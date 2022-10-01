ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Shelby Reporter

Jaguars fall to Rebels in a close five-set match

HOOVER – Spain Park had a tough match against the Vestavia Hills Rebels on Thursday, Sept 29. Despite the Jaguar’s best efforts, the Rebels defeated Spain Park 3-2. Spain Park started the first set of the match strong against Vestavia Hills with the Jaguars winning with a 10-point lead over the Rebels. The first set ended with the Jaguars winning 25-15.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 8

On this week’s show, we break down our Game of the Week between Pelham and Benjamin Russell, as well as the rest of the big region matchups featuring local teams this Thursday and Friday night. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 41:10 mark.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sports column: Dedication is the foundation

The title of this column might sound a little misleading because it could easily be implied that I am going to discuss the dedication that these student-athletes have in Shelby County. This is not going to be one of those kinds of columns, I already did that. In the short time that I have spent covering the athletic programs here, I’ve noticed so many things that make the athletic program so special in this county. One, in particular, is how many programs and athletes dedicated their season and or games to people and causes that have affected them deeply.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Many SC schools rank in Niche’s best schools listing

SHELBY COUNTY – Many schools across Shelby County were recently recognized as some of the best in the state when Niche.com released its 2023 rankings. Alabaster City Schools, Shelby County Schools and Pelham City Schools were all listed in the top 30 school systems by Niche. Spain Park High...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vestavia Hills, AL
Education
Chelsea, AL
Education
Chelsea, AL
Football
City
Chelsea, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
City
Jack, AL
Vestavia Hills, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Chelsea, AL
Sports
Vestavia Hills, AL
Sports
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
Shelby Reporter

THS wins 2022 College Success Award for third year in a row

ALABASTER – Thompson High School recently won the 2022 College Success Award, making this the third consecutive year for the recognition. “We are very proud to have captured this accolade yet again,” said Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers. “It speaks to the quality of teaching and learning we have in place across Alabaster City Schools and our ultimate goal of graduating students and preparing them for success beyond their K-12 experience.”
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

First Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo coming to Chelsea

CHELSEA – The first ever Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo is coming to Chelsea this month. Taking place on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, the Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo will be held in Chelsea and will be located at 100 Chelsea Corners Way where the Big Kaboom is normally held.
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

St. Andrew’s continues long-running clothing ministry in Montevallo

MONTEVALLO – As families continue to cope with financial hardships in the wake of COVID-19, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is seeking to meet a basic need for many people through one of its long-running ministries. Sometimes referred to as “St. Andrew’s Wardrobe,” the church’s clothing ministry provides free...
MONTEVALLO, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Chelsea Hornets#Rebels
Shelby Reporter

Westwood Baptist to host 14th annual Fall Festival

ALABASTER – Westwood Baptist Church is gearing up to host its 14th annual fall festival on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is for children of all ages. Executive pastor Rick Swing said the event provides a family experience that is...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

OMSP to hold annual Camp-O-Ween event

PELHAM – Spooky season is officially here and the people of Oak Mountain State Park are ready to celebrate. The first ever Camp-O-Ween took place in 2017, and the 2022 event will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Oak Mountain State Park. “We look forward...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea Coffee House closes temporarily

CHELSEA – The Chelsea Coffee House has temporarily closed its doors. It was announced in a Facebook post on Monday, Sept. 26 that Chelsea Coffee House would be temporarily closing due to staffing shortages. “We apologize for any inconveniences as we know our coffee is a part of many...
CHELSEA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Shelby Reporter

Alabama Pug Rescue to hold Pugs and Pumpkins event

PELHAM – It is the time of the season to see cute pugs and enjoy the festivities. Pug and dog lovers alike have an extra reason to celebrate the season this October. A special Pugs and Pumpkins event is set to take place at Oak Mountain State Park at the end of the month.
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

DC’s Smokehouse now open in Calera

CALERA — The hot hamburger has a long-standing tradition in Central Alabama, and DC’s Smokehouse in Calera has given the dish another home. The open-faced “hamburger”—consisting of two buns, two hamburger patties and optional toppings of gravy, onions, mushrooms and cheese—is the most popular item at the barbecue restaurant, which opened Aug. 2 at the corner of U.S. 31 and Eighth Avenue, not far from City Hall.
CALERA, AL
Shelby Reporter

21-year-old Alabaster man charged with double homicide

HOOVER – An Alabaster man has been arrested and charged for a double homicide that occurred in Hoover. Police have identified Daxton Elliot Keith, 21, of Alabaster as the suspect in a double homicide that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 1 at a residence in the 100 building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster places new Main Street Medical Mile banners along U.S. 31

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster updated new Main Street Medical Mile banners in September, located primarily along Highway 31 surrounding Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Public information officer Neal Wagner said the city worked with Nelson Printing, also located in Alabaster, to update the banners. “We appreciate Nelson Printing...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Culture Club raises funds with pound cakes

COLUMBIANA – The Columbiana Culture Club is one of three Federated Women’s Clubs that exist to pour into their community. Specifically, the Culture Club does this by giving to the local schools, the Shelby County Arts Council and other worthy causes in Columbiana. One of its most successful...
COLUMBIANA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy