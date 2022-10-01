Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Jaguars fall to Rebels in a close five-set match
HOOVER – Spain Park had a tough match against the Vestavia Hills Rebels on Thursday, Sept 29. Despite the Jaguar’s best efforts, the Rebels defeated Spain Park 3-2. Spain Park started the first set of the match strong against Vestavia Hills with the Jaguars winning with a 10-point lead over the Rebels. The first set ended with the Jaguars winning 25-15.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 8
On this week’s show, we break down our Game of the Week between Pelham and Benjamin Russell, as well as the rest of the big region matchups featuring local teams this Thursday and Friday night. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 41:10 mark.
Shelby Reporter
Sports column: Dedication is the foundation
The title of this column might sound a little misleading because it could easily be implied that I am going to discuss the dedication that these student-athletes have in Shelby County. This is not going to be one of those kinds of columns, I already did that. In the short time that I have spent covering the athletic programs here, I’ve noticed so many things that make the athletic program so special in this county. One, in particular, is how many programs and athletes dedicated their season and or games to people and causes that have affected them deeply.
Shelby Reporter
Many SC schools rank in Niche’s best schools listing
SHELBY COUNTY – Many schools across Shelby County were recently recognized as some of the best in the state when Niche.com released its 2023 rankings. Alabaster City Schools, Shelby County Schools and Pelham City Schools were all listed in the top 30 school systems by Niche. Spain Park High...
Shelby Reporter
THS wins 2022 College Success Award for third year in a row
ALABASTER – Thompson High School recently won the 2022 College Success Award, making this the third consecutive year for the recognition. “We are very proud to have captured this accolade yet again,” said Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers. “It speaks to the quality of teaching and learning we have in place across Alabaster City Schools and our ultimate goal of graduating students and preparing them for success beyond their K-12 experience.”
Shelby Reporter
First Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo coming to Chelsea
CHELSEA – The first ever Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo is coming to Chelsea this month. Taking place on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, the Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo will be held in Chelsea and will be located at 100 Chelsea Corners Way where the Big Kaboom is normally held.
Shelby Reporter
St. Andrew’s continues long-running clothing ministry in Montevallo
MONTEVALLO – As families continue to cope with financial hardships in the wake of COVID-19, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is seeking to meet a basic need for many people through one of its long-running ministries. Sometimes referred to as “St. Andrew’s Wardrobe,” the church’s clothing ministry provides free...
Shelby Reporter
UM to feature ‘Ugly Lies the Bone’ play about wounded veteran using VR treatment
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo Department of Theatre is presenting “Ugly Lies the Bone,” a play originally written by award-winning playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, and directed locally by Dr. Bart Pitchford, assistant professor of theatre history and directing at UM. The play will be held at the...
Shelby Reporter
Dwayne Thompson holds watch party to celebrate appearance in Hulu original series
PELHAM – Dwayne Thompson aka “Big Daddy,” a larger than life personality with a talent for cooking, was recently featured on the Hulu original series ‘Best in Dough.’. Thompson held a watch party to celebrated his series feature at Blues, Bourbon and Brews on Wednesday, Sept....
Shelby Reporter
Westwood Baptist to host 14th annual Fall Festival
ALABASTER – Westwood Baptist Church is gearing up to host its 14th annual fall festival on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is for children of all ages. Executive pastor Rick Swing said the event provides a family experience that is...
Shelby Reporter
OMSP to hold annual Camp-O-Ween event
PELHAM – Spooky season is officially here and the people of Oak Mountain State Park are ready to celebrate. The first ever Camp-O-Ween took place in 2017, and the 2022 event will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Oak Mountain State Park. “We look forward...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea Coffee House closes temporarily
CHELSEA – The Chelsea Coffee House has temporarily closed its doors. It was announced in a Facebook post on Monday, Sept. 26 that Chelsea Coffee House would be temporarily closing due to staffing shortages. “We apologize for any inconveniences as we know our coffee is a part of many...
Shelby Reporter
Alabama Pug Rescue to hold Pugs and Pumpkins event
PELHAM – It is the time of the season to see cute pugs and enjoy the festivities. Pug and dog lovers alike have an extra reason to celebrate the season this October. A special Pugs and Pumpkins event is set to take place at Oak Mountain State Park at the end of the month.
Shelby Reporter
DC’s Smokehouse now open in Calera
CALERA — The hot hamburger has a long-standing tradition in Central Alabama, and DC’s Smokehouse in Calera has given the dish another home. The open-faced “hamburger”—consisting of two buns, two hamburger patties and optional toppings of gravy, onions, mushrooms and cheese—is the most popular item at the barbecue restaurant, which opened Aug. 2 at the corner of U.S. 31 and Eighth Avenue, not far from City Hall.
Shelby Reporter
21-year-old Alabaster man charged with double homicide
HOOVER – An Alabaster man has been arrested and charged for a double homicide that occurred in Hoover. Police have identified Daxton Elliot Keith, 21, of Alabaster as the suspect in a double homicide that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 1 at a residence in the 100 building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster places new Main Street Medical Mile banners along U.S. 31
ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster updated new Main Street Medical Mile banners in September, located primarily along Highway 31 surrounding Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Public information officer Neal Wagner said the city worked with Nelson Printing, also located in Alabaster, to update the banners. “We appreciate Nelson Printing...
Shelby Reporter
Culture Club raises funds with pound cakes
COLUMBIANA – The Columbiana Culture Club is one of three Federated Women’s Clubs that exist to pour into their community. Specifically, the Culture Club does this by giving to the local schools, the Shelby County Arts Council and other worthy causes in Columbiana. One of its most successful...
