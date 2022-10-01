In this article, we will discuss how you can find the IP address of a website by executing a few simple commands via the Command Prompt on Windows 11/10. IP Address stands for the Internet Protocol Address. The purpose of an IP address, among other things, is to provide information about the location of a device that is hosted on the Internet. It is a unique number that is attached to every computational demand that is used to transfer information from one point to another over the web. If you ever find yourself in a situation where you have to quickly retrieve the IP address of a website, then this guide will help you.

