Read full article on original website
Related
csengineermag.com
How to Make 2023 Your Most Profitable Year Yet – WEBINAR
As the end of the year approaches, firms look inward and consider what they should do differently to make the coming year more profitable and aspirational. In this webinar, Steven Burns, FAIA, and Enoch Sears, AIA, will take their combined 60 years of experience in AE firm operations and distill it into 45 minutes of essential information that firms of all sizes will want to consider as they prepare their resolutions for the coming year.
csengineermag.com
Schneider Electric Launches New Revit Extension, Advanced Electrical Design™, Offering More Intelligent, Unified and Connected Workflows
Advanced BIM-based electrical engineering design solution for Revit enables electrical engineers to play a leading role in designing high performance buildings for the new energy landscape. Engineers and designers can work in one environment to develop designs that adhere to local and regional codes and standards. Schneider Electric, the global...
csengineermag.com
bp awards Wood multi-region contract to support efficient and safe energy production
Wood, the global consulting and engineering company, has been awarded a multi-region engineering services contract by bp to support efficient and safe energy production through the provision of asset repairs, modifications and enhancements. The five-year reimbursable contract, valued at around $350m, will be delivered via agile working methods to optimise...
Comments / 0