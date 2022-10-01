Read full article on original website
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
This 3.3-acre estate is considered one of the most recognizable homes in Centralia.
Central A&M students continue recovery after accident
MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
Herald & Review
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
WAND TV
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (19) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Herald & Review
Decatur's first Blue Jean Ball to be held Oct. 13
DECATUR — The first Blue Jean Ball will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur. The free event is sponsored by God’s Shelter of Love. The event will offer a free barbecue dinner from Bobbie Lane’s BBQ,...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Changes underway at the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education
DECATUR — Jill Reedy joined the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education as assistant regional superintendent eight years ago. Reedy will finish out the remainder of Matt Snyder's term, which ends June 30. He served as regional superintendent for 16 years and retired Sept. 30. She is running for her own term unopposed on the November ballot and should begin her own term on July 1. She is the first female superintendent of the regional office in its history.
First frost of fall may slink into St. Louis Friday night
The NWS said plant parents should have a plan to protect sensitive vegetation.
advantagenews.com
Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
recordpatriot.com
Pipeline explosion early Monday rocks rural Morgan County
A fire early Monday at a natural gas pipeline south of Waverly forced some rural residents to be evacuated while multiple fire departments, including Sangamon County's, battled the blaze. Around five homes were vacated just past midnight Monday, with residents beings displaced for about an hour, according to Phil McCarty,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
Illinois locals to speak against building of CBD warehouse across from school
One man's zoning request in Shiloh, Illinois has some people planning to speak out.
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
Herald & Review
Puppy dies in Decatur fire
DECATUR — A family escaped injury but their puppy died Monday afternoon when fire damaged a Decatur home. A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said fire crews arrived at the house at 1255 E. Riverside Ave. at 12:18 p.m. to find “heavy fire and smoke” erupting from the windows on the east side of the residence.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Taylorville High School teacher wins national award
TAYLORVILLE — Taylorville High School building trades teacher Matt Blomquist knew something exciting was about to happen when he saw the school’s media class show up to his class job site. They were followed by the principal, his wife, brother, parents and other media outlets. “I knew what...
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
advantagenews.com
Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death
A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
