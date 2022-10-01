Bruce Willis has sold the rights to allow a “digital twin” of himself to be created.The 67-year-old actor sold his image rights to Deepfake, an artificial-intelligence-powered content optimisation platform which created a “digital twin” of Willis.The image can be used in movies and all sorts of projects.“With the advent of modern technology, I could communicate, work and participate in filming, even being on another continent,” Willis said of the project. “It’s a brand new and interesting experience for me, and I am grateful to our team.”This news comes after Willis retired from acting after being diagnosed with the brain...

