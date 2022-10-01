Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
AAC honors two Memphis football players
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are two players who earned platitudes in the American Athletic Conference for their play in the win Saturday against Temple. Punter Joe Doyle is named AAC Special Teams Player of the Week, after averaging more than 53 yards per kick on 6 punts versus the Owls.
actionnews5.com
Tigers football to play Missouri in St. Louis in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Next year’s Memphis Tigers non-conference slate may get a monetary boost by playing Missouri, but it won’t be at home as previously scheduled. Memphis will now play Mizzou up the River at St. Louis in the Dome of America Center where the old St. Louis Rams used to play, formerly known as the Edward Jones Dome.
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Mon., 03 October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Brenda Reed Pilcher | Author of “Parent Like A Pro: The One-Stop-Shop Playbook Of Tips, Strategies, & Real-Life Episodes” | Facebook: @brenda.reedpilcher. Jamie Holmes | Creative Designer and Owner of JShamar. New Memphis Made Film, “Queen...
actionnews5.com
MSCS honors ‘Memphis 13′ with mural reveal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools will honor more than a dozen trailblazers in the city’s history on Monday. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago. MSCS officials honored them with a mural reveal. This...
wvlt.tv
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
actionnews5.com
5 Star Stories: Lansky Brothers — the ‘Clothier to the King’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This 5 Star Story is about a family business that’s been going strong for 76 years. Lansky Brothers are called the “Clothier to the King” but Action News 5 found out, it’s much more than that. The Lansky brothers didn’t plan to...
localmemphis.com
Honorees break ground on new Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame as 11th class is inducted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held a groundbreaking and induction ceremony Friday on the site of the future facility in Marks, Mississippi. Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of...
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than 20 times what it has been for the 20 years she has lived there. The driveway is dry, the grass isn’t wet, there are no signs of any leaks and only two people […]
iheart.com
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for. After searching through reviews and various awards, as well...
actionnews5.com
UofM prepares for expected drop in college-age population
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new president of the University of Memphis says the school needs a new strategic plan to deal with many challenges, especially the coming drop in the college-age population, which is expected to hit starting in 2025. Dr. Bill Hardgrave spoke to the Memphis Rotary Club...
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
Families displaced after fire at Memphis apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two East Memphis apartment buildings went up in flames over the weekend. The Memphis Fire Department deemed the buildings a total loss, now a community is working to figure out what’s next. A day after 8-units were severely burned at the Kirby Station Apartment complex...
Overturned trailer causing delays on I-240 and Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers are advised to find an alternate route as crews work to remove an overturned tractor trailer from Interstate 240 near Lamar Ave. The incident happened around noon on Saturday and crews are still on the scene. It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck in the first place. WREG […]
actionnews5.com
2 firefighters injured after blaze at Memphis condominiums
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums caught on fire Sunday leaving two firefighters injured. Memphis Fire Department says the four condominiums took up two buildings. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. Luckily, no civilians were injured.
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
actionnews5.com
Woman living with schizophrenia shares journey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Schizophrenia is a complex and chronic brain disorder that affects millions of adults in the United States, but it can be manageable. Ruby, a recent college graduate, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share her journey of living with schizophrenia in conjunction with mental illness awareness.
Four people died due to car crashes in Memphis within two days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people in Memphis died in the span of two days after they were hit by a car. The deaths are bringing to light how often these types of wrecks happen. “I think reckless driving, but also selfish driving and just trying to get...
actionnews5.com
Forrest City experiences heavy traffic on I-40
FORREST, Ark. (WMC) - A crash on I-40 interrupts traffic in all lanes in Forrest City. Forrest City Police said there is a multiple car incident blocking the Eastbound lanes. The crash is about one mile away from the northeast of Madison. Police said to prepare for heavy traffic through...
