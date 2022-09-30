4iG agreed on the conditions for purchasing the first step minority package of Spacecom. Pursuant to this, the infocommunication company can purchase 20% of Spacecom’s shares in the public and private share issue, in accordance with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications. In three years after closing this transaction announced on Budapest and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, 4iG can increase its share in Spacecom by an additional 31%, on condition of the Israeli Ministry of Communications and the shareholders agree to the further acquisition.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO