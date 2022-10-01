Read full article on original website
PS4 error codes and how to fix them
Here's how you can sort out some annoying PS4 error codes
The Windows Club
Fatal Error 0x00000001419101f1 9926301 0xc0000005 in COD: Warzone and Modern Warfare
Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare are two of the widely played free-to-play battle royale video games for PC. But, like any other game or service, it has its own share of errors and issues. Many users have reported experiencing the Fatal error code 0x00000001419101f1 9926301 0xc0000005 in COD: Warzone and Modern Warfare. As reported by users, this error code is triggered at the launch or after a few seconds of the game launch. When triggered, you will get an error message like the below one:
The Windows Club
Fix Blue Screen while using Photoshop on Windows 11/10
If installing, starting, or using PhotoShop causes your Windows computer to crash with a Blue Screen, then this post may help you. Photoshop is one of the top image editing and photo manipulation software available. Photoshop, like any software, can develop problems. Let us see what we can do about this.
The Windows Club
How to find the IP address of a website using Command Prompt
In this article, we will discuss how you can find the IP address of a website by executing a few simple commands via the Command Prompt on Windows 11/10. IP Address stands for the Internet Protocol Address. The purpose of an IP address, among other things, is to provide information about the location of a device that is hosted on the Internet. It is a unique number that is attached to every computational demand that is used to transfer information from one point to another over the web. If you ever find yourself in a situation where you have to quickly retrieve the IP address of a website, then this guide will help you.
Google Stadia owners might be getting their Stadia games on PC for free
Sad to lose your Stadia service? Ubisoft and Bungie want to help you save your games
dotesports.com
Bungie adds Deepsight drops, fixes missing Ketchcrash red-border in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
Destiny 2 players can finally obtain more Deepsight-modded weapons after today’s Hotfix 6.2.0.7. The update contains a fix to an issue preventing players from obtaining red-border weapons in their first Ketchcrash completion of the week and adds an extra avenue for players to obtain seasonal Deepsight weapons—two long-anticipated requests from fans.
techaiapp.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Overwatch 2, More: October Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
October 2022, or rather, its second half is jam-packed with new game launches, giving ample time for new first-person shooter Overwatch 2 to maintain its relevance. If online multiplayer isn’t your forte, this month boasts several hotly-anticipated AAA entries, including Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remake. The latter recently underwent an open beta testing period, providing fruitful results on the cross-play front. After an almost year-long wait, PlayStation is finally bringing Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to PC, letting a new generation of players experience Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer’s adventures in the wild.
laptopmag.com
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remaster all but confirmed — new Horizon multiplayer game too!
Sony is no stranger to remakes and remasters, and according to several reports from reputable gaming publications, including VGC and Gematsu, it appears the next title in the company's catalog to receive this treatment will be Horizon Zero Dawn. We're not 100% sure if this is a ground-up remake in...
Jailbroken PS5 consoles are being used to install an iconic game
PlayStation 5s are still relatively hard to come by, but they’re not quite as elusive as they once were. Plenty of us now have our hands on one of these chunky lads and are discovering new secrets everyday. Just this morning, players found an extremely handy feature hidden in plain sight on the DualSense controller.
Bloodborne Players Confused By New PlayStation News
Fans of Bloodborne are at a loss to make sense of the recent PlayStation report. For a long time, players have expressed interest in a PC port, remaster, or remake of the FromSoftware action game. Unfortunately, PlayStation hasn’t done anything to even begin responding to these demands, even though they’ve been made repeatedly. While some fans of the Bloodborne series still hold out hope, the most recent PlayStation-related developments may be too much for them to bear.
Apex Legends' Emotes Bring Up the Subject of Pay-to-Win
A recent point of contention in Apex Legends has been the subject of 'pay-to-win' emotes. While not pay-to-win in the typical sense, some players have argued that emotes, especially those that can be used in the air, are essentially pay-to-win as they can make it harder for enemies to hit you while using them.
TechRadar
Destiny 2, Hitman, and Assassin’s Creed devs want to help Google Stadia players
For Google Stadia players there are a lot of questions about what will happen to their games, hardware, and game progress when the servers shut down on January 18, 2023. Google was quick to explain to players how to get a refund for Google Stadia hardware and software purchases – with details coming within 24 hours – and advice on how to download Google Stadia save data. But these solutions won’t solve every problem for disenfranchised Google Stadia players.
dexerto.com
Need For Speed Unbound: Release speculation, gameplay details & everything we know
EA’s iconic racing franchise is back as Need For Speed Unbound shifts gears into the next-gen era. Whether you’re looking for release date information or gameplay details – here’s everything you need to know about the latest NFS game. The Need For Speed franchise has adorned...
Overwatch 2: Launch date in the UK and how to pre-load the game
As the original Overwatch has turned out the lights after launching in 2016, Overwatch 2 will be swiftly taking its place. It’s a bittersweet moment for players who enjoyed the previous title, but as the sequel switches to a new free-to-play model with battle passes, it means more players than ever will be able to pick it up at no extra cost. While the new model has left some players confused, the game’s developers recently explained how each season will work for the updated game. The game is set to launch in early October on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and...
The Windows Club
Why are Workstation GPUs expensive? Are they better and faster?
Many of you must have noticed at some point before how GPUs designed for workstations are more expensive than traditional GPUs for gaming and general consumer use. Workstation GPUs such as the likes of the AMD FirePro and the NVIDIA Quadro are some of the best in the business, but not everyone fully understands their purpose and why they should not be compared to others.
The Windows Club
Rocket League Voice Chat not Working on PC or Xbox
Is your voice chat not working properly in the Rocket League game? Many gamers have reported that they cannot use the Rocket League voice chat feature. This prevents them from communicating with other gamers. The issue is reported to concur both on PC and Xbox consoles. If you are one of the affected users, this post will interest you.
ComicBook
No Man's Sky 4.0 Update Adding New Mode This Week
Over the last six years, No Man's Sky developer Hello Games has added a lot of incentives to keep players invested. The new 4.0 update seems like no exception, and it's set to release alongside the Nintendo Switch version on October 7th. Interestingly enough, the update was designed to appeal to both casual players and the hardcore crowd. The difficulty in Survival mode has been cranked up for those that want a challenge, but the new Relaxed mode will offer players an experience that dials back on the survival elements. Speaking to PC Gamer, creator Sean Murray revealed that players will also have the ability to customize these modes as they see fit.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Polygon
Ubisoft, Cyberpunk, and Destiny 2 players await ‘next steps’ with Stadia shutdown
Some major publishers who took a gamble on Google’s soon-to-be-defunct Stadia have sent signs to players that they’re trying to bring the games, or at least their game saves, to other platforms. Over the weekend, Ubisoft customer support’s official Twitter account said “we’re working to bring the games...
The Windows Club
Best Sites to Sell or Trade used Electronics
If you are a tech nerd or just have some amount of tech that you want to sell and make some cash, you need to check out these sites to sell or trade used electronics. In this post, we are going to do just that, we will be checking out some serious sites, including the one you can use to trade your products, we don’t have a lot of criteria, just one, we want the site to be easy to use. So, if you want to make some cash whilst decluttering your app, go through our list and pick the best site for you, you can also try multiple sites to find out which one you actually like.
