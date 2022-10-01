Read full article on original website
MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM TO WAIVE FEES FOR TELEHEALTH CONSULTATIONS THROUGH OCTOBER 13
October 3, 2022 – As part of its ongoing effort to aid those affected by Hurricane Ian, Memorial Healthcare System will waive the fee for a one-time telehealth visit through October 13. Individuals can enter the coupon code “IAN” on the MemorialDOCNow website (www.memorialdocnow.com) or mobile app for the free, medical consultation.
Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida property insurance market
Sen. Jeff Brandes says Florida lost six insurance companies in the past six months, and one left just a few days before Hurricane Ian arrived. The property insurance market will be rocked by it, he explained, and residents should expect a 30-40% rate increase next year.
World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County
October 4, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, today announced plans for their first jointly operated clinical facility, the result of the organization’s recently announced alliance. The two-story, 53,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center | UF Health Neighborhood Hospital at...
BROWARD HEALTH WELCOMES JAMES ROACH, D.O.TO LEAD EMERGENCY MEDICINE FOR THE SYSTEM AND ACT AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AT FLAGSHIP HOSPITAL
October 3, 2022 – Broward Health welcomes James Roach, D.O., a proven physician leader, as its system chief of emergency medicine for all of Broward Health and chief medical officer of Broward Health Medical Center. He will begin his new role October 3. “We are fortunate to attract a...
Director Kevin Guthrie Issues Updates on Hurricane Ian Response and Recovery with State Agency Leaders
On October 3, 2022 – Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie issued updates on the State’s response to Hurricane Ian as well as ongoing recovery efforts. The Director was joined by state agency leaders to share the robust recovery efforts and available resources their agencies are offering and deploying to the impacted areas. To watch the full remarks, click here.
140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH
October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
A new car dealership was denied by Delray Beach. The developer is hoping the courts will save the project.
A developer spent $10 million on a piece of land in Delray Beach with big plans of opening a brand new car dealership along Federal Highway. Those plans are on life support, though, after the City Commission quashed the proposal in September. Now, the developer is hoping the courts will step in and keep the proposal alive. The developer, ABC JC Auto Imports LLC, has filed a petition for a ...
Women In Distress New Deaf and Hard of Hearing Process for Domestic Violence Survivors, Florida Relay 7-1-1
October 4 ,2022 –Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc. (WID) updates the former TTY/TDD phone number to 7-1-1 to streamline telecommunication services to Broward survivors of domestic violence, community members, and partners. Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc. is the only nationally accredited, state certified and full-service...
Florida Receives Approval for National Flood Insurance Program Waiver from FEMA
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced on Sunday that the FEMA had authorized the National Flood Insurance Program to approve Florida’s request for a waiver allowing policyholders within the program to access a portion of their claims without going through the full claims process. Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis...
Florida student athletes asked to report their menstrual history. Here are the questions
Florida student athletes have to answer more than three dozen questions with their doctors before they can be cleared to practice or play. Do you have any chronic illnesses? Do you...
Affordable housing bond for teachers, nurses other essential workers in Palm Beach County
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Affordable housing in Palm Beach County is hard to find. In November, voters will be asked if they want to approve a $200 million housing bond to underwrite a massive housing project county leaders say will significantly help nurses, teachers, first responders and essential workers afford to live.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Says Majority Of Post-Hurricane Ian Looters Are Illegal Immigrants
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a Tuesday morning press conference that three of the four people arrested on charges of looting were illegally residing in the United States. “Three of the four are illegal aliens. These are people that are foreigners, they’re illegally
Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian
Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
Dogs, cats needing adoption transported to Broward After Hurricane Ian
20 cats and 13 dogs from Southwest Florida are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC) following Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's Gulf Coast.
Charge against Palm Beach Gardens lawyer alleges he stole $1.6 million in COVID relief loans
A 47-year-old Palm Beach Gardens lawyer has been accused of pocketing more than $1.6 million in government-backed loans that were designed to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Derek Acree, who was charged last week with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, is the latest South Florida resident to be caught up in the...
Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?
In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Fires Back At CNN On Hurricane Ian Evacuation Order Questions
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back at CNN after being questioned about Lee County, Florida, not having a mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Ian until the day before the storm hit the Florida Gulf coast. A reporter from CNN, Nadia Romero, questioned DeSantis on Sunday in
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
