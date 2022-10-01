Effective: 2022-10-04 20:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM EDT. Target Area: Hillsborough The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Minor to major river flooding continues in the wake of the heavy rainfall associated with former hurricane Ian. Dry conditions are expected for the next several days which will allow flood waters to gradually recede. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Alafia River At Lithia . * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, River Drive and Squirrel Run Way downstream of County Road 640 are completely covered by water. One home begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Tuesday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.8 feet on 07/13/1943. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Alafia River Lithia 13.0 13.8 Tue 8 pm 12.1 10.4 9.6 9.1 8.7

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO