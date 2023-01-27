ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: This Top-Rated Bluetooth Karaoke Mic Is Nearly 40% Off Right Now

By RS Editors
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready to hit the stage and belt out your favorite karaoke track: We found one of the best karaoke mic deals of the season that’ll cost you less than a round of drinks. One of our favorite karaoke microphone brands , Bonaok, has discounted its popular three-in-one portable mic to $30.99 on Amazon — a nearly 40% discount.

You’d normally pay about $50 to get the Bluetooth microphone, but with the new sale, you can pick up the handheld mic for a massive 38 percent off right now. The Amazon sale brings the price down to below $31 — the best deal we’ve seen in months for this top-rated karaoke mic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aiZ8K_0iHxn0GF00

Buy Bonaok Karaoke Mic $30.99

The karaoke mic comes in a range of 13 different colors to fit any karaoke setup, from green to silver to neon purple and rose gold. All of the styles are currently discounted online, for as long as the sale lasts. When you buy the mic, you’ll also get a carrying case that makes it easy to protect it in between songs or when you’re taking it with you to a party.

You’ll also get a micro USB cable, along with a headphone jack cable to connect it to an external speaker. When you cue up your song, whether you’re using Youtube or a karaoke app on your phone, you can power up the mic, turn up the volume, and sing along to the track — it’s that easy, and doesn’t require a proper, expensive karaoke setup.

Along with singing your favorite karaoke tracks, you can use the microphone to record songs, and you can easily control the mic’s volume directly on the device itself, plus change the amount of echo the mic produces, too.

The wireless mic is rechargeable and includes a Bluetooth range of about 10 meters, so you don’t have to worry about losing connection halfway through your performance if you’re far away from your phone.

Buy Bonaok Karaoke Mic $30.99

At the time of writing, the Bonaok karaoke mic has over 76,000 ratings on Amazon, and it’s earned a solid 4.4 stars (out of 5) on the site, with reviewers pointing out its great value, battery, and easy of use. It’s ideal for on-the-go karaoke, whether you’re outdoors or going on a trip with friends. (Looking for a karaoke mic to sing duets in the car? We love this one from Bonaok , too.)

Shop the discounted karaoke mic deal on Amazon , and check out our favorite karaoke mics and the best karaoke machines to get the most out of your new mic and build the setup you’ve always wanted.

