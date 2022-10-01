ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

What to Know About Interior Trim and Molding

About 10 years ago, I remodeled a stair landing in a small Cape Cod-style home. It was a space between two upstairs bedrooms on either end of the home. Though less than 100 square feet, it consisted of more than 80 pieces of trim and molding. There was beadboard (a type of paneling), baseboard, quarter-round, chair rail, rail cap, door casing and inset knee wall doors (small access doors). The job took several days, but the finished result was one of my favorite projects I’ve ever tackled.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hvac Systems#Hvac
livingetc.com

How to avoid the biggest entryway decorating mistakes – designers on the lessons they've learned

When designing a warm welcome into your home, the entryway is your first impression, but it's also a key space that often gets overlooked during the design process. First and foremost, this is because it is a high traffic area, yet consider it's also used and seen everyday, and by any guests who come to the house. It is therefore crucial that it is a space that is functional, practical and aesthetically beautiful.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTEN.com

5 Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Solar Panel Installation Company

Originally Posted On: https://socialmaximizers.com/5-questions-to-ask-before-hiring-a-solar-panel-installation-company/. At least 92.7 billion solar panels are used worldwide. Do you want to be part of the same solar-powered future?. If so, then install solar panels. They’re essential for a greener home and a great independent energy source. But if you’ve never asked around about...
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

How the No-Closing-Cost Refinance Works

When you buy a home or refinance your mortgage, closing costs can run thousands of dollars. However, there is a way to eliminate the out-of-pocket cost when getting a new mortgage. With a no-closing-cost refinance, your interest rate increases by a small amount in order to cover the costs of your mortgage. Here’s how the no-closing-cost refinance works and how to decide if one is right for you. You may want to consider working with a financial advisor who can help you with all the big financial decisions you face, including refinancing your home.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KTEN.com

Water Mist Nozzles

Originally Posted On: https://www.thefiresuppressioncompany.co.uk/water-mist-systems/water-mist-nozzles/. Water mist nozzles are a type of fire suppression nozzle that are used in water mist systems. They are designed to release a fine mist of water onto a fire, which helps to extinguish the flames and prevent the spread of smoke and heat. Water mist...
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

Can You Use Oven Cleaner On Kitchen Countertops?

Although we can clean our ovens with baking soda and vinegar or take our chances with the self-cleaning feature, many of us continue to reach for a can of oven cleaner. That’s despite the safety and usage precautions about the chemicals inside. So if oven cleaner takes care of...
LIFESTYLE
lifetrixcorner.com

6 Installations to Consider For Your New Home

Buying or constructing a new home is an excellent achievement with a lot of responsibility. As the new homeowner, you must ensure that your house is up to standard and has all the necessary installations. It may seem not easy, but it doesn’t have to be. To help you out, here are six installations to consider for your new home:
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy