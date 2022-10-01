Read full article on original website
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs, Pascagoula ready to take Cruisin’s center stage
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- As the famous line from “Field of Dreams” says, “if you build it, he will come.”. For Cruisin’ the Coast officials, however, it’s more “if they come, we’ll make room.”. Such is the pleasant dilemma which annually faces Chic...
WLOX
Moss Point hosts Cruisin’ the River City
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Classic rides by the hundreds filled Riverfront Park in Moss Point Tuesday. One unique vehicle that caught many eyes was a Dale Earnhardt tribute car. “We know a lot of people over the years because we keep bringing that car down here,” Billy Crocker told...
WLOX
Oct. 5th: Human Trafficking Awareness Event in Ocean Springs
An online listening session was held to gain input from stakeholders on the qualities and qualifications they believe the next President should possess. Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber held its 41st Annual Salute to the Military at the Beau Rivage to say thank you. Taylor's Tuesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast.
Airport, marina work planned on Mississippi Gulf Coast with oil spill money
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Over $11 million in federal allocations are coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to fund infrastructure improvements. The funding comes from the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (RESTORE Act), passed by Congress in 2012. $372 million is available to Mississippi for […]
WJTV.com
What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.”. The Mississippi State Fair opens at...
thegazebogazette.com
Cardiac ‘Canes Upset Rebels 50-49 in Overtime
From the start of the game, the energy at West Harrison High School Stadium in Gulfport was electric and the Hurricanes crowd got an upset over the George County Rebels 50-49 in overtime. Although the Rebels have yet to win this season, the victory was the first district victory at home for West Harrison since 2013.
WLOX
Autocross takes off at Coast Coliseum with free, fast rides
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you have the need for speed, then you may want to check out free autocross racing at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi. The eighth annual event took off on Monday, and WLOX was along for the thrill. “We put you in...
WLOX
‘The most fun you’ll get out of the Coast’: Fan favorite Cruisin’ the Coast event draws a crowd
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bringing the heat on the third day of Cruisin’ the Coast. A fan favorite event, the flame-throwing competition, wrapped up at the Island View Casino Tuesday evening, and WLOX got a front-row seat to all the action. The band played “The Devil Went Down to...
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line the sidewalks along Hwy 90
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It‘s all gas and no brakes for Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s event is officially on track to be the largest in Cruisin’ history. “Old school, pickups. You name it, and all you got to do is come down here and you can see it,” said car collector Bryce Edwards.
Peanut crop harvest begins in Mississippi
RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield, according to the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the MSU Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to […]
Picayune Item
No. 5 Picayune remains undefeated after road win
The Picayune Maroon Tide football team traveled to the doghouse residing the Vancleave Bulldogs and came out unscathed, winning 49-7. The Maroon Tide are ranked fifth in the state with a 6-0 season record. They are the top dog ranked first in Mississippi Division 5A. Score summary. Picayune received the...
WLOX
First Swamp Pop Festival brings fun for families to Pass Christian
Pleasantly crisp and dry this week with hardly any rain. Click and watch the forecast video for details. A fresh fall feel continues this week with plenty of sunshine and pleasantly low humidity. Plus, maybe another cool front late this week. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Meet...
WLOX
MGCCC’s associate degree nursing program ranked top 10 in nation, No. 1 in Mississippi
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking to start a career in nursing, one of the nation’s best nursing programs is right here in South Mississippi. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College just announced their associate degree nursing (ADN) program is ranked sixth in the nation and No. 1 in Mississippi by RNCareers.org when comparing NCLEX-RN pass rates. MGCCC has a 99.20 pass rate, which was compared to 1,042 ADN degree programs in the nation.
BET
California High School Cancels Football Season After ‘Slave Auction’ Prank Was Filmed By Athletes
The first Black woman to lead the city is dealing with issues of crime, the economy and facing a coming election challenge. But she says she is focused on her mission. Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'. "I've got to...
Police: Man died jumping from Mississippi bridge amid chase
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. […]
WLOX
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a runway teenager. Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street, according to police. The 16-year-old was last seen at her home wearing light-colored denim jeans, a white...
Jackson Free Press
Violent Summer: When Klansmen and Tyranny Stalked Mississippi: ‘I’ll Shoot You In Two”
We are marching for a home ..." (from a Klan leaflet distributed in 1964) There were no Klan robes in sight the night the violent Wolf Pack was born in southwest Mississippi. It was Sunday, May 17, 1964, when McComb Selectman Phillip Brady crawled up on the trailer bed at the Pike County fairgrounds on Wardlaw Road, roughly a mile south of McComb's all-black Baertown district. Thousands were expected that night.
Barges, boats affected as Mississippi River nears record low
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Mississippi River continues to drop to record low levels, and each drop has a potential impact on the prices of goods you use every day. “We’re at a minus eight on our river gauge, which is the seventh lowest and since 1954. So, it’s below average for this time of year,” said […]
Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
WLOX
Community leaders, members clean up Gulfport neighborhood
Two separate families escaped injuries. One firefighter was sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries while fighting the flames. They have since been treated and released. Happening Oct. 2: New event to bring awareness to small businesses. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A new event Sunday is aimed at bringing...
