Florida State

live5news.com

See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
REAL ESTATE
live5news.com

Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is now 58. He has been...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
live5news.com

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
live5news.com

Airbnb to offer free, temporary housing for hurricane victims

(CNN) - Airbnb is offering free and discounted temporary housing to the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. The company announced in a news release Sunday that it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged and to first responders helping in the recovery process.
FLORIDA STATE
live5news.com

All-women crew fights fires and gender stereotypes in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - The National Park Service welcomed the first all-women fire crew to Denali National Park & Preserve this summer, with the seven-woman team spending months training and working in Alaska. The 2022 team of six crew members and one crew lead — who hail from all...
ALASKA STATE
live5news.com

SC gas prices climb more than 6 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 6.8 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.23, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.89 on Sunday while...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Dist. 4 scraps homecoming tailgating

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester School District 4 Board of Trustees says it will suspend the district’s homecoming tailgate activities this year. A news release sent out Monday states the school board and the district’s administration will continue to work on a plan to bring the activities back “in the very near future.”
SAINT GEORGE, SC
live5news.com

Cloudy and chilly start to the first work week of October!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, quiet but cooler weather has arrived in the Lowcountry. We expect a cloudy Monday with breezy and cool conditions. Highs today will only reach the mid to upper 60s, about 15° below average for this time of the year. Outside of a few breaks in the clouds today, a better chance of sunshine heads our way tomorrow. Clouds will break apart tonight and we expect a sunny sky on Tuesday. Highs will top out near 70°. A warming trend will occur later this week with highs in the mid 70s by Wednesday and around 80° by Thursday and Friday. A late week cold front will move through on Friday bringing cooler weather for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
live5news.com

New student mental health services available for schools statewide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new program to better support student mental health launches Monday after a recent review of the state’s mental health services in schools found that only half of the state’s schools had mental health services. Earlier this year Governor Henry McMaster directed the South...
MENTAL HEALTH

