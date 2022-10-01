Read full article on original website
Oceanside city council allocates $1.3M for unarmed guard patrol
North County's fast-growing tourist town, Oceanside, is looking to attract more visitors by securing the downtown streets.
Lawsuit: Encinitas Mayor and State Senate Candidate refuses to apoplogize for blocking critics on Facebook
ENCINITAS, Calif. — Encinitas Mayor and State Senate candidate Catherine Blakespear faces yet another lawsuit for blocking members of the public from her on Facebook and other social media platforms. The lawsuit, filed by five members of the public which include a city council candidate, an ex-firefighter, and County...
Chula Vista Police Department to host first Tacos with a Cop event
The Chula Vista Police Department will host its own Taco Tuesday with its first Tacos with a Cop event, encouraging community members to engage with local law enforcement while enjoying free food. The department’s first Tacos with a cop event will feature free food and drinks provided by Northgate Market...
7-month mark for San Diego area's first guaranteed income project
7-month mark for San Diego area's first guaranteed income project; data looks at how participants are using the monthly stipends
SDPD to enforce homeless tent breakdown during daylight hours
Homeless advocates are at odds with an old San Diego Police tactic addressing the homeless that is now making a comeback.
Local organization helps low-income Latino families in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It was an emotional moment for 19-year-old Estephani Ayala from Spring Valley as she listened to her mom, Silvia Preciado, say how proud she is of her daughter, who is studying to become a lawyer at UC Merced. "They always raised me to pursue higher education,...
Bill Walton’s speech on homeless forces San Diego City Council and Supervisors to meet
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Bill Walton partnered with The Lucky Duck Foundation to deliver a powerful and emotional speech about his personal experiences dealing with San Diego’s now out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton detailed how Mayor Gloria’s failed leadership has resulted in the destruction of “our once...
San Diego County, City Resolve to Build 10,000 Housing Units on Government Land
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council Monday agreed unanimously on a resolution aligning the two bodies in plans to construct 10,000 units of housing on government-owned land, use available funding for housing and explore residential density options. "The resolution the county and city passed...
Brand new coastal cottages coming to Encinitas
Construction is underway, and sales will begin this fall on a limited collection of 14 coastal cottages in Encinitas. East Cove Cottages by Warmington Residential, a new home builder with roots in Encinitas, is located at McKinnon and Santa Fe, just about a mile and a half from the water.
Time-restricted eating improves health of firefighters
Firefighters are the heroes of our society, protecting us around the clock. But those 24-hour shifts are hard on the body and increase the risk of cardiometabolic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes, as well as cancer. In collaboration with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, scientists from the Salk Institute and UC San Diego Health conducted a clinical trial and found that time-restricted eating improved measures of health and well-being in firefighters. The lifestyle intervention only required the firefighters to eat during a 10-hour window and did not involve skipping meals.
Volunteers needed to help 'beautify' Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought for Beautify Chula Vista Day, an annual event staged by the City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network. City Environmental Services Manager Manuel Medrano explained, “You take pride in your city and you want to make sure...
Democrat Says Chula Vista Mayor Hopeful McCann Broke Campaign Finance Laws in Campa-Najjar Probe
Chula Vista mayoral candidate John McCann broke city and state campaign finance laws after hiring a private investigator to monitor his rival, according to a complaint filed Monday. Jose F. Cerda, a former president of the Chula Vista Democratic Club, makes several allegations in a “sworn complaint” to the City...
County approves rental subsidy pilot program for low-income seniors
The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will send $500 directly to the landlords of low-income seniors to help pay some of their rent.
Power outage affects thousands in several communities in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Power is out for thousands of San Diego Gas and Electric customers who experienced a power outage Tuesday morning due to an unplanned power outage, according to SDG&E's website. Power outages were reported across the county including Rolando, Lemon Grove, La Mesa and Bay...
Hantavirus case found in mouse in Guatay
A deer mouse in rural East County tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus, county officials announced Friday.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area using data from Zillow.
Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse
The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
Robbery reported at Encinitas gas station
ENCINITAS — The Sheriff’s Department today responded to a robbery that happened at a Chevron gas station and convenience store in the community of Cardiff-by-the-Sea. According to the Sheriff Department Watch Commander’s office, the incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. at the Chevron, 805 Birmingham Drive. A male suspect entered the store brandishing a pocket knife, demanding money and cigarettes.
12 of Our Favorite Hiking and Walking Trails in San Diego
San Diego’s canyons, forests, and mountains have seen a lot more love in the past year as record numbers of people sought refuge in the great outdoors. In this guide you’ll find six of our most popular hiking trails, and the less crowded but no less impressive alternatives you should explore next. In between, read up on hiking essentials, why you should leave no trace, and friendly biking tips to keep you safe (and keep the car honking to a minimum). Whether you’re pedaling or hoofi ng it, as a greenhorn or a seasoned ranger, San Diego’s best is waiting to be explored. Happy trails!
Power Outage Affects More Than 60K SDG&E Customers in San Diego
Tens of thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the San Diego area were without power Tuesday afternoon, according to the electric company's outage map. The unplanned outage affected more than 61,000 customers from the Balboa Park area to Lemon Grove, and even students on the San Diego State University campus, according to the SDG&E tracking tool and school officials. Other areas affected include Bay Terraces, Emerald Hills, Encanto, North Park, Spring Valley, City Heights, University Heights, Valencia Park and more.
