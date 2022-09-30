ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, MA

iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Fire District Seeking Treasurer

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Fire District is in the market for a new treasurer after Cory Thurston announced at last week's Prudential Committee meeting that he plans to step down from the office. Thurston has served in the capacity since he was elected in May 2019 to what,...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

BRTA Temporarily Reducing Route 14 Service

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA)’s bus route 14 is temporarily reducing service. This service reduction is directly attributable to the nationwide bus driver shortage now impacting the residents of Berkshire County. Bus route 14 will not be running from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. effective immediately through mid-November. The bus route 14 will continue to operate in the evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. until 9:55 p.m.. If riders used the bus route 14 during the day, customers can still travel in the similar corridor by utilizing BRTA’s bus route 12.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mass MoCA, North Adams Seek Study on Downtown Connections

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Getting people from Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art to the downtown has been a goal since the museum opened more than two decades ago. But despite bringing in millions of dollars every year, the massive museum's ability to revive Main Street has been tepid at best.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Street improvements Oct. 3 to 7

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Oct. 3 to 7, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Oct. 3: curbing on Federico Drive. Tuesday, Oct. 4: finish pave on Valentine Road. Wednesday, Oct. 5: finish...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Art Center Opens Second Location in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Art Center — formerly IS183 Art School — cut the ribbon on its Pittsfield location on Friday, increasing accessibility for Central Berkshire residents and beyond. "For us, being able to be in the heart of Berkshire County is incredible for our programming," Executive...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield License Board Pull Tito's License, Delays Transfer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Licensing Board on Monday rescinded Tito's Mexican Grill's liquor license after it was abandoned. Next month, the board will entertain a motion to transfer an existing license to Tito's under new ownership. "This isn't what we would like to do with these licenses," board member...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Reception for New Great Barrington Library Director Oct. 7

The Board of Library Trustees and Friends of the Great Barrington Libraries welcome the new Library Director, Samara Klein; the public is invited to meet her at a free reception on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the reading room of The Mason Library. Klein is seeking...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Dream Away Lodge Reopening in 2023 Under New Ownership

BECKET, Mass. — The historic Dream Away Lodge is expected to reopen in the spring under new ownership. It was announced on Sunday that former owner Daniel Osman sold the restaurant to The Dreamaway Lodge RE LLC. The plan is to bring back everything that the Dream Away is...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Police Investigating Daytime Shooting on Springside Avenue

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police are asking for information about a shooting incident Monday on Springside Avenue that saw several homes struck by bullets while children were getting off a school bus. A ShotSpotter activation occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Monday on Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street....
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

BHS, Berkshire Boards of Health to host Vaccine Clinic

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems and the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association are teaming up for a vaccination clinic in Williamstown in October. The clinic, to be held on Friday, Oct. 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Williams College Field House, is open to the public and to staff and students from Williams College.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenco, Berkshire Veterans Outreach Center, Develop Website

Lenco Armored Vehicles has announced that it is partnering with Berkshire Veterans Outreach Center to develop a new website that will serve as a way for local veterans to access the services they need, with an emphasis on suicide prevention and PTSD awareness. Donated by Lenco Armored Vehicles and built...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

SVHC Announces Director of Development

BENNINGTON, Vt. —The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation has announced the appointment of Caryn Packard, MHA, CHES, CPT, as its Director of Development. Packard has an array of healthcare-related experience. In this new role, she will support the SVHC Foundation in its mission to raise funds for SVHC.
BENNINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Tiny Town of Monroe Celebrates 200 Years

MONROE, Mass. — The town celebrated its 200th anniversary with a special day of festivities on Sept. 17 this year. Visitors came from as far away as Connecticut, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island and Vermont to help mark the occasion and share in the celebration. The...
MONROE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield First Fridays Artswalk Features Exhibits, Studios

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A dozen art shows and exhibits will be on display during the First Fridays Artswalk on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 8 , with most art on open for viewing all month long. The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue, and the Berkshire...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

WAM Theatre to Offer Workshops on Black Theatre Aesthetic

LENOX, Mass. — WAM Theatre is offering a workshop on the Black Theatre Aesthetic in connection with our production of Cadillac Crew. The two 90-minute online sessions happening on Oct, 9 and Oct. 30 and will be led by Tatiana Godfrey, Co-Artistic Director of Impro Theater Company in Los Angeles and Literary Manager at the Cincinnati Playhouse. Community members are invited to join Tatiana to deepen their understanding of the Black theatre aesthetic and the importance of its representation.
LENOX, MA
News Break
Politics
iBerkshires.com

Westfield Boys Down Monument Mountain

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Miguel Cruz had a hat trick Monday to lead the Westfield boys soccer team to a 4-2 win over Monument Mountain. Hudson Manzolni scored both Spartan goals. Sean Scarbro had an assist. Monument Mountain (4-4-1) goes to Pittsfield on Tuesday.
WESTFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield's Babineau Leads MCLA Men to Second-Place

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. -- The MCLA men's cross country team competed Saturday at the Panther Open hosted by the Albany College of Pharmacy Health and Sciences at Tawasentha Park. Saint Rose won the team competition with 33 points; MCLA placed second with 58 points and Vermont Tech finished third with 59 points.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Taconic Golfers Edge Hoosac Valley

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jackson Molleur birdied a pair of holes on his way to earning medalist honors with a 38 and leading the Taconic golf team to a 186-189 win over Hoosac Valley on Tuesday. Molleur birdied the par-3 third hole and the par-four ninth to finish six strokes...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mount Greylock Rallies Late to Top Westfield

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys soccer team laid the foundation for Tuesday’s last-minute comeback in the first minutes of the second half. Eamon Hetherington scored in the 75th minute to tie Westfield, and Everett Bayliss scored in the 80th minute to give the Mounties a 2-1 win as Mount Greylock (4-3-3) improved to 3-0-1 in its last four outings.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA

