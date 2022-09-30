ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

What to know about diffuse axonal injury

Diffuse axonal injury (DAI) describes a type of traumatic brain injury (TBI). Specifically, it refers to the shearing of the brain’s long connecting nerve fibers, or axons. This can occur when the brain shifts and rotates inside the skull. This damage usually results in a coma and injury to many different parts of the brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Long COVID: Scientists find 20 blood protein 'signatures' that may point to risk

Researchers examined the link between blood protein levels and long COVID incidence. They found that levels of certain blood proteins six weeks after contracting SARS-CoV-2 may predict long COVID risk. They noted that larger studies are needed to confirm their results. (WHO), long COVID is characterized by symptoms that occur...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What causes autism? Genetic and environmental factors

There are many myths about what causes autism. Research suggests that genetics, certain environmental factors, or a combination of both may play a role in its development. Genetic factors include gene variants, which some people inherit from their parents. This does not guarantee that a child will have autism, but it may.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Delta Gamma
Medical News Today

What are uterine polyps, and what are the treatment options?

Uterine polyps are fleshy growths that appear on the inner lining of the uterus and extend into the cavity of the uterus. They are usually benign, but a small minority of them may be precancerous. Also called endometrial polyps, uterine polyps are small growths that are generally benign. However, they...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Japan targets farm export gains to blunt weak yen's pain

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - When Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed this week to wring more gains from the weak yen, which has become instead a source of economic pain, he was pinning his hopes on the likes of Soichi Yoshimura, 33, and his strawberry farm north of Tokyo.
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

On our wettest days, stormclouds can dump 30 trillion litres of water across Australia

This week, rain has drenched almost all of Australia – even the arid interior. The heaviest falls have hit the continent’s southeast, where the huge deluge has just propelled Sydney past its annual rainfall record of 2.2 metres with three months to go until year’s end. Other parts of the eastern seaboard are bracing for yet more flooding in coming days. So what’s actually causing all this rain? It all started last week, when unusually warm seas off northwest Australia gave off vast volumes of moist air. This air rose to form huge clouds which, propelled by winds, carried billions...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical News Today

Should older adults regularly check their blood pressure at home?

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a health condition that affects millions of people. While hypertension can be deadly when one’s blood pressure gets too high, it is easy to monitor using a blood pressure cuff. Researchers surveyed adults between ages 50 and 80 and asked them questions about...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Does obesity have more to do with the brain than we initially thought?

Obesity is a risk factor for a number of leading causes of preventable, premature death. One-fifth of children in the United States are considered obese. New research in mice has shown that environmental and nutritional changes during pregnancy and early development can cause epigenetic changes in the area of the brain linked to food intake, activity, and metabolism in mice.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Tinnitus and migraine: What is the link?

Tinnitus is a condition that causes a high-pitched ringing in the ears. Sometimes, it occurs at the same time as migraine, which is a neurological condition that can cause headaches, nausea, and sometimes, aura. Aura refers to sensory changes that some people with migraine experience as an episode begins. They...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy