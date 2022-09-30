ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

RGV Agents Arrest Wanted Subject

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrested a wanted subject at the Falfurrias Checkpoint and interdicted a migrant smuggling event near the Hidalgo Port of Entry. On October 3, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents working at the Falfurrias Checkpoint referred a vehicle to the...
RGV Sector Border Patrol Warns of the Dangers of Crossing the Border Illegally

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol continues to see migrants placed in dangerous situations by the Transnational Criminal Organizations. Throughout the year, RGV agents have rescued numerous migrants from drowning in the Rio Grande, inhumane stash houses, locked refrigerated trailers, and those abandoned or lost in the vast brushlands. Additionally, they have rendered assistance to injured migrants following vehicle accidents or sustained while making entry.
Smugglers Use ATV to Transport Migrants

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested 11 migrants after encountering an abandoned All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), and engaging in a vehicle pursuit over the weekend. Just before midnight on October 1, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station camera operator observed an ATV transporting...
