The Providence Journal

How did North Kingstown girls soccer extend its unbeaten streak? Ellie Bishop, that's how

NORTH KINGSTOWN — Opposing defenses haven’t had much luck stopping North Kingstown this season. Mother Nature took a crack and was similarly unsuccessful Tuesday night.  South Kingstown looked bound for a point through 73 minutes when Ellie Bishop extended her blistering form in front of goal. The Rebels made a lone mistake and the gifted sophomore tucked it away beautifully.  ...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI

