Songstress SZA bought out the entire theater in New Jersey in order for moviegoers watch The Woman King for free this past weekend. The 32-year-old “All the Stars” singer, who was born in St. Louis as Solána Imani Rowe, impassionately pleaded with her fellow urbanites to get to the theater to see the film about female African warriors who defended their kingdom.
MOVIES
Soulja Boy shows off newborn baby (photos)

Soulja Boy and his longtime girlfriend Jackie Martinez are in a state of parental bliss after the arrival of their newborn on early Saturday, Sept. 30, 2022. The 33-year old “Kiss Me Through the Phone” spitter, who was born Deandre Cortez Way in Chicago, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his seven million followers.
CHICAGO, IL
Celebrities slam Kanye West for calling Black Lives Matter a ‘scam’

Ye West incited a volcanic eruption of outrage when the embattled rapper wore a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt to fashion week in Paris on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Ye, who donned the inflammatory black shirt that was stenciled with white letters, was accompanied to the event by egomaniacal conservative Candace Owens, who wore a matching shirt with opposite color patterns.
CELEBRITIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
What hip-hop means to Benny The Butcher

You never know when your life is going to change. Hip-hop has traditionally been considered as a space for young people. Two of this generation’s most influential artists, Chief Keef and Pop Smoke, both had their breakthroughs as teenagers. Nas released one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time with Illmatic at 17.
ATLANTA, GA
Marvelous Garvey shares benefits of sea moss lemonade

Bonfire ATL, sponsored by Backwoods, brings out scores of vendors every Sunday. Most vendors sell food and beverages, but some also introduce products that are beneficial to your health … like sea moss. Rolling out talked with Marvelous Garvey, an entrepreneur in Atlanta who makes his own sea moss...
ATLANTA, GA
Luxury event producer Crystal Bailey inspires women

Luxury event producer Crystal Bailey has been producing and creatively directing events for clients such as TV One, CleoTV, Hennessy, The Loews Hotel, Milano Di Rouge, and more. Bailey has developed the See Opportunity and Rise (SOAR) platform, which helps women develop in business, and realize the potential. The annual SOAR conference serves as a platform for women of color to come together and learn from leaders in various industries.
ENTERTAINMENT
Whiskey Riff

Tyler Childers Weighs In On The Inspiration Behind Triple Album, ‘Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?’

What’s the verdict? We’ve had about half a week to dive into the new Tyler Childers record, and so far the reviews are pretty mixed. Titled Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?, it’s a 3-part album featuring 8 songs, each in three different styles, for a total of 24 tracks. The Hallelujah album features Tyler’s band The Food Stamps, while the Jubilee version explores the idea of adding more instruments to the band… some horns, strings, sitars and more. […] The post Tyler Childers Weighs In On The Inspiration Behind Triple Album, ‘Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
