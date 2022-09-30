EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol continues to see migrants placed in dangerous situations by the Transnational Criminal Organizations. Throughout the year, RGV agents have rescued numerous migrants from drowning in the Rio Grande, inhumane stash houses, locked refrigerated trailers, and those abandoned or lost in the vast brushlands. Additionally, they have rendered assistance to injured migrants following vehicle accidents or sustained while making entry.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO