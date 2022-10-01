Read full article on original website
MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
MLB
'No panic' in Braves after loss puts quest to clinch on hold
MIAMI -- Given they spent most of this season fighting an uphill battle, would it have really been fitting for the Braves to waltz into Miami and immediately claim the one victory needed to secure a fifth consecutive National League East title?. • Postseason ticket information. Highlighting the fact nothing...
MLB
Severino goes 7 no-hit IP, while Judge stays at 61
ARLINGTON -- For the better part of two weeks, every Aaron Judge at-bat has carried the weight of history, with the Yankees slugger hoping to etch his name into the record books. On Monday, it was Luis Severino’s turn to flirt with immortality, proclaiming his “1,000 percent” certainty that he would’ve completed a no-hitter if given the chance.
MLB
Orioles' Henderson honored as Pipeline Hitting Prospect of the Year
This is a Minor League award. That’s important to know because we’re going to talk about a Major League plate appearance. On Sunday, Gunnar Henderson stepped up to bat in a dreamlike, backyard-type situation. Bases loaded, 1-1 game in the seventh inning at a packed Yankee Stadium. Aroldis Chapman -- the seven-time All-Star and importantly a fellow lefty -- was on the mound fighting for a Yankees postseason roster spot. Henderson worked the count full, fouling off a tough 2-2 outside slider on the black and spitting on a 97 mph heater low and away.
MLB
After playing though pain, Rojas set for wrist surgery
MIAMI -- Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas' season will end a game early, as he will undergo a debridement of his right wrist to remove cartilage on Wednesday. Dr. Patrick Owens will perform the surgery in Miami. Rojas said the timing of the procedure was a combination of the doctor's availability and an effort to miss the least amount of games.
MLB
Crew misses postseason for 1st time since 2017
MILWAUKEE -- It was a spring of optimism. The lockout was over. The stands were full again. The Brewers, back with the best pitching staff they’d ever assembled, sought to build on 95 wins and an all-too-abrupt exit in the National League Division Series against the eventual World Series champion Braves.
MLB
Wesneski earning fans with scintillating finish
CINCINNATI -- There were mixed feelings throughout the Cubs' clubhouse when the team traded away reliever Scott Effross at the Trade Deadline. Not only had Effross earned high-leverage innings, his easygoing personality had also made him a favorite among the players. But it was a deal that Chicago could not...
MLB
4 tasks for Padres in final regular-season series
SAN DIEGO -- Having clinched and celebrated on Sunday, the Padres sure didn’t look like a team with nothing left to play for on Monday night. And, to be fair, there are still playoff implications on this week’s three-game series against the Giants at Petco Park. The Phillies...
MLB
Blue Jays begin postseason journey at home with clinch of top WC seed
BALTIMORE -- Soaked and shivering, the Blue Jays pulled off a key win Monday night at Camden Yards, putting themselves in position to clinch the top American League Wild Card seed and home-field advantage in the Wild Card Series. After handling their own business with a rain-shortened 5-1 win over...
MLB
Kjerstad shows off power stroke in AFL debut
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- After the Orioles selected Heston Kjerstad No. 2 overall in the 2020 Draft, it took two years before he could make his pro debut. Diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, he couldn't participate at Baltimore's alternate site or instructional league during the pandemic shutdown, and he missed the entire 2021 season as well.
MLB
The Phils are headed to the playoffs, so what's next? Postseason FAQ
Finally, the Phillies are back in the postseason. They clinched an NL Wild Card on Monday night in Houston. They will play Game 1 of a best-of-three NL Wild Card Series on Friday, either in St. Louis or New York. You might have some questions about the Phillies’ first trip to the postseason since 2011.
MLB
Red-hot Tigers gaining valuable experience
SEATTLE -- The Tigers are now on the clock. In two of the past five years, that meant Detroit had clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the ensuing MLB Draft. In this case, the Tigers are now on the clock, along with the Angels, for baseball’s longest stretch since a postseason appearance.
MLB
Greene K's 8 to wrap dominant stretch run
CINCINNATI -- While Hunter Greene was on the injured list for 43 days, the Reds felt it was important for the starting pitcher to return and finish the year despite the club being out of playoff contention. They wanted Greene to experience completing his rookie season to build his innings load and have something positive to carry into the next one.
MLB
Despite off night, Kirby 'ready to go' for postseason
SEATTLE -- As if the night wasn’t already stressful enough for George Kirby -- plagued by three walks, his first homer allowed in 14 starts and diminished spin and velocity on all his pitches -- it was compounded by the bevy of stress pitches that the rookie threw over four traffic-filled innings.
MLB
Fan dilemma: Consistently good vs. occasional titles?
The Red Sox are about to finish in last place again, for the fifth time in 11 years. This has been, by any measure, a dreary and disappointing and ultimately lost season at Fenway Park. But when you look at the big picture with them, something really hard to do at the end of a season like this, when you look back at the last 20 years, would you rather be a fan of them, or the Yankees? Or a Dodgers team that has won 110 games this season with two still left to play? Or even the Astros?
MLB
'Hot at the right time': McNeil closing in on NL batting title
NEW YORK -- Certain awards suit certain players. For years, Jacob deGrom pined for a Cy Young Award plaque; to see him take home two in a row in 2018-19 seemed only natural. When Pete Alonso won the Major League home run crown in 2019, that tracked. • NL Wild...
MLB
Monday's top AFL prospect performers
Here's a look at Monday’s top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team's Top 30 Prospects list. D-backs: Jordan Lawlar, SS (MLB No. 12), Salt River Rafters. Lawlar expects to give fans in his future home state something to get excited about this fall, and he began doing that by homering as part of a three-RBI day in his AFL debut. Lawlar also singled, stole two bases and scored three runs, showing off the well-rounded skillset that made him the sixth overall pick in the 2021 Draft. The 20-year-old climbed three levels during the regular season, from Single-A to Double-A, hitting .303/.401/.509 with 16 homers and 39 steals across 100 games overall. More »
MLB
No. 62! Judge breaks Maris’ all-time AL HR record
ARLINGTON -- Sixty-one years after Roger Maris captivated the baseball world with his pursuit of a beloved Babe Ruth record, Aaron Judge now stands alone as the American League’s single-season home run king. Judge hit his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday at Globe Life Field,...
MLB
Return to lineup a 'relief' for Rendon, Angels
OAKLAND -- Third baseman Anthony Rendon returned to the lineup for the Angels against the A’s on Monday night after missing more than three months with what was expected to be season-ending right wrist surgery on June 20. But Rendon’s wrist healed faster than expected, allowing him to finish...
MLB
Season over, Longoria 'committed' to return to SF
SAN DIEGO -- Evan Longoria sat in the visiting clubhouse at Petco Park on Monday afternoon with his fractured right thumb submerged in a green Gatorade cup filled with ice water. The 36-year-old third baseman knew his thumb was broken as soon as he was struck by a sharply hit grounder that took a bad hop on Sunday, sending him to the injured list for the fourth time this year.
