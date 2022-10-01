Read full article on original website
Related
probrewer.com
10 BBL DME Hot Liquor Tank HLT w/ Steam Jacket
10 BBL DME Hot Liquor Tank HLT w/ Steam Jacket ( $7,500 ) Used 10 BBL DME steam jacketed hot liquor tank for sale. Tank is in good condition and has a few dings/scratches but nothing major. See photos for condition. -CIP arm and spray ball. -Internal overflow pipe. -Vent...
probrewer.com
Cask ACS-5 Beverage Filling Line (Canning)
We recently purchased a new canning line from cask and are selling our old line. The line we are selling is a Cask ACS-5 Beverage Filling Line, which comes with a gamma ray laser to check fill levels. Priced to move! We need the space. Manufacturer : Cask. Original Manufacture...
probrewer.com
Oktober Can Seamer Model 7B (16oz and 12oz cans)
Oktober Can Seamer Model 7B (16oz and 12oz cans) ( $2,000 ) Selling my lightly used Oktober Can Seamer model 7B (for 16 and 12 oz cans). Used periodically (about 2000 cans) since July 2021 when purchased new from Oktober. Works perfectly, no issues. Also have two boxes of brite cans w lids from Oktober, will include with sale if wanted. Buyer to pay shipping. Available after Oct 15th. $2000. Also selling a new Xpressfill XF 2200 can filler (purchased 2, used only 1) posted here as well. Asking $2250, will consider offer if purchased together.
probrewer.com
Major East Coast Microbrewery Auction
VT & MA – Large Scale East Coast Microbrewery Auction November 2nd. Featuring: 40 BBL and 60 BBL Brewhouses, (2) 180 BBL Fermenters, (3) 175 BBL Fermenters, (13) 120 BBL Fermenters, (5) 120 BBL Brite Tanks, (2) 60 BBL Fermenters, Mills, Wild Goose Can Line with Depalletizer, (3) Complete Bottling Lines with Depalletizer, Keg Washers, High-Speed Labelers, 6-Pack Erectors, 12-Pack Erectors, Tray Erectors, Combiners, Carton Erectors, Drop Case Packers, Case Sealers, Fill Height Detectors, Inkjet Coders, Accumulation Tables, Conveyor, Chillers, Boilers, Lab, Brewery Support and More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
probrewer.com
1/2 BBL Sankey “D” Kegs
(4) 1/2 BBL Sankey Kegs available [along with (7) 1/6 BBL kegs – see separate posting]. All purchased new from the OEM and used exclusively for in-house taproom service. $60 per unit, or $200 for all four. Manufacturer : KREW KEGS. Original Manufacture Date : 2018. Where Manufactured :...
probrewer.com
Turnkey Brewing Systems- All Sizes 3-60 Barrel – In Stock
AVE ON TRUCKING COSTS ! WE ARE A US COMPANY & HAVE DISTRIBUTION CENTERS ALL OVER THE US ! WE DO ON-SITE INSTALLATIONS !. We specialize in working with start-ups and brewery expansions!. Steam, Direct Fire, or Electric brewhouses. UL Listed Motors and Electronics. 2 Stage Heat exchanges for maximum...
CARS・
probrewer.com
Full pallets of 16 oz cans for sale $.18/can and 6224 cans per pallet
Full pallets of 16 oz cans for sale $.18/can and 6224 cans per pallet ( $0.18 ) We’ve got a couple extra pallets of 16 oz cans on our hands. Pallets are 6224 cans per pallet and 16 layers high. 8 pallets available. $1120 per pallet ($.18/can)
probrewer.com
For Sale: 20bbl SS Mobile Coolship
Selling a 20bbl Stainless Steel Mobile Coolship. Purchased new from Foeder Crafters. Perfect condition. Looking to sell for $9k OBO. Pics available upon request. Email justin@jailbreakbrewing.com. Manufacturer : Foeder Crafters. Original Manufacture Date : 09/2019. Where Manufactured : USA. Ships From : Laurel, MD.
probrewer.com
Sterilization Ozonator for Gas and Water
Hankin Ozonator for producing ozone air and water. Comes with manuals and stand, can palletise, rig and assist with sourcing shipping. $4000 or best offer.
probrewer.com
Aseptic Plum Puree 33 Brix
Very High Brix 33 +/- Aseptic California grown French Plum Puree. This will make some incredible beer and at 33 brix there is plenty of fermentable sugar and you will get plenty of character and body. We have an excess amount currently 29,000 pounds for sale in 520 pound drums....
