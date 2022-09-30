Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne get caught up in an altercation with the paparazzi
Suicide Squad cast mates and best friends Margot Robbie and Cara Delevigne were involved in a violent incident with the paparazzi in Buenos Aires, Argentina over the weekend. According to TMZ, on early Sunday morning, after a night out, an Argentinian paparazzo harassed the two actresses as they were getting into an Uber from a restaurant in the La Boca neighborhood. Startled by the photographer, the Uber driver is said to have started driving with Delevigne inside the car, but Robbie only halfway in.
‘The Rings of Power’: Every Clue That Halbrand Is Sauron (So Far)
The evidence that Halbrand is Sauron is stacking up, so here's every clue 'The Rings of Power' has dropped to fuel this popular fan theory.
Whoopi Goldberg hits out at ‘demeaning’ critic who falsely assumed she was wearing a fat suit in new movie
Whoopi Goldberg has responded to a critique of her latest role in the new biopic, Till. The 66-year-old actor stars as Alma Carthan in the drama about the true story of 14-year-old Emmett Till and his mother’s fight for justice after his brutal murder by white men in 1955.
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
Emma Caulfield has MS
Emma Caulfield has multiple sclerosis. The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress recalled the "out-of-body experience" she had when she was given her diagnosis after going for an MRI on the insistence of her acupuncturist when she experienced a number of concerning symptoms. She told America's Vanity Fair magazine:"Once upon a...
