Rocket Lab’s General Atomics EMS GAzelle launch is expected to occur on October 7th
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”) is preparing to launch their 31st Electron rocket and 151st satellite to orbit during a dedicated mission for General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) on Friday, October 7 UTC. The launch will take place from Pad...
Firefly Aerospace reaches orbit as the Alpha rocket deploys customer payloads
Firefly Aerospace, a provider of launch, spacecraft, and in-space services, announced that its Alpha FLTA002 mission successfully reached orbit and deployed customer payloads, lifting off on October 1 at 12:01am PST from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. With the success of this mission, Firefly is now the first company...
DIY Satellite’s launch service agreement with UARX Space for PocketQube deployers
DIY Satellite, an Argentinean company that designs, develops, and delivers PocketQube-based satellite missions has selected UARX Space, a European leader dedicated to in-space transportation and developer of highly reliable separation systems for small satellites, for multiple launch services for their PocketQube deployers. DIY Satellite launches are scheduled for 2023 and...
SSC awards $29.9 Million to Northrop Grumman Systems for STP-S29A launch service
The U.S. Space Force’s Small Launch and Targets Division’s Office at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico, part of Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Assured Access to Space (AATS) organization, awarded a $29.9 million task order to Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation on Sept. 30, 2022, for the Space Test Program (STP)-S29A launch service. This is the fourth task order under the Orbital Services Program-4 (OSP-4) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. STP-S29A is a complex mission that will deliver technology demonstrations to orbit and contribute to future space system development. Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation’s Minotaur IV launch vehicle will deliver up to 200kg of STP cubesats, with specific payloads finalized during task order performance, to low earth orbit with a planned launch date in Sept. 2024.
SDA awards prototype agreement to Ball Aerospace to establish NExT
The Space Development Agency (SDA) has awarded one, firm-fixed price, Other Transaction prototype agreement, with a total potential value of approximately $176 million, to Ball Aerospace of Broomfield, Colorado, for the establishment of the National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA) Experimental Testbed (NExT). The prototype agreement includes development, manufacture, deployment, launch,...
4iG’s first for Hungary with acquisition of Spacecom now enters global industry of space communications
4iG agreed on the conditions for purchasing the first step minority package of Spacecom. Pursuant to this, the infocommunication company can purchase 20% of Spacecom’s shares in the public and private share issue, in accordance with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications. In three years after closing this transaction announced on Budapest and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, 4iG can increase its share in Spacecom by an additional 31%, on condition of the Israeli Ministry of Communications and the shareholders agree to the further acquisition.
Update: Starlink launch scrubbed, and will stand down if conflicting schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to the ISS
UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.
L3Harris acquiring Viasat’s Tactical Data Link Business
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Viasat, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VSAT) Tactical Data Links (TDL) product line for approximately $1.96 billion, subject to the customary adjustments. Also known as Link 16, the TDL network is integrated on military aircraft, ground vehicles, surface vessels and operating bases,...
SpinLaunch completes milestone Flight Test 10 + launches payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University + Outpost
SpinLaunch has announced the results of their tenth successful Flight Test of its Suborbital Accelerator from Spaceport America, New Mexico. The flight test, which occurred on September 27, 2022, demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with SpinLaunch’s launch environment, and provided critical flight data, as all payloads were flown and recovered successfully.
Atos provides testing equipment for improvements of European Space Agency’s Vega-C rocket
Atos is supporting the European Space Agency (ESA) in its planned improvements for Vega-C, the new single body rocket, whose inaugural launch took place on July 13, 2022. Atos contributes to this program by providing key testing equipment for the main launcher and is also providing testing equipment for the “Space Rider” reusable spacecraft which will be launched on Vega-C, enlarging versatility and space transportation capabilities of this new European launch system.
UPDATE 4: At last — it’s a liftoff for ULA’s SES-20 and SES-21
The weather in Florida finally cooperated after United Launch Alliance’s previous delays from hurricane Ian. As a result Atlas V launched on schedule at 5:36 pm EDT (2136 UTC) from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The million-pound (489,763 kg.) Atlas V 531 lifted off on two million pounds (9 mega-Newtons) of thrust.
Space Surveillance Telescope (SST) is now operational in Australia
Australia Defense Command, in collaboration with the United States Space Force (USSF), have achieved Initial Operational Capability to provide enhanced, space domain awareness (SDA). As announced at the 2012 Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN), the Space Surveillance Telescope was relocated to Australia from the U.S. to strengthen the U.S. Space...
John Deere Announces Request for Proposals for Satellite Communications Opportunity
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced it has issued a satellite communications (SATCOM)-focused request for proposals (RFP) to secure a cutting-edge solution that will further connect its fleet of intelligent machines. This will enhance the satellite connectivity that Deere is already delivering to its customers today, and is a critical step in the company’s commitment to creating value for farmers around the world.
Webb + Hubble capture detailed views of DART impact
Two of the great space observatories — the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope and the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope — have captured views of a unique experiment to smash a spacecraft into a small asteroid. Observations of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impact mark the first time that Webb and Hubble were used to simultaneously observe the same celestial target. This was the world’s first test of the kinetic impact technique using a spacecraft to deflect an asteroid by modifying the object’s orbit. DART is a test for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards.
UPDATE 3: SES-20 + SES-21 liftoff by ULA now expected to occur on October 4th.
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 531 rocket will now launch the SES-20 and SES-21 satellites into NGSO on October 4th at 5:36 p.m., EDT. The commercial, dual-payload launch is in service to satellite operator SES of Luxembourg. Liftoff will occur from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space...
