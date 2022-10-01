ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

David M. Bechtel “DMB”

David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three year journey. Born on February 22, 1971 in Clarion, PA, he was the...
CLARION, PA
Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham

Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham, age 84 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on November 21, 1937 in Fryburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Beatrice (Gabler) Siegel. In 1959 she married Charles D. Eltringham. He preceded her...
DUBOIS, PA
Two Franklin Residents Injured in I-79 Crash

WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents were injured after their vehicle collided with a deer on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County, early Saturday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, on Interstate 79, in Worth Township,...
FRANKLIN, PA
Venango County, PA
Seneca, PA
Murder Charges Filed Against Mother After 2-Year-Old Ingests Fentanyl and Dies; Grandfather Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Murder charges have been filed against a local woman after her two-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died. The child’s grandfather has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole...
OIL CITY, PA
Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308

CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
Police Identify Five Victims in Deadly Farmhouse Fire in Mercer County

MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified the victims of a September 16 structure fire in Mercer County that left five people dead. According to Mercer-based State Police, a motorist contacted Mercer County 9-1-1 around 12:18 a.m. on Friday, September 16, to report a residential structure fire at 601 District Road, in Delaware Township, Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Featured Local Job: Local CDL Class A Driver

Moonlight Packaging is currently seeking a CDL Class A driver for local deliveries. Full-Time, Monday through Friday. Home every day 8 to 10 hour work days. Retirement with a company match, paid vacation, paid holidays, health insurance. Please drop off a resume at 99 Darr St. Oil City, PA 16301...
OIL CITY, PA
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller

Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:42 PM Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born July 31, 1946 in Reno; a beloved daughter of the late: Carl D. and Maxine Weikle Sollinger. Cricket was a...
FRANKLIN, PA
Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett

Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett, a resident of Pinoak Circle in Cranberry Twp., PA, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022 surrounded by his family. Tim was born August 19, 1941 in Oil City, PA, son of the late Russell P. & Helen Sincerney Haslett. He graduated from St. Joseph...
OIL CITY, PA
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Bars

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Bars – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Pumpkin bars with cream cheese frosting are the ultimate fall treat!. -In a bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, oil and pumpkin until well blended. Combine the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt; gradually add to pumpkin mixture and mix well. Pour into an ungreased 15x10x1-in. baking pan.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Baked Deli Sandwich

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Baked Deli Sandwich – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Frozen bread dough, easy assembly, and quick baking time make this stuffed deli sandwich an appetizer you can always rely on!. Ingredients. 1 loaf (1 pound) frozen bread dough, thawed. 2 tablespoons...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Police: Burglars Steal Multiple Items Before Defecating on Floor

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of burglary in which someone stole multiple items and defecated on the floor of a residence in Crawford County. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident happened around 11:26 a.m. on Monday, October 3, at a residence in the 3500 block of Maple Drive, in Pine Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Franklin Woman Accused of Providing Fake Urine Sample, Drug Possession

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly providing a fake urine sample and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were requested to assist State Parole at a residence on Gibb Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County,...
FRANKLIN, PA
Police: Area Man Busted Transporting Weed He Intended to Sell

BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing various charges after he was busted with marijuana that police say he intended to sell for “illegal profit.”. Nicholas Kaleel Cannone, of Hermitage, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony.
HERMITAGE, PA
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Chicken & Dumplings

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Chicken & Dumplings – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Here’s a homey dish that people just can’t wait to dive into!. Ingredients. 6 boneless skinless chicken thighs, chopped. 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided. 1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided. 1 tablespoon...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Mary Lou “Boovie” Lopata

Mary Lou “Boovie” Lopata, 78, of Polk, PA passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022. Mary Lou was born September 28, 1944 in Pittsburgh, Pa and was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Stipanovich) Hovanec. She graduated from South High School in 1962 and married her...
POLK, PA

