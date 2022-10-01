ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Bobby Wagner trucks protestor carrying pink flare during Rams-49ers game

A protestor's evening met a violent end in Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and host San Francisco 49ers. With seconds remaining in the first half, a man ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium carrying a pink smoke flare. He sprinted across the the 30-yard line during a break in play toward the Rams' sideline. This turned out to be a bad decision.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

