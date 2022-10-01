ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

‘Government plans to close all rail ticket offices,’ claims RMT boss

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Szk7m_0iHwr0yg00

As the biggest rail strike in four decades began, the general secretary of the RMT union attacked what he says are the government’s plans for the railway.

Mick Lynch claims ministers plan to shut every ticket office in Britain and remove guards from trains.

The rail union boss said: “We cannot go back to having guard-less trains, as [former transport secretary] Grant Shapps called it.

“We cannot accept the closure of all the ticket offices in Britain. That’s what’s on the table. No ticket office will exist on the national railway network if Grant Shapps’ plan goes forward.”

The Department for Transport has insisted, “No final decision has been taken on ticket offices.”

Mr Lynch was speaking on a picket line at London Euston station, which is closed because of industrial action by four unions.

Train drivers belonging to the Aslef union, and members of the TSSA and Unite, have coordinated stoppages that the RMT said would “bring the railway to an effective standstill”.

In fact, around one train in nine is running – mainly on intercity links between London and cities such as Leeds, Sheffield, Bristol and Southampton.

The general secretary said: “Companies will try and run a skeleton service but it won’t be anything that the public can rely on, as far as we can see.”

Union bosses have met the new transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, in what Mr Lynch called “a good meeting, positive”.

Ms Trevelyan told the Evening Standard : “Hopefully, my view of the world and the ability to bring everyone together is something that will get everyone to agree that we can find a landing zone that we can all live with.”

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, representing train operators, said: “No final decision has been taken on ticket offices.

“We are looking at how we can move staff from behind glass windows in ticket offices to provide face-to-face assistance elsewhere on the station where they are closer to customers and better placed to help them.

“Today, just 13 per cent of tickets are currently bought using a ticket office – that number is continuing to decline. When the industry was privatised, 82 per cent of tickets were bought at a ticket office – today technology has moved on significantly and less than one in eight tickets are now bought at a ticket office.

“Staff will always provide face-to-face services on the railways, which can be crucial for those who need additional support and cannot, or do not want to use contactless or mobile tickets.â€¯â€¯â€¯The reality is that ticket offices have seen a significant decline in passenger use over the last decade.

“The changes would greatly improve our ability to make staff available at the right place and right time to help customers in a variety of ways, rather than being restricted to just selling tickets.â€¯ Staffing levels will continue to take into account the safety and security of customers and staff.”

The RMT general secretary said he will also be looking for substantial pay rises.

“We’re not at [the point of addressing] pay at the moment,” Mr Lynch said. “You don’t get a pay rise if you haven’t got a job, it’s as simple as that. And if you’re working 24-7, working round-the-clock, the conditions are vitally important.

“When we work that out we’ll move on to what the pay deal is. We all know inflation is very high. These members here from more than one company have not had a pay deal for three years. And what’s been offered to Network Rail won’t solve that. That’s 8 per cent over three years.

“Who knows what inflation is? We’ll get a figure in a few weeks’ time, but it’s going to be in the teens, it could go higher. So there’s a lot of work to be done on pay, but we’re not even at the point of discussing it yet.”

Compared with before the coronavirus pandemic, revenue from train tickets is down about 20 per cent – roughly £2bn annually.

Tim Shoveller, the lead negotiator for Network Rail, told Times Radio : “The railway is running a massive financial loss.”

He said Saturday’s industrial action “serves only to ensure our staff forgo even more of their pay unnecessarily, as well as causing even more disruption for our passengers and further damaging the railway’s recovery from the pandemic”.

The prime minister has told The Sun , “We will keep an iron grip on the national finances,” while a Liz Truss ally – levelling up secretary Simon Clarke – said Whitehall departments would have to “trim the fat”.

The Department for Transport said: “No final decision has been taken on ticket offices. Station staff are vital for passengers’ safety and passengers will always benefit from face-to-face assistance at train stations.

“The reality is ticket offices have seen a significant decline in use over the last decade, and by making station staff more adaptable we will have a better railway for passengers and taxpayers.”

A year ago, Ms Trevelyan campaigned against proposed cuts in ticket office hours at the station serving her Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency.

She told constituents she had written to LNER, the state-run train operator, and said: “I hope they will listen to the concerns raised with them by passengers, and think of ways in which we can ensure those who wish to buy a ticket from a person at a station are able to do so.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Union boss urges government to ‘take shackles off’ private rail firms as 9,000 train workers strike

A rail union boss has urged the government to “take the shackles off the privateers” as thousands of train workers walk out over pay and working conditions in the latest of a series of strikes. Around 9,000 train drivers walked out on Wednesday as part of fresh strike action by the Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) union, leading to the cancellation of services across the country. The strike affected the following operators: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, Great Western, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, Transpennine Express, West Midlands Trains, Hull Trains and East...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train strikes today - live: Rail passengers hit by travel chaos as October walkouts continue

Rail passengers have been hit by another wave of travel chaos as train workers strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of both the drivers’ union Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) have walked out on Wednesday, causing huge disruption to services.The dispute will continue until the government intervenes, warned Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan.He urged transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to “lift the shackles” from train companies so they could make a pay offer to workers.“The message I am receiving from my members is that they are in this for the long haul and if anything they want industrial action to be increased,” he said.Ms Trevelyan suggested that she now sees the perspective of the railway workers “more clearly” following a meeting with Mr Whelan and RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.Speaking to speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme, she said she met the pair “because I really wanted to understand where they’re coming from”.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Serco losing Sleeper contract presents opportunity for public ownership – MSP

The contract with the firm running the Caledonian Sleeper will end in June of next year, the Scottish Government has said, with a senior SNP MSP claiming there is an “opportunity” for public ownership.Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said in an answer to a parliamentary question that a new contract with Serco – the firm that has run the service for the past seven years – does not represent “value for money to the public”.The franchise will end on June 25 but it is not clear who will take over the running of the trains, which offer services from as far...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: Pound falls after PM vows to steer Britain ‘through the tempest’

The pound tumbled and borrowing costs rose slightly after Liz Truss pledged to steer Britain “through the tempest”, in a Conservative Party conference speech interrupted by climate protesters demanding to know “who voted for this?”.The prime minister’s vow to “get Britain moving” came as her Labour predecessor Gordon Brown warned of a “national uprising” if Ms Truss failed to uprate universal credit in line with inflation, after she risked tearing open a fresh Cabinet rift by saying the matter was still up for debate.The conference has been marked by a series of extraordinary ministerial clashes, Labour’s surging poll lead,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Mick Lynch
The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham cancels remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to ‘ongoing health issues’

Lindsey Buckingham has cancelled the rest of his UK and Ireland tour due to “ongoing health issues”.The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist had been touring around Europe in recent weeks, playing in London on Saturday (1 October).This week, he was scheduled to perform three more shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week, the earliest being on Monday (3 October) night.However, on Sunday (2 October), it was announced that the rest of the tour would not be going ahead due to undisclosed health problems.“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Northern cities hit by increase in traffic jams due to rail strikes

Drivers suffered severe traffic jams in northern cities on Wednesday due to the latest rail strikes.Figures from location technology firm TomTom suggest the North was England’s worst-affected region for road congestion.It was badly hit by the strikes as operator Northern suspended all services.Manchester saw its congestion level hit 116% at 9am, up from 80% at the same time last week.The level for Sheffield was 74% (up from 58%), while Liverpool’s figure was 75% (up from 60%).Traffic elsewhere in Britain did not appeared to be particularly increased by the strikes.In London, the congestion level rose from 76% to 79%.But the level fell in Birmingham (from 70% to 69%), Bristol (from 78% to 69%) and Glasgow (from 65% to 53%).This could be due to more people working from home.The figures represent the proportion of additional time required for journeys compared with free-flow conditions. Read More Zelensky fires back at Musk’s Twitter poll on Russia Ukraine peaceKwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for botched mini-budget
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘I’m doing this for my son’: Woman carried off Waterloo Bridge during wave of protests over environment and cost of living crisis

"I’m doing this for my son," says a woman to the camera as she is carried off Waterloo Bridge by police officers during protests on Sunday staged by campaign groups Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion and others.The major civil resistance march over the weekend closed four bridges in central London, bringing parts of the capital to a standstill, while simultaneous national rail strikes crippled transport services more widely.In the video, the woman provides a remarkably clear rationale for why she is protesting, despite being forcibly carried away by the police.Speaking to the camera following her as she is marched...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rmt#Rail Service#London Euston#The Aslef Union
The Independent

Veterinary nurse who had to be restrained on flight after downing vodka allowed to keep job

A drunk veterinary nurse who was dubbed “every passenger’s worst nightmare” when she downed so much vodka on a flight she could barely speak has been allowed to carry on working.Katherine Heyes 29, who “did not consider herself to be drunk at any point”, drank a bottle of vodka with two friends on a flight to Turkey from Manchester for an all-girls holiday in May 2019, a disciplinary committee heard.Ms Heyes was described by a fellow passenger as “bordering on manic” as she was “screaming and swearing at everyone” and had to be restrained by her friends.Ms Heyes had also...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Investigation launched as refugees accuse bus drivers of discrimination for refusing to collect them

A bus company has launched an investigation after refugees accused drivers of discrimination in refusing to collect them from rural stops, The Independent can reveal.A number of asylum seekers were recently placed by the Home Office at a rural, remote hotel in Somerset and rely upon already-limited Stagecoach buses to travel to college classes, medical appointments and legal appointments.However, some refugees and local residents have claimed that the new arrivals, mostly men, are regularly left at the side of the road by some drivers refusing to pick them up because of their status. Speaking to The Independent, three refugees, all...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Liz Truss: After a torrid Tory conference, what next for the Prime Minister?

