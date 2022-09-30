Read full article on original website
cbp.gov
RGV Agents Arrest Wanted Subject
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrested a wanted subject at the Falfurrias Checkpoint and interdicted a migrant smuggling event near the Hidalgo Port of Entry. On October 3, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents working at the Falfurrias Checkpoint referred a vehicle to the...
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Thwart Alleged Child Smuggling Attempt at the Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. “Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and...
cbp.gov
RGV Sector Border Patrol Warns of the Dangers of Crossing the Border Illegally
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol continues to see migrants placed in dangerous situations by the Transnational Criminal Organizations. Throughout the year, RGV agents have rescued numerous migrants from drowning in the Rio Grande, inhumane stash houses, locked refrigerated trailers, and those abandoned or lost in the vast brushlands. Additionally, they have rendered assistance to injured migrants following vehicle accidents or sustained while making entry.
cbp.gov
Smugglers Use ATV to Transport Migrants
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested 11 migrants after encountering an abandoned All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), and engaging in a vehicle pursuit over the weekend. Just before midnight on October 1, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station camera operator observed an ATV transporting...
