bp awards Wood multi-region contract to support efficient and safe energy production
Wood, the global consulting and engineering company, has been awarded a multi-region engineering services contract by bp to support efficient and safe energy production through the provision of asset repairs, modifications and enhancements. The five-year reimbursable contract, valued at around $350m, will be delivered via agile working methods to optimise...
How to Make 2023 Your Most Profitable Year Yet – WEBINAR
As the end of the year approaches, firms look inward and consider what they should do differently to make the coming year more profitable and aspirational. In this webinar, Steven Burns, FAIA, and Enoch Sears, AIA, will take their combined 60 years of experience in AE firm operations and distill it into 45 minutes of essential information that firms of all sizes will want to consider as they prepare their resolutions for the coming year.
EarthCam Premieres Live Weather Service for Construction Projects
EarthCam, the leader in live camera technology, content and services, today at Autodesk University introduced its Live Weather Service, which uses an onsite, wireless, solar-powered sensor array to detect and calculate 16 points of weather and environmental data. This data is combined with NOAA observed conditions and radar maps to create precise, localized microclimate information – far more accurate than regional forecasts alone can provide.
NextMeasure launches free 3D measurement software
NextMeasure puts users first with unmatched speed, ease, and universal compatibility. NextMeasure, the metrology software company that puts the user experience first, has launched their free universal software platform. The platform is ideal for analysis and inspection applications using measurement points and point clouds from a wide array of input formats and associated CAD files. Fast, reliable and compatible with all sensors and portable devices, the solution is the most user-friendly in the metrology industry for design, manufacturing and quality control whenever and wherever a company needs it.
