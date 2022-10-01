Read full article on original website
CNET
How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint Without a Microsoft 365 Subscription
Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
makeuseof.com
How to Resolve the “Your Computer Is Low on Memory” Error on Windows 10 & 11
Some users have spoken in troubleshooting forums about a “Your computer is low on memory” error that can arise in Windows 11/10. This error message randomly and regularly pops up for some users who need to fix it. It means a PC is low on RAM (Random Access Memory).
TechRadar
Microsoft Edge update promises to fend off dangerous web-based attacks
The latest update to Microsoft Edge is set to deliver some important security feature updates. First up, the web browser has had a boost to its web defence that Microsoft says makes it “more reliable”. The update uses a rewritten ‘Microsoft Defender SmartScreen’ library, which was first introduced in Edge 103. This feature is exclusive to users running Edge on a Windows machine.
The Windows Club
How to find the IP address of a website using Command Prompt
In this article, we will discuss how you can find the IP address of a website by executing a few simple commands via the Command Prompt on Windows 11/10. IP Address stands for the Internet Protocol Address. The purpose of an IP address, among other things, is to provide information about the location of a device that is hosted on the Internet. It is a unique number that is attached to every computational demand that is used to transfer information from one point to another over the web. If you ever find yourself in a situation where you have to quickly retrieve the IP address of a website, then this guide will help you.
Google Chrome's big extension update could break ad blockers — what we know
Google has detailed how its Manifest V3 extension platform will roll out starting in January 2023 — and it could be bad news for ad blockers.
The Windows Club
How to use the MINVERSE and MMULT functions in Excel
Functions in Microsoft Excel help users to calculate complex numbers, look up data, and much more. In this tutorial, we will discuss two Math and Trigonometry functions namely: MINIVERSE and MMULT functions. The MINIVERSE function returns the matrix inverse of an array, while the MMULT function returns the matrix product of two arrays.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Windows Protected Your PC” Error
The Windows Protected Your PC message generally appears to alert you that you are about to run a file with no authentic source or is possibly unsafe for the system. This warning message is part of a security feature known as the Windows Defender SmartScreen. If you see this message...
The Windows Club
How to check AMD chipset driver version on Windows 11/10
Every PC contains Chipset drivers for the components to function correctly. You cannot use a PC without Chipset drivers as they instruct your operating system to communicate with your motherboard and its subsystems. If you are running AMD Chipset drivers, this guide will help you to check the AMD chipset driver version.
The Windows Club
How to disable or remove Theme Aware Tiles in Windows 10
There have been numerous reports on support forums, particularly Windows 10 PC users, that some apps’ background on the Start Menu tile is grey in contrast to the system Dark Mode theme. This is not a bug or glitch, and in this post, we explain why and the steps you can take to disable/remove Theme Aware Tiles or in other words, make the Start Menu background black with blue tiles/app in Windows 10.
The Windows Club
Slime Rancher 2 keeps crashing or freezing on PC
Slime Rancher 2 is a recent first-person life simulation adventure video game that is already garnering the eyeballs of gaming enthusiasts. However, a lot of users have already started experiencing issues like crashing, freezing, and more in the Slime Rancher 2 game. Some users reported that the game keeps on crashing or freezing on their PC after being launched. While many users said that it crashes or freezes in the middle of gameplay.
daystech.org
Google begins rolling out its iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets • TechCrunch
Google’s set of iOS 16 widgets are actually turning into accessible, following rollouts that started final week with updates to the Chrome and Drive apps. With the newest set of app updates, Google customers can add Lock Screen widgets for common apps like Gmail and Google News, as effectively. However, the 2 most in-demand widget releases — Search and Maps — are nonetheless pending. And Google has but to announce plans to launch a Google Calendar widget, for some cause, although quick access to your each day schedule is without doubt one of the higher use circumstances for iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets.
The Windows Club
Digimon Survive Launching, Crashing, Freezing, and Black Screen Issues
Digimon Survive is a tactical role-playing video game by Bandai Namco Entertainment for Windows and other platforms. It is played and loved by millions of gamers. However, a lot of users also experience performance issues with the game time and again. For some users, the game just won’t open or load on their PCs. While many users experience crashes or freezing issues at the game startup or in the middle of the game, some users also encounter a black screen issue while playing the game.
The Windows Club
Best free Music Players for Windows 11/10 PC
We have different kinds of files on our PC. If it’s a word document, we can open it on Word, Google Docs, or some other program. We open video files in media players that can play the kind of video without any issue. Likewise, there are music players that can help you create playlists, update tags, and play music, and audio without any issue irrespective of the format. In this guide, we list a few best music players for Windows 11/10 you can download and use for free.
daystech.org
Microsoft will discontinue Swiftkey on iOS from October 5 this year
Microsoft will reportedly discontinue iOS help for its predictive keyboard app Swiftkey. According to a current report by ZDNet, the tech large can be dropping help for the favored keyboard beginning October 5 this yr. In the assertion, Chris Wolfe, the Director Product Management at Swiftkey went on to say...
The Windows Club
Program won’t open after Windows Update [Fixed]
If a program, software or app doesn’t open after Windows Update on your computer, then this post may be able to help you. This error occurs if the installed update files are corrupted or if the update has broken the program’s installation. This is observed with Google Chrome, Office apps, or other such programs.
The Windows Club
How to know who is attending a meeting in Outlook?
Outlook Calendar is an efficient and useful organization tool if you are one of those regularly scheduled meetings. When you have several meetings aligned in a day, knowing who will be attending a meeting can ensure that the event is well-organized. Microsoft Office 365 provides excellent tools for the same. It equips the users with digital calendars that can track calendared events easily. Once you invite for a meeting, all you need to do is just wait for a virtual RSVP. Here is a step-by-step guide to knowing who is attending a meeting in Outlook.
The Windows Club
Should I turn off my Router or WiFi Network when not in use?
Most of us tend to keep our router or modem always on so that we can be online all the time. But is it safe? Are we trading our privacy for convincing? Should we turn off our computer network when not in use? In this post, we will talk about this dilemma and see why or why not you should turn off networking appliances and what they can do for your family’s privacy.
makeuseof.com
Where Are the Blue Screen of Death Log Files Located in Windows? Here's How to Read Them
When your computer crashes and you face a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), your system saves the details of the crash as a BSOD log, in a pre-defined location in Windows. This information gives you details about when the crash happened, what caused it, and sometimes even what to do to fix the problem.
The Windows Club
Why are Workstation GPUs expensive? Are they better and faster?
Many of you must have noticed at some point before how GPUs designed for workstations are more expensive than traditional GPUs for gaming and general consumer use. Workstation GPUs such as the likes of the AMD FirePro and the NVIDIA Quadro are some of the best in the business, but not everyone fully understands their purpose and why they should not be compared to others.
