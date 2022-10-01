Pa. Election 2022: Everything You Need to Know About Requesting, Filling Out, and Returning Your Mail Ballot

Read full article on original website
Chronically Ill Patients Could Get Easier Access to New Treatments If Pa. Lawmakers Act Soon
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Chronically ill patients could find it easier to get their insurance companies to OK new treatments under a bill Pennsylvania lawmakers are hustling to pass in the final days of the legislative session. (Photo: The bill has the backing of over 70 condition-specific organizations, including those...
State Police Announce Commissioned Officer Promotions
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police announced that 43 members promoted to the rank of major, captain or lieutenant were recognized at promotion ceremonies on September 22 and September 30. Michael T. Carroll Promoted to Major. Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Michael T. Carroll to major and...
AAA: Gas Prices Lower in PA; National Average Increases
VENANGO CO., Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.887 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.887. Average price during the week of September 26, 2022: $3.902. Average price...
Police: Burglars Steal Multiple Items Before Defecating on Floor
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of burglary in which someone stole multiple items and defecated on the floor of a residence in Crawford County. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident happened around 11:26 a.m. on Monday, October 3, at a residence in the 3500 block of Maple Drive, in Pine Township, Crawford County.
Say What?!: Truck Crash Covers California Highway in Candy
MADERA, California – Halloween came early to a California highway, when a crash involving two trucks caused one of the vehicles to lose its load of candy in the roadway. The California Highway Patrol’s Madera office said troopers responded to State Route 99, near Avenue 11, when a big rig and a box truck collided about 8 a.m. Monday.