probrewer.com
Brewing Equipment & Start Up Financing
O’Neill’s Brewing can help you line of financing for start -up capital and brewing system financing !. Engineering drawings for tanks, piping, electrical schematics & other system requirements. Engineering support for brewery utilities including: water, electrical, drainage, venting, gas, etc. Site surveys to determine best layouts, best use...
probrewer.com
User Profile
Mocama Beer Company, located on beautiful Amelia Island in northeast Florida seeks a Head Brewer with at least 5 years of experience. We have been open for two years and have several core beers firmly established in the local market and offer seasonal and specialty beers on a rotating basis. We have...
probrewer.com
Beer Institute Estimates Beer Shipments Down 4.2% Through August
The Beer Institute released its monthly unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for August 2022, which showed an increase of 2.4% compared to August 2021 removals. The August 2022 estimate is 14,600,000 barrels versus 14,254,197 barrels in August of last year. The YTD beer shipments are...
probrewer.com
Two Jacketed Brite Tanks, canning line, glycol chiller
Two Jacketed Brite Tanks, canning line, glycol chiller ( $25,000 ) Two jacketed brite tanks, 1-7 barrel 1-10 barrel, two can canning line, chiller all in excellent shape. Selling all as a package.
probrewer.com
Wild Goose 5 Head Canning Line with Packleader Labeler, Markem Imaje Date Coder, 12oz and 16oz can rinse, and SKA fabricating Full Height Auto Depal
We are ready to decommission our Wild Goose canning line. Sale includes the Wild Goose 5 head filler, Packleader PL501 Labeler, Markem Imaje Post Fill Date coder, 12oz and 16oz twist rinses, and SKA Fabricating Full height depal. The line is in nearly perfect shape, no issues at all. Regularly serviced and is pretty lightly used.
PETS・
probrewer.com
10 x 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks ($5,500 Each)
For sale is a lot of Ten 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks. We Purchased this equipment brand new in 2018. Each Tank has a Carb Stone that Fits a 2″ Tri-Clamp, 15 PSI PRV, Pressure Gauge. Purchaser is responsible for all shipping and freight. I can palletize & crate to...
G2, World’s Largest Tech Marketplace, Awards iGrafx as a Leader in Business Process Management Eight Quarters in a Row
TUALATIN, Ore. & PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- iGrafx, a worldwide leader in intelligent process management, has been named a Leader in Business Process Management (BPM) software by tech marketplace, G2. This is the eighth quarter in a row that iGrafx has received the Leader quadrant distinction as showcased in G2’s Business Process Management Grid Report. Through G2 customers reviews, iGrafx ranked higher in the market presence category than in previous reports. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005078/en/ G2, World’s Largest Tech Marketplace, Awards iGrafx as a Leader in Business Process Management (Photo: Business Wire)
probrewer.com
NEW – Complete production Line for ( 473ml, 355ml, 355ml Sleek and 250ml Slim) 300 Can/Min (Small Footprint)
NEW - Complete production Line for ( 473ml, 355ml, 355ml Sleek and 250ml Slim) 300 Can/Min (Small Footprint) ( $190,000 ) Brand new production Line still in crates. Picture of an identical one installed on site. More picture available on request. Line capable of running 4 sizes with all adjustment parts. Possible speed between 50-300 cans / minutes. Many configuration possible. Layout available on request. Fast delivery available.
CARS・
probrewer.com
Specific Mechanical 3 head keg washer
Specific Mechanical Three Head Semi Automatic Keg Washer. Compressed Air: 30-40psi at the machine, regulator included. All service leads: power, water, CO2, compressed air, drain hose. Hoses and couplers for kegs. Spare couplers x3. Spare air control solenoids x3. Great machine, absolute workhorse. Easy to service and maintain, stainless everything...
probrewer.com
YAMPA: Tabletop Semi-Automatic Can Fill/Seam System
YAMPA: Tabletop Semi-Automatic Can Fill/Seam System ( $30,000 ) “Tabletop canner with loads of options. Uses the same premium components as all Twin Monkeys canners.”. Capabilities: Simple/quick change between 12oz and 16oz cans. Low O2 packaging levels from the following:. Closed fill tubes that do not re-acquire air between fill...
PLC・
Comments / 0