Emergency Room Nurses – Broward Health Medical Center – Chris Gandy, BSN, RN – Assistant Nurse Manager, Emergency Department

Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Mother-daughter duo arrested for reportedly defrauding Medicaid of $106,000 for services not provided to assisted living residents
A mother-daughter duo has been arrested in Florida for allegedly defrauding the Medicaid program of more than $106,000 by billing for psycho-social rehabilitation services they did not provide to six assisted living residents as they had reported. “I’m glad we were able to stop this Medicaid fraud scheme ripping off...
Major hospital under fire for inadequate patient handling after two children died of treatable infections and parents seek answers: 'Please take mothers seriously'
Devastated mothers are begging for hospitals to take them seriously as a top doctor claims an outdated computer program at Canberra's public hospital may have led to the deaths of multiple children. Dr Walter Abhayaratna, the ACT president of the Australian Medical Association, said the early warning computer system did...
MedPage Today
Healthcare Workers Unhappy With New CDC Mask Guidance
Hospitals and healthcare workers aren't pleased with updated CDC recommendations to drop universal masking in healthcare settings. Late last week, the agency quietly published new guidance that scrapped universal masking for healthcare workers. Now, hospitals and nursing homes in areas without high COVID-19 transmission rates can opt out of requiring doctors, patients, and visitors to mask up.
ER doctors report alarming rise in violence from patients
The stories grabbed headlines during the pandemic: Violent episodes in U.S. emergency rooms where patients attacked doctors.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Tens of thousands’ of nursing home caregivers could lose their jobs this week: AHCA
“Tens of thousands” of nursing home caregivers could lose their job on Friday if the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services does not reissue a blanket waiver, the American Health Care Association said Monday. Reissuance of the waiver would allow US nursing homes to employ temporary nurse aides during...
BBC
Cardiff: UHW A&E patients' dignity compromised daily - report
The "dignity and safety" of patients at Wales' largest hospital was compromised on a daily basis, according to a Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) report. People were seen sitting on bins and on the floor of the emergency and assessment units at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales (UHW). Staff morale was...
Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes
Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.
Burned-out nurses are swapping their hospital jobs for travel shifts. They're paid around 50% more than staff nurses, but life on the road can be tough.
Staff nurses are becoming traveling nurses to avoid burnout and get paid more. These traveling nurses talked about the pros and cons of the job.
News-Medical.net
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
cuanschutz.edu
Medical Student Anna Lee Receives ARCS Scholarship
Lee was recognized for her research in the lab of surgery professor Kia Washington, MD. ARCS Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting academically outstanding students in science, engineering, math, technology, and medical research, has awarded a $7,500 scholarship to Anna Lee, a second-year medical student at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
beckersspine.com
'Put patient care back in the hands of the physician': What we heard in September
Spine and orthopedic experts and leaders in August spoke with Becker's Spine Review about topics from payer negotiations to skills they want to accomplish. 1. "I would put patient care back in the hands of the physician. Too many healthcare decisions are being made by administrators that don't prioritize the doctor-patient relationship. Each patient is unique and the treating doctor is best suited to address the healthcare needs of that patient. We have moved from providing individualized healthcare to population health where the needs of an individual don't matter anymore. Physicians are called providers not doctors, and the quality and access to healthcare has declined. We have increased the burden on physicians by adding bureaucratic roadblocks. We spend more time documenting and doing peer reviews than we do taking care of patients. In the end, the patient suffers the most." — Ramy Elias, MD, of Center for Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Cerritos (Calif.) Surgery Center, on what he would change in the spine and orthopedic industry.
healthcaredive.com
How tight nursing home capacity is bottlenecking hospital operations
A lack of capacity in nursing homes is hurting hospitals’ ability to discharge their patients, giving rise to steadily increasing lengths of stay and stressing systems as they attempt to navigate a precarious operational environment coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Healthcare Dive review of recent financial filings...
KevinMD.com
COVID-19 and psychiatric units: Keeping clinicians and patients safe throughout the pandemic
Patients running rampant- unmasked, hand unwashed, undistanced. You stand in the nurse’s workstation, watching the chaos ensue while holding the positive COVID test results in your hands. The world slows as you think, “How am I ever going to control this one?”. This scene is unfortunately ever present...
Following threats at children’s hospitals over gender-affirming care, associations ask AG Garland to prosecute
Three major medical associations have asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate and prosecute people who are threatening violence against children’s hospitals and physicians that provide gender-affirming health care. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the Children’s Hospital Association wrote to Garland on Monday. Their...
Scrubs Magazine
Delaware Pays for Nurses to Assist Low Income Moms for up to Two Years
The U.S. has one of the highest infant mortality rates of any developed country in the world. Around 5.4 infants die under the age of one per 1,000 live births, which is 71% higher than the comparable country average of 3.4 deaths. Socioeconomic inequality is thought to be a primary contributor. Low-income mothers are much more likely to lose their baby within the first two years of life compared to mothers living above the federal poverty line. They often lack access to healthcare and preventative services that improve the child’s quality of life.
Circles Emotional Wellness App Announces Partnership with Don’t Clock Out Initiative for Nurses Managing Their Mental Health in a Post Covid World
NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Circles, the emotional support group platform, today announced its partnership with Don’t Clock Out, an advocacy group specifically for those in the nursing profession struggling with their mental well-being. Through the partnership, Circles will help Don’t Clock Out expand its reach nationally with carefully curated and professionally guided online support groups that aim to provide individuals with a safe, expertly moderated space when they need it most. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005890/en/ Circles offers an opportunity for individuals to receive the support of peers, volunteers and professional therapists that understand their unique circumstances. Beginning October 6, Don’t Clock Out Circles will meet weekly each Thursday at 7:00 pm EST. The groups will be led by nurses trained in facilitating them, where visitors can remain anonymous, just listen, or express themselves openly, knowing their personal information will never be shared.
Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big ER bill
Frankie Cook remembers last year’s car crash only in flashes. She was driving a friend home from high school on a winding road outside Rome, Georgia. She saw standing water from a recent rain. She tried to slow down but lost control of her car on a big curve. “The car flipped about three times,” Frankie said. “We spun around and went off the side of this hill. My car...
AMA
Health care organizations urge protection for physicians and patients
WASHINGTON, DC —Today, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Medical Association (AMA) and Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) unite in support of physicians and hospitals who have been threatened and attacked in recent months. The groups sent a letter (PDF) to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the Department...
pharmacist.com
APhA applauds the release of NAM National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being
On October 3, 2022, the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) published the National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being. APhA has been a member of the NAM Action Collaborative on Clinician Well-Being and Resilience since 2018, and APhA strongly supports this comprehensive plan. Pharmacists’ and pharmacy teams’ well-being is a top priority for APhA, and we are pleased that NAM recognized our recommendation to include pharmacists in the national plan.
