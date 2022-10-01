ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Moss Point hosts Cruisin’ the River City

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Classic rides by the hundreds filled Riverfront Park in Moss Point Tuesday. One unique vehicle that caught many eyes was a Dale Earnhardt tribute car. “We know a lot of people over the years because we keep bringing that car down here,” Billy Crocker told...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Oct. 5th: Human Trafficking Awareness Event in Ocean Springs

An online listening session was held to gain input from stakeholders on the qualities and qualifications they believe the next President should possess. Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber held its 41st Annual Salute to the Military at the Beau Rivage to say thank you. Taylor's Tuesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Ocean Springs, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Gautier, MS
City
Ocean Springs, MS
Ocean Springs, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Gulfport, MS
Sports
City
Picayune, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
Gulfport, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Football
WJTV.com

What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.”. The Mississippi State Fair opens at...
JACKSON, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Cardiac ‘Canes Upset Rebels 50-49 in Overtime

From the start of the game, the energy at West Harrison High School Stadium in Gulfport was electric and the Hurricanes crowd got an upset over the George County Rebels 50-49 in overtime. Although the Rebels have yet to win this season, the victory was the first district victory at home for West Harrison since 2013.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Autocross takes off at Coast Coliseum with free, fast rides

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you have the need for speed, then you may want to check out free autocross racing at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi. The eighth annual event took off on Monday, and WLOX was along for the thrill. “We put you in...
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Gulf Coast#American Football#Stone#Cdt Scholar Athlete
WLOX

Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line the sidewalks along Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It‘s all gas and no brakes for Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s event is officially on track to be the largest in Cruisin’ history. “Old school, pickups. You name it, and all you got to do is come down here and you can see it,” said car collector Bryce Edwards.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Peanut crop harvest begins in Mississippi

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield, according to the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the MSU Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Picayune Item

No. 5 Picayune remains undefeated after road win

The Picayune Maroon Tide football team traveled to the doghouse residing the Vancleave Bulldogs and came out unscathed, winning 49-7. The Maroon Tide are ranked fifth in the state with a 6-0 season record. They are the top dog ranked first in Mississippi Division 5A. Score summary. Picayune received the...
PICAYUNE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WLOX

MGCCC’s associate degree nursing program ranked top 10 in nation, No. 1 in Mississippi

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking to start a career in nursing, one of the nation’s best nursing programs is right here in South Mississippi. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College just announced their associate degree nursing (ADN) program is ranked sixth in the nation and No. 1 in Mississippi by RNCareers.org when comparing NCLEX-RN pass rates. MGCCC has a 99.20 pass rate, which was compared to 1,042 ADN degree programs in the nation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Police: Man died jumping from Mississippi bridge amid chase

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a runway teenager. Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street, according to police. The 16-year-old was last seen at her home wearing light-colored denim jeans, a white...
BILOXI, MS
Jackson Free Press

Violent Summer: When Klansmen and Tyranny Stalked Mississippi: ‘I’ll Shoot You In Two”

We are marching for a home ..." (from a Klan leaflet distributed in 1964) There were no Klan robes in sight the night the violent Wolf Pack was born in southwest Mississippi. It was Sunday, May 17, 1964, when McComb Selectman Phillip Brady crawled up on the trailer bed at the Pike County fairgrounds on Wardlaw Road, roughly a mile south of McComb's all-black Baertown district. Thousands were expected that night.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Barges, boats affected as Mississippi River nears record low

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Mississippi River continues to drop to record low levels, and each drop has a potential impact on the prices of goods you use every day. “We’re at a minus eight on our river gauge, which is the seventh lowest and since 1954. So, it’s below average for this time of year,” said […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Community leaders, members clean up Gulfport neighborhood

Two separate families escaped injuries. One firefighter was sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries while fighting the flames. They have since been treated and released. Happening Oct. 2: New event to bring awareness to small businesses. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A new event Sunday is aimed at bringing...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy