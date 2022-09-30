Read full article on original website
Related
lakeexpo.com
648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri
Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
Columbia Missourian
Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture
The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster
ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
northwestmoinfo.com
Treasures Await at Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is bringing in the bucks. The event got underway yesterday (Monday) and continues on today (Tuesday) in Columbia. James Johnston, of northeast Missouri’s Madison, has been the auctioneer for more than 20 years. He says more than 23-hundred items are up...
kwos.com
Midway USA hopes to break ground on two-story office building by year’s end
One of Boone County’s largest employers hopes to break ground by December on a new 130,000 square foot office building. It would be located on MidwayUSA’s new campus at 40 and Route J in the Rocheport area. MidwayUSA founder Larry Potterfield says the project has been tied up...
5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day
I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
missouribusinessalert.com
The cost of beer: How one family-owned brewery in Missouri is navigating rising prices
As Chris and Pam Byars plan their weekly supply shipment for their brewery in Versailles, inflation has created the need to be strategic with their orders. There is no guarantee that the same products will be available from week to week and an even less chance that the prices will remain the same. Switching suppliers means taking a risk on the quality of an untested product, while paying higher prices for ingredients means that some of these costs must be passed down to customers.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
Police: Victim pushed from Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane
First responders in Boone County blocked off a northeast Columbia road on Tuesday night. The post Police: Victim pushed from Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City family asks for help after fire destroys home
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Jefferson City family has lost almost everything after a portable generator exploded and destroyed their home. The family is now asking for help from the community. "I'm not a good person to ask for things, I don't like to ask for help, but I have to let it go and The post Jefferson City family asks for help after fire destroys home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Unknown threat postpones Moberly High School homecoming dance
MOBERLY - An unknown threat has postponed Moberly High School’s homecoming dance until Saturday, October 8. The dance was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1. The threat was considered to be specific regarding the Homecoming dance. According to an email the Moberly School district sent, local authorities and other...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri
A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged Friday with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault. An arraignment was held Monday for Steven Hagner, 56. Witnesses said the victim drove to a convenience store at 301 Ellis Boulevard with Hagner in the passenger seat. Witnesses stated Hagner and the victim were in a The post Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Randolph County man charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Higbee man faces multiple felony charges following an altercation with his nephew on Friday. James Gibson, 43, was charged with armed criminal action and domestic assault after he attempted to shoot the victim, according to a probable cause statement. Gibson pointed a 9 mm hand gun and attempted to fire the The post Randolph County man charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Deputies get busy with drug busts
A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
Sixth inmate dies in one month at Licking prison
LICKING, Mo. — A sixth inmate has died at the South Central Correctional Center over the span of one month. Robert Baker, 29, of Montgomery County, was pronounced dead at 5:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. This is the sixth inmate at the prison to die since Aug. 31. Baker was serving a six-year sentence for […]
Comments / 0