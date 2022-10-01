ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida property insurance market

Sen. Jeff Brandes says Florida lost six insurance companies in the past six months, and one left just a few days before Hurricane Ian arrived. The property insurance market will be rocked by it, he explained, and residents should expect a 30-40% rate increase next year.
World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County

October 4, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, today announced plans for their first jointly operated clinical facility, the result of the organization’s recently announced alliance. The two-story, 53,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center | UF Health Neighborhood Hospital at...
BROWARD HEALTH WELCOMES JAMES ROACH, D.O.TO LEAD EMERGENCY MEDICINE FOR THE SYSTEM AND ACT AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AT FLAGSHIP HOSPITAL

October 3, 2022 – Broward Health welcomes James Roach, D.O., a proven physician leader, as its system chief of emergency medicine for all of Broward Health and chief medical officer of Broward Health Medical Center. He will begin his new role October 3. “We are fortunate to attract a...
Director Kevin Guthrie Issues Updates on Hurricane Ian Response and Recovery with State Agency Leaders

On October 3, 2022 – Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie issued updates on the State’s response to Hurricane Ian as well as ongoing recovery efforts. The Director was joined by state agency leaders to share the robust recovery efforts and available resources their agencies are offering and deploying to the impacted areas. To watch the full remarks, click here.
140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH

October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
A new car dealership was denied by Delray Beach. The developer is hoping the courts will save the project.

A developer spent $10 million on a piece of land in Delray Beach with big plans of opening a brand new car dealership along Federal Highway. Those plans are on life support, though, after the City Commission quashed the proposal in September. Now, the developer is hoping the courts will step in and keep the proposal alive. The developer, ABC JC Auto Imports LLC, has filed a petition for a ...
Women In Distress New Deaf and Hard of Hearing Process for Domestic Violence Survivors, Florida Relay 7-1-1

October 4 ,2022 –Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc. (WID) updates the former TTY/TDD phone number to 7-1-1 to streamline telecommunication services to Broward survivors of domestic violence, community members, and partners. Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc. is the only nationally accredited, state certified and full-service...
Florida Receives Approval for National Flood Insurance Program Waiver from FEMA

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced on Sunday that the FEMA had authorized the National Flood Insurance Program to approve Florida’s request for a waiver allowing policyholders within the program to access a portion of their claims without going through the full claims process. Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis...
Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
Toni Koraza

Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
