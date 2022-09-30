Why don't sweet treats like peanut butter fudge make it into our rotation of easy no-bake desserts more often? Even though it's made from ingredients you probably already have in your pantry and takes no time to throw together, homemade fudge just feels more special. Make it around the holidays as a Christmas dessert and it'll feel as special as decorating the tree or kissing under the mistletoe (call it a sweet Christmas tradition). The secret to great fudge is to get your pan fully prepped before cooking the sugar mixture; you want to be ready to pour the moment it's ready so you get soft fudge and not chewy caramel. The chocolate drizzle is optional here, but if using, be sure to add it after slicing the fudge so it doesn't break off once set. Gift this fudge to the peanut butter lovers in your family—just don't be surprised if they ask for it every year!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO