This week, rain has drenched almost all of Australia – even the arid interior. The heaviest falls have hit the continent’s southeast, where the huge deluge has just propelled Sydney past its annual rainfall record of 2.2 metres with three months to go until year’s end. Other parts of the eastern seaboard are bracing for yet more flooding in coming days. So what’s actually causing all this rain? It all started last week, when unusually warm seas off northwest Australia gave off vast volumes of moist air. This air rose to form huge clouds which, propelled by winds, carried billions...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 46 MINUTES AGO