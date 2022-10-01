Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
Miettinen and Anhorn Earn NCHC Weekly Honors
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Men's Hockey junior forward Veeti Miettinen (Espoo, Finland) and senior defenseman Dylan Anhorn (Calgary, Alberta) each earned National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) weekly honors, the league announced Monday. Miettinen was named the Forward of the Week, while Anhorn was named the Defenseman of the Week.
scsuhuskies.com
Kohn Named NSIC Goalkeeper of the Week
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer redshirt sophomore Evie Kohn (West Lakeland, Minn.) was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Goalkeeper of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday. Kohn played all 180 minutes of the St. Cloud State's victory over Minnesota Crookston on Friday and draw against Bemidji State on Sunday.
scsuhuskies.com
Three Power Play Goals Powers St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey to Series Sweep over St. Thomas
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 13 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (2-0-0, 0-0-0 NCHC) finished out a season-opening sweep of St. Thomas (0-2-0, 0-0-0 CCHA) with a 4-0 win on Saturday evening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies scored three power play goals and had four different goal scorers while netminder newcomer junior goalie Dominic Basse (Alexandria, Va.) made 14 saves for the shutout victory.
scsuhuskies.com
Kohn Records Shutout in St. Cloud State’s Draw with Bemidji State
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer (4-4-3, 3-2-3 NSIC) played to a 0-0 tie with Bemidji State (5-2-4, 4-1-3 NSIC) on Sunday afternoon at Husky Stadium. Redshirt sophomore Evie Kohn (West Lakeland, Minn.) recorded six saves for her third consecutive save and fourth of the season.
St. Cloud State's Josh Luedtke hospitalized after being taken off ice on stretcher
The opening night of college hockey in Minnesota was scarred by a frightening injury to St. Cloud State sophomore Josh Luedtke, who was taken to the hospital on a stretcher after reportedly lying motionless on the ice. "The preliminary reports we are hearing is that it at least sounds like...
scsuhuskies.com
The Brett Larson Show Returns to the Green Mill for 2022-23
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Once again, the St. Cloud State Men's Hockey coaches show, The Brett Larson Show, returns to the St. Cloud Green Mill for the 2022-23 season. Hosted by radio play-by-play announcer Jim Erickson, the show will start at 6:00 p.m. every Monday following a SCSU Men's Hockey series and will feature head coach Brett Larson and select student-athlete following home series and an assistant coach and select student-athletes following road series.
boreal.org
Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night
As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year
There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota
Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Oct. 7-9)
(FOX 9) - Fall is in full swing! Check out one of the many local festivals this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The 12th annual Twin Cities Oktoberfest takes place this weekend. Several local beer and cider companies will provide a total of 20 different beverages. Traditional German food from local vendors will also be available at the event.
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
Minnesota Fall Colors Guide for This Weekend [State Map]
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Southern Minnesota typically sees peak fall colors anywhere from late September to late October, and this year things to be running a bit behind. Looking for a little guidance for your weekend fall color drive? The northern half of the state is...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul, Burnsville residents killed in Duluth plane crash
Late on Saturday night, a tiny plane carrying three citizens of the Twin Cities region crashed into a house and yard just south of Duluth International Airport, killing all three of them. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and her brother, Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville, Minn., were passengers in...
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for the Month of October
UNDATED (WJON News) -- September's weather turned out to be very pleasant in central Minnesota with temperatures most days generally above normal. The Climate Prediction Center says our trend of above-normal temperatures will continue into October for the whole state, and for much of the country for that matter. Specifically...
UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified
(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
lakesarearadio.net
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
froggyweb.com
Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. He says the pickup driver got...
