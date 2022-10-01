ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Italy's Meloni vows to put national energy interests first

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148LGH_0iI2yKAc00

ROME (AP) — Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who is poised to become Italy’s next premier, vowed Saturday to put national interests first in tackling soaring energy costs as she made her first public outing since her Brothers of Italy party won the most votes in the country’s national election.

Meloni’s address to farmers and producers at an agricultural fair in Milan came as Russia’s Gazprom utility informed gas giant ENI that no natural gas would be delivered to Italy on Saturday, further tightening supplies as Moscow seeks to pressure Europe in its war against Ukraine.

Meloni has strongly backed Ukraine, and one of her first post-victory tweets was in response to a congratulatory note from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “You know that you can count on our loyal support for the cause of freedom of Ukrainian people!” she wrote on Sept. 27.

Her outing Saturday to the Coldiretti farm lobby fair marked her emergence from a week of closed-door meetings with allies and the outgoing government following the Sept. 25 vote that is poised to give Italy its first far-right-led government since World War II.

Much of those talks concerned high energy costs and the EU’s response after Germany announced it would spend up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) helping consumers and businesses cope while refusing to back a European price cap on gas, as Italy and other countries have sought.

Meloni said if her government takes a similar action, it shouldn’t be seen as some populist, nationalist reaction but rather a “lucid” strategy to “defend national interests to arrive at common solutions.”

“Italy’s posture must return to start off with the defense of its national interests to find common solutions,” Meloni told the farmers in Milan.

Since invading Ukraine in February, Russia has cut back supplies of natural gas sent to Europe to heat homes, generate electricity and run factories. On Saturday, Gazprom informed ENI that it could not confirm any gas deliveries Saturday via the pipeline through Austria, ENI reported. Italian news reports said the cutoff wouldn’t have a significant impact, given that Italy has greatly reduced its reliance on Russian gas since the war began.

Meloni vowed to protect Italian industry and agriculture from the effects of rising energy prices, as well as the residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a record heat wave this summer that destroyed billions in crops.

Meloni’s party, which has its roots in a neo-fascist movement, is expected to be the largest party in a center-right Italian coalition government along with the right-wing League party of Matteo Salvini and the center-right Forza Italia of ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi.

Meloni, who would be the first woman to serve as Italy’s premier, told the farmers a key priority was to protect the “Made in Italy” agricultural brand and its supply chain to reduce dependence on imports, while also keeping government interference to a minimum.

“We said that our compass would be a very simple concept: Don’t disturb those who want to produce, don’t disturb those who want to create wealth, don’t disturb those who produce work, don’t disturb those who want to hire,” she said of her pro-industry stance.

Before arriving at the Coldiretti forum, Meloni called on Berlusconi at his Arcore estate outside Milan, for their first post-election meeting. A joint statement said the meeting took place “in a climate of great collaboration and unity of intent,” especially to confront high energy prices.

Italy has spent 60 billion euros since last year to ease the pain of higher energy prices for households and industry. But Coldiretti says that aid to farmers has been mostly tax credits and not direct help with electricity bills, which have gone up 500% since last year, or fertilizer costs, which are up 170%.

The outgoing government of Premier Mario Draghi has refused to borrow more money for a deeper aid package, citing Italy’s high debt level. Italy has pressed for a European price cap on Russian natural gas but so far has been unable to persuade the rest of the EU’s 27 nations to go along.

___

Colleen Barry in Milan contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#European Union#Gazprom#Natural Gas#Brothers Of Italy Party#Eni#Ukrainian#Coldiretti#Eu
Newsweek

Chinese Social Media Brands Russia 'Weak Goose' After Ukraine Failures

Russia has earned the unsympathetic moniker "weak goose" on Chinese social media following the country's strategic missteps in Ukraine, where Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces find themselves mired in a costly and drawn-out war. Social media site Weibo is where one would typically find some of the loudest Chinese voices...
WORLD
The Associated Press

9 NATO members urge support for Ukraine after annexation

PRAGUE (AP) — The heads of nine European NATO members on Sunday issued a joint statement backing a path to membership for Ukraine in the U.S.-led security alliance, and calling on all 30 NATO nations to ramp up military aid for Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise move Friday to apply for fast-track NATO membership, in response to Russia’s annexation of four regions of Ukraine. NATO membership needs approval from all 30 members and Ukraine is unlikely to join anytime soon. Being a country already at war complicates the request. The nine NATO countries in Central and Eastern Europe fearful that Russia could target them next if it isn’t stopped in Ukraine urged a response to the annexation.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Place
Rome, IT
Newsweek

Russia Fails Five Separate Times to Advance in Donetsk in Single Day

Russia failed to make advances in five different cities in Ukraine's Donetsk region over a 24-hour period, according to Kyiv authorities. Russian soldiers tried to make those advances in an attempt to gain ground against Ukraine in Donetsk, one of the regions Moscow illegitimately annexed last week following widely scrutinized referendums, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an operational update on Monday.
POLITICS
gcaptain.com

Italian Navy Sails To Defend Mediterranean Gas Pipelines

By Flavia Rotondi (Bloomberg) Italy’s military will take steps to reinforce protection of trans-Mediterranean gas pipelines, in the wake of suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream system. Under a plan drawn up by Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and other officials, Italy’s navy will deploy remote-controlled submarines to monitor key...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Ukraine war: Questions over France's weapons supply to Kyiv

If France wants to lead Europe to a new era of military self-reliance, how come its contribution to the war effort in Ukraine is so small?. That is the awkward question being posed by some of the country's top strategic thinkers, who are pushing President Emmanuel Macron to make an urgent decision on more arms to Kyiv.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia's Demoralized New 3rd Army Corps Given Obsolete Weapons: Ukraine

Ukraine's armed forces recently claimed that troops in a Russian military unit formed to support Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion are frequently drunk and are forced to rely on out-of-date equipment. Russia's 3rd Army was established in June and it consists mostly of volunteer units of soldiers who were offered...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy