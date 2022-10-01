Read full article on original website
KYTV
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
KYTV
AR growing health crisis, overdose deaths rise during pandemic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new report shows that drug overdose deaths increased during the pandemic with opioids being a leading cause. Content partner KARK said that according to a report released Monday by QuoteWizard, Arkansas drug deaths grew over 16% in the past year. The study used statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showing Arkansas with 542 overdose deaths through April 2021, followed by 631 through April 2022.
KYTV
Springfield City Council study session on new Missouri homeless laws leaves plenty of questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recently-passed Missouri legislation related to the homeless is set to become law in the coming year. On Tuesday, the Springfield City Council looked at House Bill 1606 to understand its effect on local efforts. Several representatives from organizations that deal with the homeless were also...
KYTV
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before you decide on the November 2022 general election, check out your county’s sample ballot. The election is Tuesday, November 8. The election features races for federal, state, and county offices. Many county ballots feature issues too. Click on your county to see the sample...
KYTV
Firefighters warn residents to burn safely, and check for burn bans at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - As we get closer to fall, many think of burning leaves as they clean up their yards, but firefighters in Lake Ozark say to be mindful of it, especially during the dry conditions. Lake Ozark Fire Protection District responded to a fire Sunday afternoon for...
KYTV
Report: Food deserts are more common in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Food insecurity has become a common spread across the Natural State, and a lack of access to fresh, healthy foods may be a key reason for that. According to an Arkansas Center for Health Improvement analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data, in more than one in four census tracts in Arkansas, 50% or more of the local population had low access to healthy food sources in 2019.
KYTV
Arkansas lawmakers discussing ideas for teacher pay increases
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Lawmakers apart of a joint senate-house committee are meeting this week to discuss teacher pay in the state of Arkansas. Despite the issue being discussed during a special legislative session in August, lawmakers took no action towards making any changes. Since then, school districts like Little Rock and Russellville have taken it upon themselves to raise teacher pay.
KYTV
Arkansas gas prices trickle down as national average surges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While some parts of the country saw gas prices surge in the last week, prices in Arkansas fell slightly. According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, the price of regular unleaded in the Natural State fell 4.3 cents a gallon to an average of $3.19.
