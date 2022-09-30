Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What to know about diffuse axonal injury
Diffuse axonal injury (DAI) describes a type of traumatic brain injury (TBI). Specifically, it refers to the shearing of the brain’s long connecting nerve fibers, or axons. This can occur when the brain shifts and rotates inside the skull. This damage usually results in a coma and injury to many different parts of the brain.
"It's Not Made To Be Good — It's Made To Be Cheap And Consistent": People Are Sharing Specific Things About "American Life" They Want Others To Know About
"I went to college with a guy from Germany, and this confused him quite a bit when he first got here."
Medical News Today
Long COVID: Scientists find 20 blood protein 'signatures' that may point to risk
Researchers examined the link between blood protein levels and long COVID incidence. They found that levels of certain blood proteins six weeks after contracting SARS-CoV-2 may predict long COVID risk. They noted that larger studies are needed to confirm their results. (WHO), long COVID is characterized by symptoms that occur...
Medical News Today
What causes autism? Genetic and environmental factors
There are many myths about what causes autism. Research suggests that genetics, certain environmental factors, or a combination of both may play a role in its development. Genetic factors include gene variants, which some people inherit from their parents. This does not guarantee that a child will have autism, but it may.
Medical News Today
What are uterine polyps, and what are the treatment options?
Uterine polyps are fleshy growths that appear on the inner lining of the uterus and extend into the cavity of the uterus. They are usually benign, but a small minority of them may be precancerous. Also called endometrial polyps, uterine polyps are small growths that are generally benign. However, they...
About 30,000 passengers likely to be affected by Eurowings pilot strike
BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - About 30,000 passengers will likely be affected by a one-day strike by pilots at Eurowings on Thursday, said Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) budget airline, which added that it was doing everything it could to minimize the strike's consequences.
Japan targets farm export gains to blunt weak yen's pain
TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - When Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed this week to wring more gains from the weak yen, which has become instead a source of economic pain, he was pinning his hopes on the likes of Soichi Yoshimura, 33, and his strawberry farm north of Tokyo.
On our wettest days, stormclouds can dump 30 trillion litres of water across Australia
This week, rain has drenched almost all of Australia – even the arid interior. The heaviest falls have hit the continent’s southeast, where the huge deluge has just propelled Sydney past its annual rainfall record of 2.2 metres with three months to go until year’s end. Other parts of the eastern seaboard are bracing for yet more flooding in coming days. So what’s actually causing all this rain? It all started last week, when unusually warm seas off northwest Australia gave off vast volumes of moist air. This air rose to form huge clouds which, propelled by winds, carried billions...
Medical News Today
Should older adults regularly check their blood pressure at home?
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a health condition that affects millions of people. While hypertension can be deadly when one’s blood pressure gets too high, it is easy to monitor using a blood pressure cuff. Researchers surveyed adults between ages 50 and 80 and asked them questions about...
Medical News Today
Does obesity have more to do with the brain than we initially thought?
Obesity is a risk factor for a number of leading causes of preventable, premature death. One-fifth of children in the United States are considered obese. New research in mice has shown that environmental and nutritional changes during pregnancy and early development can cause epigenetic changes in the area of the brain linked to food intake, activity, and metabolism in mice.
Taiwan foresees more Chinese coercion, intimidation in Xi's next term
TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan expects China to increase its coercion and intimidation to achieve its goal of bringing the island under Beijing's control once President Xi Jinping assumes a third term in office, a senior Taiwanese minister said on Thursday.
Medical News Today
Tinnitus and migraine: What is the link?
Tinnitus is a condition that causes a high-pitched ringing in the ears. Sometimes, it occurs at the same time as migraine, which is a neurological condition that can cause headaches, nausea, and sometimes, aura. Aura refers to sensory changes that some people with migraine experience as an episode begins. They...
Medical News Today
Eczema: New drug reduces symptoms by 75% in infants and young children
Between 15% and 20% of children worldwide have an inflammatory skin condition known as eczema. Results from a phase 3 clinical trial found the medication dupilumab provides at least a 75% improvement in eczema symptoms in children ages 6 months to 5 years old. U.S. regulators approved the use of...
