Mindfulness Linked to Lower Blood Sugar Levels in People with Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition with widespread prevalence, but symptoms are manageable through medication, a healthy diet, and lifestyle modifications, including physical activity. A new meta-analysis of the current research shows that mind-body practices effectively lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. Results indicate that yoga...
How Fungi May Open Up New Doors for Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment
Experts say fungi can be found in a variety of places in the human body as well as in cancer tumors. Researchers say the microorganisms may be useful in developing new diagnostic tools and treatments. They say fungi may be able to develop biomarkers to detect cancer as well as...
Why More People May Experience Seasonal Affective Disorder This Year
Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a seasonal mood disorder said to affect millions of Americans during the fall and winter seasons. It can manifest as low mood, low energy, feelings of anxiety, and excessive daytime sleepiness. SAD may be more prevalent this year due to the after-effects of the pandemic...
What Is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS) and How Does It Affect Adults?
COVID-19 is associated with a variety of potentially serious complications. These can include, but aren’t limited to, respiratory distress, blood clots, and acute kidney injury. Another possible complication is multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS). This is when multiple areas of your body become inflamed after you have COVID-19. While MIS...
What It Means to Have a Hole in Your Retina￼
A hole in the retina is a small opening that forms in the light-sensitive part of the eye. Such holes can develop anywhere in the retina but may occur in the center, an area called the macula. The macula is used for activities that require finer details like reading and...
