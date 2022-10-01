Melinda French Gates has spoken candidly about what it was like to work with her ex-husband Bill Gates amid their divorce.The philanthropist, 58, and the Microsoft cofounder, 66, announced their intention to divorce in May 2021 after nearly 30 years of marriage. The divorce was finalised in August 2021, however, the former couple continue to run their foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, together.While speaking to Fortune, French Gates opened up about the “unbelievably painful” divorce and reflected on the difficulty of having to continue working with her ex.According to French Gates, she was aware each day that...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 58 MINUTES AGO