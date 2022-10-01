ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindfulness Linked to Lower Blood Sugar Levels in People with Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition with widespread prevalence, but symptoms are manageable through medication, a healthy diet, and lifestyle modifications, including physical activity. A new meta-analysis of the current research shows that mind-body practices effectively lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. Results indicate that yoga...
FITNESS
How Fungi May Open Up New Doors for Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment

Experts say fungi can be found in a variety of places in the human body as well as in cancer tumors. Researchers say the microorganisms may be useful in developing new diagnostic tools and treatments. They say fungi may be able to develop biomarkers to detect cancer as well as...
CANCER
Why More People May Experience Seasonal Affective Disorder This Year

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a seasonal mood disorder said to affect millions of Americans during the fall and winter seasons. It can manifest as low mood, low energy, feelings of anxiety, and excessive daytime sleepiness. SAD may be more prevalent this year due to the after-effects of the pandemic...
MENTAL HEALTH
What It Means to Have a Hole in Your Retina￼

A hole in the retina is a small opening that forms in the light-sensitive part of the eye. Such holes can develop anywhere in the retina but may occur in the center, an area called the macula. The macula is used for activities that require finer details like reading and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

