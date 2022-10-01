Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Man in custody after lengthy barricade in Long Beach home, officer-involved shooting
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — Police fired their weapons during a confrontation with an armed and barricaded man in Long Beach on Sunday, but it is unclear if anyone was struck by gunfire. The incident started just after 10 a.m. when officers responded to the 5200 block of East...
nypressnews.com
Video shows spectators run to center of Compton-area street takeover as money thrown in the air
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) — A wild street takeover near Compton was caught on video, which shows someone standing on top of a car and apparently throwing money in the air. The takeover occurred near San Pedro Street and Compton Boulevard overnight. Footage taken at the scene shows spectators rushing into the middle of the intersection to pick up the cash as cars continued to perform stunts and donuts.
nypressnews.com
Man brutally injured after attacked by homeless men in Studio City
A man suffered a shattered scapula, collapsed lung and three broken ribs after being attacked earlier this week by a homeless man in Studio City. The victim, who lives right next to Tere’s Mexican Grill, was talking to two homeless men at the restaurant’s parking lot when one of the men attacked him from behind, according to a post on Next Door by his wife.
nypressnews.com
Teen driver dies in Moreno Valley crash after apparently running red light
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) — A teenage boy was killed in a crash in Moreno Valley. It happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection at Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue. Investigators say the teen was driving a gray 2001 Lexus and ran a red light, then was broadsided in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
2 in custody following stabbing death of man in downtown Los Angeles
Two people were in custody following the stabbing death of a man in downtown Los Angeles. The incident happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard. Police say a man in his 50s was stabbed several times and died. Investigators have discovered that the man got...
nypressnews.com
Inmate walk out of reentry program facility
A burglar serving an eight-year sentence walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reentry program facility in Los Angeles Tuesday. Corrections officials determined at approximately 2 p.m. that 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility without authorization and an emergency search for him began immediately, authorities said.
nypressnews.com
Mater Dei-St. John Bosco game tickets sell out fast
Friday’s high school football game between No. 1 Santa Ana Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco is more than a hot ticket. Within minutes — if not seconds — after Mater Dei published the link for general tickets sales available on GoFan.com, a message went up on the site that the night game at Santa Ana Stadium was sold out. Seating capacity is 9,000.
Comments / 0