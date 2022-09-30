ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

lakeexpo.com

648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
LAKE OZARK, MO
KICK AM 1530

Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri

Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
MACON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture

The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
BOONVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Treasures Await at Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is bringing in the bucks. The event got underway yesterday (Monday) and continues on today (Tuesday) in Columbia. James Johnston, of northeast Missouri’s Madison, has been the auctioneer for more than 20 years. He says more than 23-hundred items are up...
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day

I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
SEDALIA, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

The cost of beer: How one family-owned brewery in Missouri is navigating rising prices

As Chris and Pam Byars plan their weekly supply shipment for their brewery in Versailles, inflation has created the need to be strategic with their orders. There is no guarantee that the same products will be available from week to week and an even less chance that the prices will remain the same. Switching suppliers means taking a risk on the quality of an untested product, while paying higher prices for ingredients means that some of these costs must be passed down to customers.
VERSAILLES, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City family asks for help after fire destroys home

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Jefferson City family has lost almost everything after a portable generator exploded and destroyed their home.  The family is now asking for help from the community. "I'm not a good person to ask for things, I don't like to ask for help, but I have to let it go and The post Jefferson City family asks for help after fire destroys home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Unknown threat postpones Moberly High School homecoming dance

MOBERLY - An unknown threat has postponed Moberly High School’s homecoming dance until Saturday, October 8. The dance was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1. The threat was considered to be specific regarding the Homecoming dance. According to an email the Moberly School district sent, local authorities and other...
MOBERLY, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
CLARENCE, MO
kjluradio.com

Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri

A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged Friday with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault. An arraignment was held Monday for Steven Hagner, 56. Witnesses said the victim drove to a convenience store at 301 Ellis Boulevard with Hagner in the passenger seat. Witnesses stated Hagner and the victim were in a The post Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Randolph County man charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Higbee man faces multiple felony charges following an altercation with his nephew on Friday. James Gibson, 43, was charged with armed criminal action and domestic assault after he attempted to shoot the victim, according to a probable cause statement. Gibson pointed a 9 mm hand gun and attempted to fire the The post Randolph County man charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Deputies get busy with drug busts

A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Sixth inmate dies in one month at Licking prison

LICKING, Mo. — A sixth inmate has died at the South Central Correctional Center over the span of one month. Robert Baker, 29, of Montgomery County, was pronounced dead at 5:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. This is the sixth inmate at the prison to die since Aug. 31. Baker was serving a six-year sentence for […]
LICKING, MO

