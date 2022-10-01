ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYTV

AR growing health crisis, overdose deaths rise during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new report shows that drug overdose deaths increased during the pandemic with opioids being a leading cause. Content partner KARK said that according to a report released Monday by QuoteWizard, Arkansas drug deaths grew over 16% in the past year. The study used statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showing Arkansas with 542 overdose deaths through April 2021, followed by 631 through April 2022.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before you decide on the November 2022 general election, check out your county’s sample ballot. The election is Tuesday, November 8. The election features races for federal, state, and county offices. Many county ballots feature issues too. Click on your county to see the sample...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Report: Food deserts are more common in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Food insecurity has become a common spread across the Natural State, and a lack of access to fresh, healthy foods may be a key reason for that. According to an Arkansas Center for Health Improvement analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data, in more than one in four census tracts in Arkansas, 50% or more of the local population had low access to healthy food sources in 2019.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas lawmakers discussing ideas for teacher pay increases

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Lawmakers apart of a joint senate-house committee are meeting this week to discuss teacher pay in the state of Arkansas. Despite the issue being discussed during a special legislative session in August, lawmakers took no action towards making any changes. Since then, school districts like Little Rock and Russellville have taken it upon themselves to raise teacher pay.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas gas prices trickle down as national average surges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While some parts of the country saw gas prices surge in the last week, prices in Arkansas fell slightly. According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, the price of regular unleaded in the Natural State fell 4.3 cents a gallon to an average of $3.19.
ARKANSAS STATE

