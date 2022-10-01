Read full article on original website
Related
Nothing Compares review – the uncompromising talent of Sinéad O’Connor
Documentary celebrates maverick musician once ridiculed for championing causes that have since become mainstream
Finecut Launching ‘Greenhouse’ at Busan Film Market
Leading independent sales agency Finecut has picked up rights representation duties for “Greenhouse,” which will play this week in the Busan International Film Festival’s Vision section. The director, Lee Sol-hui previously saw her Korean Academy of Film Arts graduation short film “Anthill” play in the festival’s Wide Angle: Korean Short Form Competition. With Kim Seo-hyung (“The Villainess”) in the lead role, the film tracks the pain and suffering of a woman who suffers a psychological disorder. Also new on the company’s line up at the Asian Contents & Film Market is revenge-themed thriller “Christmas Carol,” adapted from a Korean best-selling novel of...
Banijay Reveals Eco-Friendly Stand for Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)
Banijay has revealed an eco-friendly stand ahead of the 2022 Mipcom market at Cannes. Located at a prime location in front of Cannes’ Palais des Festivals, the two-floor structure – a re-usable construction made of wood – comprises more than 500m2 of floor space including meeting rooms, a reception area, several terraces and hospitality areas. Created by Romain Larue from Orati and designed by architect Nicola Spinetto, the build uses Cross Laminated Timber – a technology noted for its strength, versatility and sustainability. The construction will optimize brightness throughout its central patio area and terraces and will be home to Banijay’s 250+...
Bruce Willis sells rights to his ‘digital twin’ that might appear in future films
Bruce Willis has sold the rights to allow a “digital twin” of himself to be created.The 67-year-old actor sold his image rights to Deepfake, an artificial-intelligence-powered content optimisation platform which created a “digital twin” of Willis.The image can be used in movies and all sorts of projects.“With the advent of modern technology, I could communicate, work and participate in filming, even being on another continent,” Willis said of the project. “It’s a brand new and interesting experience for me, and I am grateful to our team.”This news comes after Willis retired from acting after being diagnosed with the brain...
Comments / 0