After a torrid Tory conference, there is likely to be no let-up for Liz Truss as she seeks to return some stability to her premiership.In a short speech to the Conservative Party’s conference, the Prime Minister sought to reassure her party and voters alike as she promised to steer the country through the “tempest” and “get Britain moving”.But for Ms Truss, who has warned of a difficult winter ahead, the coming weeks are likely to be as rocky for her own administration as they are for the country.Here is what lies ahead for the under-fire Prime Minister:– October 6Ms Truss...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss promises to make ‘hard choices’ in search for economic growth

Liz Truss said she would make the “difficult but necessary” choices to get economic growth, but was heckled by environmental campaigners during her first conference speech as Tory leader.The Prime Minister promised to steer the country through the “tempest” and “get Britain moving”.Greenpeace protesters holding a flag which read “who voted for this?” were ejected from the hall after disrupting the speech, with Ms Truss ordering security officers to “get them removed”.Environmental campaigners were identified by Ms Truss as “enemies of enterprise” as part of an “anti-growth coalition” including opposition parties, trade unions and “Brexit-deniers”.The interruption to her speech in Birmingham...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Leading cruise line threatens $500 fines for disruptive passengers

One of the world’s leading cruise lines is now threatening disruptive passengers with a $500 (£430) fine.Carnival Cruise Line, which is based in Miami, now includes in its Cruise Ticket Contract a warning that “disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated”.Passengers are told: “Any guest whose conduct affects the comfort, enjoyment, safety or well-being of other guests or crew will be detained onboard and/or disembarked at their own expense and will banned from sailing on Carnival in the future.“Any violation of this clause may result in a fine to the guest in the amount of $500 and reimbursement of expenses incurred...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

A cut to benefits would batter millions of households – even Tory MPs can’t stomach it

The chancellor’s mini-budget has spooked the markets, stoked a rise in interest rates, and now caused a full-blown and very public cabinet row over whether to cut benefits for millions of working-age families. Some ministers are urging the prime minister to press ahead with the cut and end Britain’s “Benefit Street culture”, while others have spoken out against it. The former Brexit minister David Frost argued that people already feel “insecure going into the autumn”; the Wales secretary, Robert Buckland, argued that a “safety net is an important part of what a one-nation Conservative is about”.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Pie lady Liz Truss’s speech took an inevitable turn towards insanity

She wandered out and into this defining moment with the sure-footed certainty of a frightened Thunderbirds marionette. She stared out from behind the lectern with a grin that looked as if it might not merely have been drawn on, but cast in concrete. If, at this moment, she’d been played footage of her own funeral, one doubts it would have caused the smile to crack, which was, in many ways, precisely what happened next.It’s a symphony hall, normally, the grand Birmingham theatre which the Tories insist on coming to each year to perform their latest cacophonic spree, but it’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Petrol prices: Drivers ‘denied’ 10p cut as major retailers ‘increase profit margins’

Major petrol retailers are denying motorists a further 10p cut per litre to increase their profit margins, according to a new analysis.In September, the average price per litre for petrol fell by nearly 7p to 162.9p – the sixth biggest monthly drop since 2000 – as oil prices fell.But that drop in oil price should have meant the price at forecourts was around 152p per litre, according to the RAC.The motoring services company’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers really should have seen a far bigger drop as the wholesale price of delivered petrol was around 120p for the whole month.“This...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

London Marathon charity of the year urges runners to help beat childhood cancer

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children’s Charity said it wants runners to help it beat childhood cancer as it was revealed as the good cause of the year for the 2023 London Marathon.The marathon will return to its traditional spring slot next year with the ballot for a place in the April 23 race open until 9pm on Friday October 7.GOSH Charity hopes to raise £3.5 million through the partnership to help beat childhood cancer and launched its Run it. Beat It campaign to inspire runners across the UK to joinâ¯TeamGOSH.📣 We have a HUGE announcement!We're thrilled to announce that...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Passenger’s wheelchair irreversibly damaged after being thrown onto Gatwick baggage carousel ‘like a suitcase’

A disabled man was left to “struggle” after his wheelchair was placed on an airport baggage carousel in error, leaving it with irreversible damage. Mark Parrin, 57, had flown to Gatwick Airport on Wednesday 28 September with his wife as the two returned from a three-week holiday in Tenerife.Despite having requested special assistance in advance of their easyJet flight, at Gatwick, the couple were left stranded for an hour and 20 minutes before assistance came to support them, they told Kent Live. When assistance did finally arrive, the couple were told that Mark’s wheelchair had been erroneously removed from the...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

869K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy