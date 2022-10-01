Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
Chase of stolen SUV ends in dramatic standoff in Monterey Park
CHP pinned a stolen SUV on a cul-de-sac in Monterey Park after a chase through Los Angeles County Friday evening.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
signalscv.com
Family chased by gun-wielding driver
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday. The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
Understanding What California’s New ‘Jaywalking’ Bill Really Does (And Doesn’t Do)
The goal is to reduce the often inequitable police enforcement of crossing the street. In Los Angeles, nearly a third of citations each year are written to Black pedestrians, who make up about 9% of the city’s population.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Deputy Won't Face Charges for Shooting Man in the Back in Willowbrook
There will be no charges filed against the LA County Sheriff's Deputy who, two years ago, fatally shot a man in the back in Willowbrook. Fred Williams III was pursued, shot and killed by a deputy in October of 2020. After meeting with the District Attorney's office on Monday, Williams's father said he's not surprised the deputy won't be prosecuted.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.0-magnitude quake is the second to rattle Southern California in hours
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California area in the morning on Monday, Oct. 3, hours after another was reported in a neighboring county, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, about 5 miles deep, hit nearly 2.5 miles from Banning in Riverside County just after 9 a.m., according to...
nypressnews.com
Remains identified as those of 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1969. Pennsylvania police say the investigation
Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969.
nypressnews.com
State Fair of Texas tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you’re planning a trip for you or your family, here’s all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open...
nypressnews.com
Connecticut woman gives birth to son on flight to Dominican Republic
HARTFORD, Conn. — Usually when you feel unsettled on a flight, it’s because of turbulence. But a mom-to-be from Connecticut didn’t expect turbulence like this. Kendra Rhoden had her baby last month on a flight to the Dominican Republic. Rhoden, who lives in Hartford, wasn’t due for...
