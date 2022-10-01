ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

signalscv.com

Family chased by gun-wielding driver

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday. The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Remains identified as those of 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1969. Pennsylvania police say the investigation

Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
nypressnews.com

Connecticut woman gives birth to son on flight to Dominican Republic

HARTFORD, Conn. — Usually when you feel unsettled on a flight, it’s because of turbulence. But a mom-to-be from Connecticut didn’t expect turbulence like this. Kendra Rhoden had her baby last month on a flight to the Dominican Republic. Rhoden, who lives in Hartford, wasn’t due for...
HARTFORD, CT

