“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Hurricane Ian devastated Florida, American Red Cross national spokesperson Sherri McKinney was already stationed in Orlando ready to respond and to send help to the families who were left with nothing. “Quite frankly we’ve heard over and over again how it looks like a warzone...
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is now 58. He has been...
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
Airbnb to offer free, temporary housing for hurricane victims
(CNN) - Airbnb is offering free and discounted temporary housing to the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. The company announced in a news release Sunday that it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged and to first responders helping in the recovery process.
All-women crew fights fires and gender stereotypes in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - The National Park Service welcomed the first all-women fire crew to Denali National Park & Preserve this summer, with the seven-woman team spending months training and working in Alaska. The 2022 team of six crew members and one crew lead — who hail from all...
Army Corps of Engineers begin assessing Hurricane Ian erosion to beaches
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Recovery from Hurricane Ian continues across the Lowcountry, and at the beaches, the Army Corps of Engineers is working to assess any erosion damage. After any tropical storm or hurricane, the Army Corps of Engineers will come out to the affected beaches and map out...
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand. South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm. It shows monster...
SC gas prices climb more than 6 cents over past week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 6.8 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.23, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.89 on Sunday while...
2023 African American history calendar celebrates opening of International African American Museum
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Education on Tuesday will be unveiling its 34th annual African American History Calendar. The Calendar was first launched in 1989. It’s designed to assist students in learning more about the contributions of African Americans who have connections to the state. Derek...
Dorchester Dist. 4 scraps homecoming tailgating
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester School District 4 Board of Trustees says it will suspend the district’s homecoming tailgate activities this year. A news release sent out Monday states the school board and the district’s administration will continue to work on a plan to bring the activities back “in the very near future.”
‘Sad seeing the pier’: Cherry Grove community picks up the pieces after pier, community damaged by Ian
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The people in the Cherry Grove community are taking the clean-up process one day at a time after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc along the Grand Strand coast. City crews in North Myrtle Beach have spent the weekend cleaning up sand, pieces of wood and...
Cloudy and chilly start to the first work week of October!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, quiet but cooler weather has arrived in the Lowcountry. We expect a cloudy Monday with breezy and cool conditions. Highs today will only reach the mid to upper 60s, about 15° below average for this time of the year. Outside of a few breaks in the clouds today, a better chance of sunshine heads our way tomorrow. Clouds will break apart tonight and we expect a sunny sky on Tuesday. Highs will top out near 70°. A warming trend will occur later this week with highs in the mid 70s by Wednesday and around 80° by Thursday and Friday. A late week cold front will move through on Friday bringing cooler weather for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.
Voters have until week’s end to register for in-person voting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday is the deadline to register for in-person voting here in South Carolina, and the Election Commission wants to make sure everybody registers in time for this year’s election day. Election day is November 8 but the deadline to register to vote in person and...
New student mental health services available for schools statewide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new program to better support student mental health launches Monday after a recent review of the state’s mental health services in schools found that only half of the state’s schools had mental health services. Earlier this year Governor Henry McMaster directed the South...
