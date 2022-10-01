NORTH KINGSTOWN — Opposing defenses haven’t had much luck stopping North Kingstown this season. Mother Nature took a crack and was similarly unsuccessful Tuesday night. South Kingstown looked bound for a point through 73 minutes when Ellie Bishop extended her blistering form in front of goal. The Rebels made a lone mistake and the gifted sophomore tucked it away beautifully. ...

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 22 MINUTES AGO