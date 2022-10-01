Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Bobby Wagner trucks protestor carrying pink flare during Rams-49ers game
A protestor's evening met a violent end in Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and host San Francisco 49ers. With seconds remaining in the first half, a man ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium carrying a pink smoke flare. He sprinted across the the 30-yard line during a break in play toward the Rams' sideline. This turned out to be a bad decision.
Gene Frenette: Maybe playing his old home course will bring spark to David Duval's game
If he had come into the PGA Tour Champions expecting to immediately live up to the standards of his previous golf life, David Duval might have bagged it by now and returned to the television booth. For someone who once seized the No. 1 world golf ranking from Tiger Woods, won both The Players Championship...
