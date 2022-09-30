PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA)’s bus route 14 is temporarily reducing service. This service reduction is directly attributable to the nationwide bus driver shortage now impacting the residents of Berkshire County. Bus route 14 will not be running from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. effective immediately through mid-November. The bus route 14 will continue to operate in the evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. until 9:55 p.m.. If riders used the bus route 14 during the day, customers can still travel in the similar corridor by utilizing BRTA’s bus route 12.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO