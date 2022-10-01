Read full article on original website
Related
Clinton Daily News
Possible fatality accident
Emergency personnel from Clinton and Arapaho were on the scene of a possible fatality accident around 3 p.m. Monday north of Arapaho Road on the Custer City Road.
Clinton Daily News
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Monday
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Monday’s Special: Spaghetti with Salad and Garlic Toast for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse - Download the ASAP Energy app to order To-Go online!
Comments / 0